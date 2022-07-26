So you have a budget of $300,000, and you’re considering buying a condo to rent out in Bangkok? Then it’s essential to find out the sort of rental yield you can expect to enjoy in return when looking for the best condos to invest in. As a landlord, maximising your rental income would no doubt be your aim. A high rental yield ensures that your rental income covers the running costs of the condo, from maintenance to mortgage. To help you invest wisely, here are 7 condos under 300K USD in Bangkok offering more than 5% rental yield according to Thaiger Property’s analysis.

1. Enjoy stunning city views from the soaring two-story windows

Price for sale: $261,000 (฿9,500,000)

Rental yield: 6%

The open concept living-dining room of this duplex condo in The Rajdamri receives plenty of sunlight thanks to the enormous windows that span over 2 storeys. The bedrooms also come with floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing you to enjoy Bangkok’s beautiful skyline. Plus, there’s a tiny balcony where you can fully take in the glorious scenery. As well as views of the bustling city beyond, this 2-bedroom condo features well-designed and spacious rooms with ample storage space, including a sizable walk-in closet in the main bedroom.

Within the building, various luxurious facilities are available so your tenant can enjoy a hotel-like lifestyle. These include a gym, saltwater pool, garden, sauna, indoor kids zone, and on-site restaurant.

2. Modern condo with a rooftop swimming pool

Price for sale: $297,000 (฿10,815,000)

Rental yield: 6%

This 2-bedroom condo in The Alcove Thonglor 10 Bangkok offers a great selection of facilities to fulfil various lifestyles. The sparkling rooftop pool overlooking the city’s skyline is possibly the highlight of the condo. In addition, there’s a lush garden for a quick nature fix, a well-equipped gym for those who love to stay active, and a sauna to rejuvenate.

But that’s not all. The unit itself boasts a clean, modern design. Being a corner unit with many windows, an open floor plan, and a balcony, the condo exudes an open and airy atmosphere. The interior design’s timeless black and white palette offer countless options, from subtle to statement-making. Moreover, the ensuite bathroom in the main bedroom features a big bathtub with a window above it, perfect for relaxing after a long day.

3. A warm and cosy atmosphere in Thonglor

Price for sale: $206,000 (฿7,500,000)

Rental yield: 7%

With a total size of 50 square metres, this 2-bedroom condo in the Vtara Sukhumvit 36 offers a compact yet luxurious place to live. Thanks to the tasteful design and warm neutral tones, you’ll feel right at home as soon as you step inside the door. Although small, the modern kitchen is fully equipped with proper appliances.

Furthermore, there’s a balcony and even a bathtub in the ensuite main bedroom. For those who want to enjoy the outdoors, the low-rise condo has numerous upscale facilities for its residents. The Emerald lagoon lap pool is large enough for a proper swim, and the baby pool is perfect for families with kids. What’s more, residents can indulge in mineral onsen and sauna, have a great time in the Jacuzzi, work out in the big fitness centre, and socialise in the BBQ zone or the verdant gardens.

4. Peaceful condo in a sought-after area of Bangkok

Price for sale: $227,000 (฿8,290,000)

Rental yield: 8%

Located in the popular residential area of Sukhumvit 39, this 2-bedroom condo is close to shopping centres, banks, schools, restaurants, and hospitals. However, it offers a quiet hideaway from Bangkok’s hustle and bustle. Sitting on the 17th floor of the D.S. Tower 2 Sukhumvit 39, the condo features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, and a balcony.

Furthermore, it has plenty of windows, making each room well-ventilated and bright. The interior is a little outdated, but you can turn it into a stylish condo with just a minor update. In addition, the condo building has a range of facilities that your tenants can enjoy, such as a lush garden, pool, gym, basketball court, indoor kids zone, and snooker table.

5. All the space you’ll ever need

Price for sale: $255,000 (฿9,300,000)

Rental yield: 5%

Spacious rooms and unblocked open views are two of the main highlights of this comfy 2-bedroom condo in the Royal Nine Residence in the Huai Khwang area. With a total size of 105 square metres, each room within this condo is sizable, which allows for generous seating. The main bedroom features a walk-in closet, a big ensuite bathroom, and direct access to the balcony. From the windows and the balcony, you can admire spectacular views of Bangkok.

Additionally, the combination of white and natural elements makes the condo feel extra cosy and homey. Outside of the unit, residents can take advantage of the numerous well-maintained facilities, including the swimming pool and gym.

6. Modern living in Sukhumvit

Price for sale: $264,000 (฿9,700,000)

Rental yield: 6%

For those seeking a condo in the heart of Bangkok, this 2-bedroom condo in Rhythm Sukhumvit 44/1 can be an option. It’s surrounded by numerous amenities to support all lifestyles, such as On Nut Market, Big C Extra On Nut, Samitivej Hospital, and Gateway Ekamai. The unit itself has a modern luxury design, with dark tone colours and glossy materials. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and an airy open plan kitchen-dining-living room. Each room has floor-to-ceiling windows, creating that spacious feeling and allowing residents to get an enchanting view of Bangkok.

Furthermore, the building provides exceptional facilities for its residents. From a yoga yard and relaxing garden to an infinity-edge saltwater swimming pool to a fully equipped gym, residents have plenty of opportunities to stay active and enjoy the outdoors.

7. An exclusive residence close to BTS and MRT stations

Price for sale: $289,000 (฿10,600,000)

Rental yield: 5%

Boasting tasteful decor and top-range facilities, this 1-bedroom condo in Siamese Exclusive Sukhumvit 31 is perfect for people looking for a stylish place to live in the centre of Bangkok. But despite its central location, the condo still offers tranquillity and privacy for its residents as it’s surrounded by lush greenery. The unit features an open plan kitchen-dining-living room with a floor-to-ceiling sliding door that can be fully open to a charming balcony, increasing the total living area.

Moreover, the bedroom is only separated by transparent sliding doors, which creates a feeling of spaciousness. The condo also features plenty of facilities for a convenient lifestyle, including a large gym, swimming pool, verdant gardens, sauna, steam room, and on-site restaurants.

