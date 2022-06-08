Top 5 condominiums in Central Bangkok near BTS skytrain 2022

One of the key things people in Bangkok love in a property is proximity to the BTS Skytrain. Ride-hailing apps like Grabcar indeed make getting around the city easier. But with Bangkok’s notorious traffic, nothing beats the convenience of living near the BTS Skytrain, especially within walking distance to one of the stations. Below, we’ve compiled 5 outstanding condominiums in Central Bangkok, where you can easily walk to the BTS Skytrain!

1. Perfect living that matches all lifestyles

Price for sale: $150,000 (฿5,150,000) to $1,820,000 (฿62,500,000)

Price for rent: $495 (฿17,000) to $2,911 (฿100,000) per month

Click here to see more pictures

Located on Sukhumvit Road, you can easily walk to the Thong Lo BTS Station and numerous trendy establishments from Noble Remix. Not only is it within walking distance to the BTS Skytrain Station, but it also offers the perfect oasis in the middle of Bangkok’s hustle and bustle. The condo has a leisure garden surrounded by green trees, allowing you to relax among lush greenery in private. It also has a lovely swimming pool overlooking the city’s skyline. Imagine unwinding by the pool after a busy day or taking a dip in the pool on a hot day!

In addition, the condo also has a well-equipped gym, co-working space, and meeting room. Besides the superb facilities, each unit is also fantastic. Designed with an open concept, the units are both spacious and airy. With floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies, you can be sure to get plenty of sunshine. And if you especially love the outdoors, the penthouse in Noble Remix comes with a private garden and outdoor seating area!

2. A stone’s throw away from Chit Lom BTS and Ratchadamri BTS

Price for sale: $378,000 (฿13,000,000) to $809,000 (฿27,810,000)

Price for rent: $1,310 (฿45,000) to $14,553 (฿500,000) per month

Click here to see more pictures

Magnolia Ratchadamri Boulevard is a stylish condo with 316 units across 60 floors. Located in the same building as the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok Hotel, the condo combines enchanting architectural design with an eco-friendly concept. Those who love to get around Bangkok will love that this luxury condo is a stone’s throw away from the Chit Lom BTS and Ratchadamri BTS Skytrain. Thus, you’ll have easy access to other parts of the city. But with Amarin Plaza, Central Chidlom, Central World, and Gaysorn Village nearby, you might not have to go far to enjoy a fantastic day out.

The condo itself is equipped with all the necessary amenities for a hotel-like lifestyle. From steam rooms to a fitness centre with a sloping garden, you don’t have to go anywhere to have fun. Additionally, it has a 40 metres swimming pool, a children’s pool, and even a Jacuzzi.

3. Condo with 360-degree view over Bangkok

Price for sale: $315,000 (฿5,500,000) to $844,000 (฿29,000,000)

Price for rent: $582 (฿20,000) to $3,202 (฿110,000) per month

Click here to see more pictures

If you’re looking for a luxury condo with excellent facilities in the heart of Sukhumvit, Rhythm Ekkamai can be a great option. Whether you choose a studio, 1, or 2-bedroom unit, this beautiful condo offers a panoramic view of the Bangkok skyline. Thus, you’ll get to enjoy breathtaking views every day and night if you live in this condo.

Aside from beautiful views, the modern building also provides a full range of luxury facilities. You can unwind in the relaxing garden, swim in the infinity-edge pool, stay fit in the well-equipped gym, rejuvenate in the steam room, and practice mindfulness in the yoga room. Furthermore, the condo also has a panoramic lounge and observatory on the 32nd floor, where you can enjoy a fantastic 360-degree view.

4. Comfy and stylish condo only 100 metres away from Phra Khanong BTS Skytrain

Price for sale: $160,000 (฿5,500,000) to $429,000 (฿14,729,000)

Price for rent: $553 (฿19,000) to $1,455 (฿50,000) per month

Click here to see more pictures

Living in The Room Sukhumvit 69 means living in the middle of Bangkok’s most happening area. The Phra Khanong BTS Skytrain is only 3 minutes walk away, so you can easily take the Skytrain to Emquartier, Emporium, and Terminal 21. In addition, the building is surrounded by many department stores, supermarkets, and restaurants. In terms of facilities, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

The Room Sukhumvit 69 has everything from a fitness room and steam room to an Ozone System swimming pool and gym. The condo even has a reading lounge for all the bookworms to read in a peaceful environment. Upon entering the lobby, you’ll be welcomed with a wide and high hall with amazing decor that exudes a comfortable atmosphere. In addition, all units are simple yet stylish, with floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies, and incredible views of Bangkok.

5. The epitome of luxurious living

Price for sale: $690,000 (฿23,690,000)

Price for rent: $582 (฿20,000) to $2,037 (฿70,000) per month

Click here to see more pictures

Ashton Asoke is a luxury condominium located within close proximity to Asoke BTS Skytrain and Sukhumvit MRT station. You’ll be among a variety of restaurants, bars, shopping centres, top-quality educational institutions, parks, and international hospitals. This means that you practically have everything you’ll ever need at your fingertips. Design-wise, Ashton Asoke is simple but eye-catching. The corner units boast curvy glass, allowing residents to get an incredible 270-degree view of Bangkok.

Although it is located right in the heart of the Central Business District, the condo still offers green spaces for its residents. You can relax your eyes by admiring lush greenery in the condo’s gardens. The rooftop garden is incredibly gorgeous. Furthermore, the condo has a gym, social club, library, saltwater swimming pool, semi-outdoor 38-metre adult swimming pool, and 15-metre children swimming pool. There are also 6 Jacuzzis, a steam room, and a sauna room for ultimate rejuvenation!

Have your sights set on any of the condos above? Visit Thaiger Property to rent, purchase, or enquire about them!

Need more condo recommendations in Bangkok? Read our article on the top 6 condos in Bangkok with mind-blowing facilities.