Fly into luxury: Top 8 condos for sale in Phuket near the airport

If you’re looking for a home that combines luxurious living with easy access to travel, then a condo for sale near the airport in Phuket might just be the perfect choice for you. Living near an airport comes with a host of benefits, including the convenience of being able to quickly and easily travel to and from your destination. You’ll also have access to a range of amenities and services that are often located near airports, such as shopping centres, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

But finding the perfect condo in Phuket can be a daunting task, especially if you’re not familiar with the area. That’s where we come in! We’ve scoured the island to bring you the best condos for sale near the airport, so you can enjoy all the benefits of living in a prime location while still enjoying the tranquillity and comfort of your own private oasis.

Royal Lee The Terminal Phuket

A life of elegance and refinement

Price for sale: $161,000 (฿5,521,400)

Located in the vibrant area of Sakhu, Phuket, this 34.85 SqM condo for sale is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered in Phuket. Despite its petite size, this condo is perfect for those who appreciate the finer things in life. It exudes sophistication with its clean lines and contemporary design, making it an ideal home for those seeking luxury and comfort. The bedroom and bathroom have been thoughtfully designed for efficiency and comfort, while the well-appointed kitchen is perfect for preparing simple home-cooked meals.

Royal Lee The Terminal Phuket offers not only a high-end living experience but also an unbeatable location. It is situated just 5 minutes away from Phuket International Airport and is within easy reach of popular tourist attractions like Nai Yang Beach. You’ll enjoy the convenience of having an on-site hotel, shopping mall, clubhouse, and office buildings, as well as a stunning lake view that spans over 15 rai.

Residents of Royal Lee The Terminal Phuket can enjoy a range of amenities, including a welcoming lobby, a fully equipped gym, a refreshing communal pool, ample parking, and a meeting room.

Dewa Phuket Resort and Villas

Penthouse with private roof terrace

Price for sale: $219,000 (฿7,500,00)

Imagine waking up to the sound of gentle waves and the rustling of leaves in a tropical paradise. This top-floor, one-bedroom penthouse at Dewa Phuket Resort and Villas offers just that and more! Nestled in Sakhu, Phuket, adjacent to the serene Srinath National Park and the picturesque Andaman Sea in Nai Yang, this penthouse boasts a private roof terrace where you can relax and take in the breathtaking views.

Enter the open-concept design and seamless integration of contemporary and traditional Thai decor. Moreover, the furnishings are thoughtfully hand-picked to create a luxurious and comfortable living space. And if you’re looking for more space to entertain or unwind, step out onto the private roof terrace. Here, you can lounge on the outdoor furniture, shower under the sun or stars, and even collect solar energy.

This one-bedroom penthouse is part of the Dewa Residences, an exclusive community that offers residents access to world-class facilities and amenities, including a communal pool, Jacuzzi, indoor kids’ zone, and a communal garden area. You also can stay active in the communal gym, or just relax in the beautifully designed reception and lobby area.

JJ Airport Condominium

A new dimension of relaxation

Price for sale: $57,800 (฿1,984,500)

Escape to a peaceful haven nestled amidst the lush greenery of Mai Khao, Phuket, where the JJ Airport Condominium beckons. This stunning 31 SqM condo boasts 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.

Thanks to its private location, the JJ Airport Condominium project provides a shady environment that exudes comfort and serenity. Moreover, it’s fully furnished with premium furniture and designed with the greatest attention to detail.

With its comprehensive facilities, this condo offers the most convenient living experience you could ever ask for. From an outdoor swimming pool and a poolside seating area to a clubhouse, fully-equipped gym, 24-hour security system, key-card access, and CCTV throughout the project, every aspect of your life here will be easy.

This potential location is close to Phuket International Airport, just 300 meters away, and within walking distance of amenities such as Sirinat National Park and Blue Canyon Country Club.

Happy Place Condo

A Place where you can truly be happy

Price for sale: $61,200 (฿2,100,000)

This exquisite 28 SqM condo with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom is part of the Happy Place Condo project. It offers a luxurious and tranquil living experience with stunning sea views in Sakhu, Phuket.

Experience the perfect living experience with an extensive range of facilities, such as a 24-hour lobby and reception desk, communal pool, gym, jacuzzi, shops, restaurants, laundry services, a 24-hour security system, CCTV, and Wifi internet throughout the project.

The condo is fully equipped with features such as a balcony, microwave, and TV to enhance your living experience. Moreover, the condo is environmentally friendly and free of carcinogenic substances, protecting your health.

Located adjacent to Nai Yang Beach and just 5 minutes away from Phuket International Airport, Happy Place Condo provides easy access to all major destinations and popular tourist attractions.

Radisson Phuket Mai Khao Beach

Wake up to the azure ocean

Price for sale: $254,000 (฿8,702,728)

This luxurious seaside condominium in a resort-style setting is sitting along the immaculate shores of Mai Khao Beach. It offers an exquisite way of life for those seeking a luxurious beach getaway. Moreover, this exclusive beachfront project is a tranquil oasis in the fastest-growing area of Thailand. However, it’s easily accessible to Phuket International Airport and the Blue Canyon Country Club Golf Course.

Every unit at Radisson Phuket Mai Khao Beach boasts a jaw-dropping endless sea view. Plus, each one is thoughtfully designed with furniture from leading brands. As a resident, you can experience world-class facilities that cater to your every whim, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre, a fun-filled kids club, an exceptional restaurant, a cosy bar, a rejuvenating sauna room, a relaxing steam room, a sparkling rooftop pool, a comfortable living room, and excellent service from a 24-hour receptionist.

As an owner of a unit at Radisson Phuket Mai Khao Beach, you can enjoy a host of benefits and amenities. These include guaranteed returns of up to 6% for the first three years, freehold ownership, and a 15-year hotel management agreement that can be extended for another 15 years. Additionally, every owner becomes a member of Radisson Rewards Platinum worldwide and receives a 50% discount for a stay at Radisson Phuket Mai Khao Beach.

777 Beach Condo

An exquisite condo for sale in Mai Khao

Price for sale: $96,600 (฿3,316,000)

Located just 1 km from Mai Khao Beach and Phuket International Airport, this foreign freehold resort-style development offers a tranquil and convenient escape.

Unit CA-336, located on the 3rd Floor, features stunning mountain views, built-in furniture, kitchenettes, air-conditioning, and a private balcony. The property is perfect for investors with a 9% rental return for 3 years. Plus, it offers a complimentary 15 nights stay per year.

The 777 Beach Condo project boasts top-notch amenities. These include a large swimming pool, fitness centre, spa, restaurants, shops, tennis courts, and shuttle buses. There’s even a media room/cinema, and a private gym. Moreover, there’s a rooftop terrace, garden access, covered parking, and a full Western kitchen included in this condo.

With 777 units in total, this modern condo complex provides a quiet environment close to nature, ideal for those seeking a private space. The project facilities are abundant, ranging from a reception area, communal pool, and restaurant to a playground, tennis court, and spa. Additional services include a convenience store, drug store, shop, clinic, and babysitting service.

The Title Residencies

Easy access to everything the island has to offer

Price for sale: $125,000 (฿4,300,000)

Step into a world of pure luxury with this exquisite condo for sale in Phuket. With its prime location and unbeatable features, this 39 SqM condo boasts 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom and is available for purchase. This condo for sale in Phuket is a true masterpiece of contemporary design. It offers residents an incomparable sense of style and sophistication.

As soon as you enter the unit, you’ll be greeted with a warm and welcoming interior. Every corner is tastefully decorated in vintage style with an emphasis on rich, inviting colours. From the bricks and natural stones adorning the walls to the greenery that surrounds the building, everything has been meticulously designed to blend perfectly with the natural beauty of Phuket Island.

Moreover, this fully-renovated condo comes with a host of incredible features. These include a full Western kitchen that’s perfect for whipping up delicious meals and a balcony that offers breathtaking views of the surrounding area. Additionally, with gardening and pool cleaning included, you won’t have to lift a finger to maintain the stunning outdoor areas of this condo.

The Title Residencies itself is a truly remarkable project. It has a host of amenities that will make every day feel like a luxurious vacation. Take a dip in the magnificent swimming pool or work up a sweat at the state-of-the-art fitness centre. Wondering what to do after a long day? Simply relax in the sauna. Parents can rest easy knowing their kids are safe and sound in the indoor kid’s zone.

Beachfront bliss

Your dream condo for sale in serene Sakhu, Phuket

Price for sale: $155,000 (฿5,321,250)

A stunning and luxurious condominium, this enchanting studio condo is a perfect escape for those looking for peaceful living in a tropical paradise. This single-level condo boasts one bedroom and one bathroom, perfect for relaxation and unwinding. Enjoy the tranquil sound of the sea waves and the breathtaking panoramic sea views from your balcony.

Scheduled for completion in June 2023, this brand-new property is available for purchase at a base price of $155,000 ($4,810/SqM). With its stylish and modern design, it’s sure to make you the envy of your friends and family.

Beachfront Bliss is one of the top-quality condominium projects on Phuket Island, emphasizing luxurious living on the beach with stunning panoramic sea views.

Enjoy the complete luxurious clubhouse with a dining room, fitness centre, and infinity-edge pool. Moreover, the project highlights include beautiful panoramic sea views from every unit, guaranteed rental returns of 6% net for ten years, 30 days of free stay per year, and low density with a maximum of six units per building. In addition, a shuttle bus service is available.

Take advantage of the direct beach access, BBQ grilled area, communal pool, on-site restaurant, bar, and clubhouse. Furthermore, rest easy knowing there’s a 24-hour security system and CCTV cameras for your safety and peace of mind.

Take advantage of the direct beach access, BBQ grilled area, communal pool, on-site restaurant, bar, and clubhouse. Furthermore, rest easy knowing there's a 24-hour security system and CCTV cameras for your safety and peace of mind.