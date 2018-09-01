Phuket
Responsible property purchases – do your homework and seek a second opinion
Many times prospective buyers of property in Thailand search online for legal information in regards to their purchase. They soon discover that online legal advice varies depending on the law office, lawyer or advisor providing the information.
In some cases advice is given which recommends that to secure an investment in property a Thai company should be incorporated to hold legal title, or that the investor should secure a 30 year registered leasehold (50 years for commercial property with possible extension).
Other times, an advisor recommends that a superficies or usufruct be registered against the land title in favor of the investor, or to simply secure a registered lifetime right to possess and reside on the land. Some suggest that prospective purchasers gift the purchase money to be used for the investment to their Thai wife or Thai partner – who, as Thais, may lawfully hold title to land in their own names. Still others suggest only purchasing condominium units, which may be lawfully owned and registered into the name of foreign nationals.
From the above, you can see that there are many ways to secure an investment in property in Thailand. Depending on the specific needs and circumstances of the individual buyer, one method or another may be the most suitable for any individual case.
To be sure, there are differences of opinion as to which methods may best serve a specific buyer, and it is in the best interest of every prospective purchaser of land or property in Thailand to receive, prior to their purchase, proper legal advice fully informing them of the advantages and disadvantages of each of the possible methods and vehicles of property ownership.
Factors to consider include whether the purchased property can be passed on through a last will, whether the property rights can be sold or transferred to third parties and under what circumstances may their property rights be renewed or extended.
The experience of the particular law office, lawyer or advisor selected by the buyer will play a crucial role in the quality of their advice. Always select attorneys who have experience defending contracts in courts of law and who are up to date with the ever-changing property laws and regulations of the land office.
Law offices/attorneys who are personally familiar with the land office and its policies and regulations should be consulted, as the interpretation of the laws and regulations by such a land official is valuable – any contracts for property purchase must be registered against a the land title which has to be accepted by the land officer in charge.
The Thaiger always recommends to do your homework before you sign anything, including speaking to a number of lawyers to assess their advice and costs.
The International Law Office Patong Beach wholeheartedly agrees with other advisors that proper legal advice should be sought before entering into any agreements, including reservation agreements, and before any monies are paid.
Further, while it is always important to discuss your individual situation and needs with a skilled and qualified lawyer/advisor, it is also desirable to get a second opinion as the advice you may initially receive may vary depending on the experience and knowledge of your advisor and the particular purchase structure you first chose.
A law office or advisor who can also offer tax advice on the tax liabilities of owning/renting out property or upon its later sale is an advantage to have. If your attorney is not a tax specialist, you may wish to seek additional and independent advice from a tax advisor for added protection.
This article is written by International Law Office Patong Beach Company. Since 1995, a Phuket based law firm.
EMAIL: [email protected]
PHONE: +66 76 222 1915. (Locally – 076 222 191 5)
To search through over 33,000+ properties in Thailand click HERE.
Chinese tourist badly injured in hit and run
PHOTOS: Hamima Kahapana / Newshawk Phuket
A Chinese tourist was hit by a pick-up after running onto the road near a hotel behind the Factory Outlet on ByPass Road, Phuket. The driver of the pick-up sped away even though it would have been completely obvious that they had hit the tourist, albeit an accident caused by the running tourist. A report has been filed with police about the incident. The tourist was running out of the hotel to get onto a bus for a day trip. He survived the hit and run and was taken to hospital.
Posted by The Thaiger on Saturday, September 1, 2018
National police ask to be updated on death of German tourist on Koh Phi Phi
A top national police spokesman has commented on the, as yet, unsolved death of a German tourist found on rocks at Koh Phi Phi. The national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda has asked to be kept informed of any developments in the case.
Daily News reports that 50 year old Markus Steinbach was found on Tuesday evening in a sandy crevice on rocks near the Chao Thai Mai (Chao Le) cemetery. He was fully clothed and had a green bag with him.
Thaiger news report about the incident HERE.
The man had been staying in the Erawan Hotel and there was no sign of theft from the victim. An examination by local medical personnel failed to ascertain a cause of death so the body has been taken for further examination from the morgue in Krabi to Surat Thani.
Pol Col Krissana, speaking at the RTP HQ, said it looks like the tourist fell but they want to examine all the evidence to make sure.
No explanation was given by Daily News as to why a case such as this was being commented upon by national police. The Thaiger speculates that it may be connected to the current police interest in another Thai island crime investigation where a 19 year old UK girl claims she was drugged, robbed and raped on Koh Tao, allegations Thai Police say are without evidence.
SOURCE: Daily News
British yacht catches fire – rescued off Phuket
Five boat crews on a British yacht have been rescued by Thai fishing boat after caught fire off Panwa Cape yesterday (August 30).
The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command (NAC 3) officers were notified from Sanit Woranut who was on the British national yacht Philkade which caught fire at 9pm yesterday (August 30) south-east of Cape Panwa.
The Royal Thai Navy reported that the yacht was travelling from Phuket to Lankawi in Malaysia. After the yacht departed off from Cape Panwa, electricity on the yacht failed. It was then that the main engine of the yacht caught fire rapidly.
A Thai fishing boat Chock Kanjana 16 was in the same vicinity. They rescued the five boat crew from Philkade. Three of the crew were Thai, two are French. None of them were injured.
They arrived at Rassada Pier at 5.45am this morning (August 31).
PHOTOS: The Royal Thai Navy / Newshawk Phuket
PHOTOS: The Royal Thai Navy / Newshawk Phuket
