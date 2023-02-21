Properties in Phuket offering the biggest price reductions in Feb-March 2023

PHOTO: Tropicana Villa Phuket via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Looking for a new property to call your own or perhaps seeking to invest in a slice of paradise? Well, we’ve got some exciting news for you. If you’re on the hunt for property for sale in Phuket, you might want to pay close attention to what we have to share. We’ve done some extensive research and have uncovered the hottest properties in Phuket that are offering the biggest price reductions in March 2023. Whether you’re an experienced investor or a first-time buyer, everyone loves a good bargain. And now is your chance to take advantage of some fantastic deals and own a piece of paradise in Thailand. So, if you’re ready to indulge in some serious real estate shopping, grab a cup of tea (or something stronger), and let’s dive in together!

Where simplicity meets luxury

New price: $575,000 (฿19,742,100)

Original price: $1,010,000 (฿34,783,700)

This 188.02 SqM property offers 3 spacious bedrooms, and 3 modernly designed bathrooms for your comfort.

Step into the airy living space, and you will find a spacious all-white kitchen where you can cook your favourite meals. Let your eyes wander around the room and take in the floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors, which open up to a spacious balcony. From here, you can enjoy the stunning ocean view, and relax in your very own private plunge pool.

The Privilege is located near Kalim Beach, which is known to be one of the most beautiful beaches in Phuket. You will also have access to several famous restaurants and will be able to enjoy the breathtaking sunset views every evening.

The project has been designed with simplicity and luxury in mind, offering a full range of facilities that will make your stay here memorable. Enjoy the communal pool, fitness centre, sauna and steam room, gardens around the project, sky bar, and onsite restaurants. Moreover, the project also provides a shuttle bus to the beach, passenger elevators, CCTV, and a 24-hour security system.

Live your dream tropical life at this airy condo

New price: $447,000 (฿15,332,000)

Original price: $759,000 (฿26,064,400)

Imagine waking up every morning to the sound of waves crashing against the shore and breathing in the fresh sea breeze, right from the comfort of your own condo!

This 2 bedroom condo at The Privilege in Patong, Phuket, offers the perfect opportunity for you to live your dream life. With its bright and airy living spaces, you’ll feel right at home from the moment you step inside. The balcony provides plenty of natural light and a small, but charming plunge pool, perfect for relaxing after a long day while watching the stars.

The Privilege itself is an oasis of luxury and simplicity. Nestled near Kalim Beach, it boasts easy access to several of Phuket’s finest restaurants, making it a culinary paradise. And with amenities such as a communal pool, fitness centre, sauna and steam room, and on-site restaurants, you’ll be living in the lap of luxury.

Each unit in The Privilege offers a spacious balcony area with large sliding glass doors, inviting fresh sea air into your home. Plus, with the project located on a hill surrounded by pure nature, you’ll enjoy a breathtaking 180-degree sea view from the rooftop area.

The true meaning of luxury living

New price: $1,560,000 (฿53,600,000)

Original price: $2,330,000 (฿80,000,000)

Indulge in a luxurious lifestyle with this exquisite villa at L’Orchidee Residences! From the moment you step into this breathtaking property, you’ll be swept away by the natural elements and traditional Thai-style decor. The villa is situated on a high hill and surrounded by nature, offering a tranquil and private oasis to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

This 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom villa spans across 287 SqM and offers a private sauna and pool, terrace, covered parking, balcony, and a full Western kitchen. The villa is available for sale at a base price of $1,560,000 ($5,440/SqM).

The L’Orchidee Residences project also provides a complete full range of facilities. This includes a clubhouse, communal pool, kids pool, leisure garden, bar, communal gym, snooker table, sauna, car parking, on-site convenience store, spa and Thai massage, shuttle bus service, and 24-hour security system. Furthermore, you can also enjoy additional services such as room cleaning, babysitting, car rental, airport transfer, tour guide, and more in this property for sale in Phuket.

The epitome of elegance and relaxation

New price: $757,000 (฿26,000,000)

Original price: $1,120,000 (฿38,400,000)

Oh, what a stunning gem this property for sale in Phuket is! Feast your eyes on this modern luxury villa, drenched in natural light and boasting a sparkling pool just perfect for soaking up the sun. With a spacious 468 SqM of tastefully decorated living space, this villa is the epitome of elegance and relaxation.

Step inside and be enveloped by the natural elements of stone and wood, inviting you to indulge in the tranquillity of your surroundings. With 3 bedrooms, there’s ample space for you and your loved ones to retreat to after a day of adventures.

And let’s talk about those beautiful bathrooms with bathtubs, just begging for a long, luxurious soak. Whether you’re looking to entertain guests on the rooftop terrace or relax on the balcony, this villa has got you covered.

And don’t forget the full Western kitchen, equipped with all the appliances you need to whip up a gourmet feast. Covered parking ensures that your prized possessions are kept safe and sound.

The ultimate gateway from the hustle and bustle of daily life

New price: $1,310,000 (฿45,000,000)

Original price: $1,890,000 (฿65,000,000)

This stunning modern villa features 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, with unobstructed views over majestic Phang Nga Bay and direct access to a small private beach. Built in 2007, the villa is situated on Phuket’s quiet East Coast, away from the hustle and bustle of the more populous areas of the island.

The zen-like ambience of the villa matches its idyllic location perfectly. Throughout the house, there is a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living. Plus, it has both indoor and outdoor living and dining areas. The villa features a 70 sqm multipurpose room/games room, indoor and outdoor showers, and state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems complete with iPod docks.

The villa comprises a spacious European indoor kitchen as well as an outdoor Thai kitchen to accommodate all tastes. Moreover, there is a separate 2-bedroom maid’s quarters. A cosy Balinese Sala just steps away from the beach rounds out the villa’s stunning features. Additionally, the project is complete with a wide range of modern facilities. These include a swimming pool, fitness centre, and direct access to the beach. With 24-hour security and a key-card system, you can rest assured that your new beachfront villa is as secure as it is luxurious.

Cozy feel and homey atmosphere

New price: $320,000 (฿11,000,000)

Original price: $463,000 (฿15,900,000)

Experience a luxurious and relaxing lifestyle in The Chava Resort, a contemporary and elegant resort-style condominium that offers the perfect blend of Western and Thai style. This beautiful 144 SqM apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms is a stunning example of the exceptional design and facilities available at The Chava.

The open-plan living, dining, and kitchen areas of this property for sale in Phuket offer a welcoming and cosy feel that is perfect for families, couples, or friends looking for a homey atmosphere. Moreover, the apartment’s warm colour palette and beautiful balcony provide the ultimate relaxation with nature.

Located in the heart of nature, The Chava offers easy access to the beautiful Surin Beach, just 300 meters away. Surin Beach offers a wonderful experience with white sandy beaches, crystal-clear seawater, and numerous water sport activities. It’s a great place to relax, and enjoy the sunshine and sunset. It’s also a great destination to take in the local shops, restaurants, and shopping venues.

The Chava also offers a wide range of 5-star-hotel-standard facilities. These include a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, spa, restaurant, bar, fitness centre, and hotel management services. With 24-hour security and CCTV, you can enjoy peace of mind while living in this exclusive location.

A luxurious experience that’s second to none

New price: $248,000 (฿8,500,000)

Original price: $335,000 (฿11,500,000)

The next property for sale in Phuket is this beautiful 2 bedroom penthouse. Nestled in the serene and lush Kamala Beach, this is a rare opportunity to own a spectacular 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom penthouse in the highly sought-after Icon Park project. With a modern and chic design, the penthouse boasts an ample living space of 137.70 sq.m. Complete with floor-to-ceiling windows, natural light floods this sanctuary and frames the greens outside.

Relax and take a breath of fresh air on the duplex balcony, perfect for outdoor entertainment or just to soak up the picturesque view. This home is fully furnished with high-quality furniture and appliances. Thus, creating a luxurious living experience that’s second to none. Moreover, the project facilities are akin to a 5-star hotel. It boasts swimming pool, Jacuzzi, fitness centre, spa, sauna, coffee shop, and onsite shops to meet all your needs.

The Icon Park project is surrounded by amenities and famous tourist attractions of Phuket. Therefore, it provides the perfect balance of modern comfort and natural tranquillity. Take a dip in the pool, enjoy a workout, indulge in a spa treatment, or simply relax and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere.

A peaceful, private haven for you to call home

New price: $116,000 (฿3,999,000)

Original price: $157,000 (฿5,390,000)

Discover the perfect blend of modern luxury and tranquil nature with this stunning 1-bedroom condo at The Title Residencies. Nestled in the serene area of Nai Yang Beach in Sakhu, Phuket, this 46 SqM condo is a gem that offers a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Step into this perfectly designed modern unit, complete with warm and cosy vintage-style interiors that radiate a homey feel. The living space is bright and airy, with ample natural light streaming in from the balcony. The unit is also a corner unit, providing a peaceful, private haven for you to call home.

The Title Residencies offers a host of high-end services and facilities, including a fitness centre, sauna, and a stunning swimming pool. You’ll also have access to the beautiful gardens and be just a stone’s throw away from Sirinat National Park, Naithon Beach, and Phuket International Airport.

Whether you’re looking for a tranquil home or a smart investment opportunity, this condo ticks all the right boxes. With a base price of ฿3,999,000 (฿86,935/SqM), this property for sale in Phuket is a steal. Enjoy beach access, pool access, garden access, and balcony access, all in one stunning condo.

A dream come true

New price: $437,000 (฿15,000,000)

Original price: $583,000 (฿20,000,000)

Next on our list of properties for sale in Phuket is this penthouse. It’s the epitome of luxury living in the tranquil area of Pa Khlok, Phuket. Experience the ultimate tropical lifestyle in this spectacular penthouse, which boasts an impressive 324 SqM of opulent living space.

As you enter, you’ll be immediately drawn to the floor-to-ceiling windows. It offers a breathtaking view of the lush treetops and the azure waters of the Andaman Sea. The bright and airy wooden flooring, coupled with spacious rooms, make this penthouse a dream come true. The large outdoor space is perfect for holding parties and hosting guests, and the infinity-edge private pool is perfect for a refreshing dip in the hot Thai climate.

The Alanna Yamu project is renowned for its unique and aesthetic design, which has won numerous awards. The white colour tone adds a touch of sophistication and modernity to the tropical surroundings. The full range of internal and external facilities, such as a fitness centre, sauna, and 24-hour security, ensures that you’ll feel safe and relaxed at all times.

Come and experience the true essence of luxury living at Alanna Yamu.

