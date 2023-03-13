Live in these condos near MRT stations in Bangkok (2023)

PHOTO: The Line Wongsawang via FazWaz

If you’re an expat or local looking for a place to live in Bangkok, choosing a condo within walking distance to an MRT station is the way to go. The MRT system is a popular and efficient mode of transportation that can get you anywhere in the city. So, you can avoid the infamous Bangkok traffic and enjoy a hassle-free commute. And the best thing is that the options are endless!

Below, we’ve compiled the best condos within walking distance to MRT stations that’ll make commuting and getting around Bangkok a breeze.

Quinn Condo Ratchada by MBK Real Estate

A condo in the middle of the action

Price for sale: $157,000 (฿5,500,000)

Experience the ultimate condo living in Bangkok’s bustling Din Daeng area with Quinn Condo Ratchada. This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo with a balcony facing south is the epitome of luxurious living. At 46.17 square meters, it’s perfect for young professionals and small families.

Quinn Condo Ratchada is the first project of MBK Group, and they’ve invested a lot to make sure it’s top-notch. The building boasts of durable red bricks, which is a rarity in modern apartments today. You’ll enjoy the convenience of being near public transportation with MRT Sutthisarn Station only 200 meters away. You’re also near top hospitals like Rama 9 Hospital and shopping destinations like Central Rama 9, Esplanade, The Street, and Big C Extra.

The condo is fully furnished and features a renovated kitchen and bathroom, washing machine, microwave, and TV. You’ll also love the north-facing front that lets in natural light, making it bright and airy.

The Quinn Condo Ratchada offers a luxurious lifestyle that suits the various lifestyles of city dwellers. The project features an infinity-edge pool, fully equipped gym, large communal garden, and 24-hour security system with CCTV around the project. You’ll never run out of things to do in the area with Chokchai 4 Food Market, Pratunam Market, Saint Dominic School, and Bumrungrad International Hospital nearby.

The Peak Sukhumvit 15

The ultimate family haven

Price for sale: $641,000 (฿22,500,000)

If you’re searching for a luxurious yet family-friendly condo in Bangkok, look no further than The Peak Sukhumvit 15. This spacious 230 SqM corner unit boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a maid’s quarters, making it the perfect abode for your loved ones.

Step inside and be greeted by the airy and spacious layout, complete with hardwood floors and a large kitchen for all your culinary adventures. The living room opens up to a cozy balcony, perfect for sipping your morning coffee while admiring the stunning city views.

But that’s not all – The Peak Sukhumvit 15 also offers a wide range of top-notch facilities to cater to your every need. Take a dip in the sparkling swimming pool, break a sweat at the fully equipped fitness center, or stroll around the lush gardens scattered throughout the project.

Located in a quiet corner of Sukhumvit area, this condo also boasts easy access to public transportation, schools, hospitals, convenience stores, and famous department stores.

Life At Ratchada – Huay Kwang by AP (Thailand)

Sleek, modern, but affordable

Price for sale: $129,000 (฿4,522,000)

Discover a fantastic opportunity to live in a sleek, modern and affordable condominium in Bangkok’s trendy Ratchada-Huay Kwang area. This 45 SqM, one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is perfect for young professionals seeking to establish their foothold in the city. The airy and well-ventilated space features a balcony and TV, making it the perfect place to relax after a long day at work.

Life at Ratchada-Huay Kwang is a stunning 22-story tower with only 483 units, providing an exclusive and tranquil lifestyle amidst the bustling city. Strategically located just 400 meters from the Huai Khwang MRT station, it offers easy access to different areas of Bangkok, including Terminal 21, The Mall Ramkhamhaeng 3, and many other top-rated restaurants and shopping centres.

Indulge in a premium urban living experience with world-class amenities such as a luxurious lobby, communal saltwater pool, sauna, co-working space, and a fully-equipped fitness centre. You can enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of the city from the rooftop, or relax in the communal garden area. With a key-card access system and 24-hour security surveillance, you can feel safe and secure at all times.

The Crest Park Residences by SC Asset

Easy access to all destinations

Price for sale: $242,000 (฿8,500,000)

Looking for a luxurious lifestyle in a prime location in Bangkok? The Crest Park Residences has everything you need and more. This newest luxury condominium located in Lat Phrao Intersection offers easy access to all destinations as it is connected to 3 main roads, such as Lat Phrao Road, Phahonyothin Road, and Vibhavadi Road.

This property boasts a beautiful 34.9 SqM condo with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom that is perfect for anyone looking for a private oasis in the bustling city. Enjoy stunning views of the park from your private balcony, great air circulation, and a bright, airy atmosphere that will make you feel right at home.

The Crest Park Residences offers privacy to residents with a single corridor function and a 5-star common area that is designed to facilitate every aspect of life, including a swimming pool, a clubhouse, a meeting room/co-working room, a lounge, a garden, a communal gym, car parking, a reception, backup generators, CCTV, key card access, and a 24-hour security system.

With Union Mall, CentralPlaza Lat Phrao, Chatuchak Market, St. Stephen’s International School, Horwang School, Kasetsart University, Vibhavadi Hospital, Paolo Kaset Hospital, Ha Yaek Lat Phrao BTS, Phahon Yothin MRT and more all within reach, you’ll never have to worry about running out of things to do.

Celes Asoke by Lucky Living

Convenience and style all in one

Price for sale: $253,000 (฿8,900,000)

Welcome to Celes Asoke, where luxury living meets convenience and style in the heart of Bangkok’s bustling Asoke area. This stunning high-rise condominium is designed to satisfy your every desire, with world-class facilities and breathtaking views of the city skyline from the rooftop.

With a tasteful, modern design featuring all-white interiors and a neutral colour scheme, this 35 SqM condo with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom is the epitome of elegance and sophistication. Enjoy bright and airy living spaces that are tastefully decorated. Plus, there’s a private balcony offering the perfect spot to relax and unwind after a long day.

Celes Asoke is more than just a place to call home – it’s a lifestyle. Under the concept of ‘Prime of the Prime,’ the project offers easy access to many great restaurants, cafes, entertainment venues, and shopping malls, as well as the BTS and MRT. You’ll feel like you own the sky as you take advantage of world-class facilities, including a rooftop swimming pool, gym, rooftop garden, multi-purpose room, Jacuzzi, sauna, meeting room, lounge, and parking space.

Experience the ultimate in urban living with 24-hour security, complete with CCTV and key card systems. Whether you’re looking to buy or rent, Celes Asoke offers the perfect opportunity to discover luxurious living in the heart of Bangkok.

Chapter One Midtown Ladprao 24 by Pruksa Real Estate

A warm ambience

Price for sale: $122,000 (฿4,290,000)

Step into the lap of luxury with this stunning 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo in the heart of Bangkok. Situated in the prestigious Chapter One Midtown Ladprao 24 project by Pruksa Real Estate, this condo near MRT stations boasts elegant decor and a warm, inviting ambience that will make you feel right at home.

With 30 SqM of living space, you’ll have plenty of room to stretch out and relax. Savour your morning coffee on the balcony as you take in the breathtaking views of the city. And with a microwave and TV included, you’ll have all the modern conveniences you need right at your fingertips.

But that’s not all – Chapter One Midtown Ladprao 24 offers a host of amenities that will make you feel like royalty. Take a dip in the communal swimming pool or sweat it out in the gym. Play a game of tennis or unwind in the steam room. And with 24-hour security and CCTV surveillance, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that you and your loved ones are always safe.

And the best part? The location. This condo is perfectly situated to take advantage of all that Bangkok has to offer since it’s just a 2-minute walk from the Lat Phrao MRT. Indulge in the culinary delights at Chokchai 4 Food Market, receive top-notch medical care at Bumrungrad International Hospital, or catch a game at the Bangkok Youth Center.

Life Asoke by AP (Thailand)

A stylish condo for young professionals

Price for sale: $170,000 (฿5,900,000)

Looking for a chic and modern condo that matches your urban lifestyle? Then Life Asoke, where luxurious living meets unparalleled convenience, is perfect for you. This stylish and tastefully decorated 35 SqM condo boasts 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Moreover, it has a private balcony perfect for sipping your morning coffee while admiring the stunning city views.

But it’s not just the condo that will take your breath away – the location of Life Asoke is unbeatable. Just steps away from the Makkasan ARL and Petchaburi MRT, and surrounded by world-class shopping malls like Central Plaza Grand Rama 9, Fortune Town, and G Tower, you’ll have everything you need at your fingertips. Plus, the project is situated in the heart of the new CBD area in Rama 9 and Sukhumvit zones. Thus, making it an excellent choice for young professionals and entrepreneurs.

And the amenities at Life Asoke? Simply unparalleled. You’ll have access to a spacious lobby, meeting room, an infinity-edge pool, 2 communal gyms, and a sky garden on the top floor that provides stunning city views – all spread out over 5 rai of prime real estate.

Coco Parc by Ananda Development

Luxurious but affordable

Price for sale: $167,000 (฿5,800,000)

Coco Parc is a stunning condo and apartment project located in the heart of Khlong Toei, Bangkok, near MRT stations. Thus, it’s the perfect choice for anyone looking for a luxurious and affordable condo. With 468 units across 37 floors, Coco Parc is the epitome of luxury and convenience. And now, you have the chance to own a piece of this paradise!

This 26.50 SqM studio condo with 1 bathroom is available for sale at a jaw-droppingly affordable price of just $167,000 ($6,320/SqM). And don’t be fooled by the down sale. This condo boasts all the luxurious features you could want. These include a private balcony that provides breathtaking views of the city.

But the real star of the show at Coco Parc is the amenities. From the communal pool and spa to the lounge and communal garden area, you’ll feel like you’re living in a luxurious resort. And if you’re looking to stay fit and healthy, you’ll have access to a communal gym and yoga area.

Of course, safety is always a top priority, and Coco Parc has you covered with 24H security and CCTV video surveillance.

The Line Wongsawang in Wong Sawang by Sansiri

Your dream condo awaits

Price for sale: $132,000 (฿4,590,000)

Are you searching for a luxury condominium that combines tranquillity and vibrancy? Look no further than The Line Wongsawang! You will be impressed by the charming and bright 49 SqM condo that comes with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It boasts a lovely tiny balcony with lots of natural light, making it a perfect spot to relax and unwind.

The Line Wongsawang offers an array of amenities. These include a swimming pool, gym, lush green garden, sky lounge, CCTV, and a 24-hour security system. The project facilities also include a co-working space, a meeting room, and key card access. You can experience luxurious living and enjoy the convenience of a prime location in the Wong Sawang area. It’s just 200 meters away from the Wong Sawang MRT.

This stunning condo near MRT stations is part of The Line Wongsawang project, which was completed in Feb 2018. It can be yours for a base price of only $132,000 ($2,700/SqM). Don’t miss out on the chance to live in luxury and experience everything this amazing condo has to offer! Contact us now to schedule a viewing.

Whizdom Avenue Ratchada – Ladprao by MQDC

The perfect blend of urbanity and serenity

Price for sale: $332,000 (฿)

Step into this luxurious oasis and be awed by this 2 bedroom condo’s stunning features. These include a breezy balcony and a top-of-the-line TV. The condo’s meticulous design is focused on functionality, offering ultimate convenience and comfort to its residents. And with a wide range of amenities, you’ll enjoy a convenient and luxurious lifestyle. You can enjoy everything like a swimming pool, fitness centre, playground, garden, and parking.

The Whizdom Avenue Ratchada – Ladprao project is ideally located in the Ratchadapisek-Rama 9 area, the new CBD area of Bangkok. You’ll be surrounded by many amenities such as Bumrungrad Hospital, Suan Lum Night Bazaar Ratchada, Chatuchak Market, Central Plaza Ladprao, Ban Bang Khen, etc. And with the Lat Phrao only 550 meters away, you’ll have quick access to all destinations.

Indulge in the extensive common area facilities of the project. Enjoy the reception/lobby area, communal pool, sauna, and communal gym. Relax in the communal garden area and library/reading room. Moreover, benefit from the on-site shop, key card access, car parking, 24H security, and CCTV video surveillance. Make this condo your new home and experience luxury living at its finest.

Thank you for exploring the world of Bangkok condos with us and learning about the benefits of living in a condo within walking distance to MRT stations. With the convenience of the MRT system and the luxurious amenities of modern condos, you can enjoy a comfortable and fulfilling life in the heart of this vibrant city. We hope you found this information helpful. And we wish you the best in your search for the perfect Bangkok condo near MRT stations. Go visit FazWaz and let them help you out!