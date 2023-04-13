A beachside haven: Top affordable condos in Pattaya that won’t break the bank

PHOTO: Cetus Beachfront via FazWaz

As one of Thailand’s premier tourist destinations, Pattaya has grown exponentially over the past few decades, transforming itself into a cosmopolitan melting pot where East meets West. Its undeniable allure has captured the hearts of countless holidaymakers, expatriates, and investors alike. Despite its popularity, Pattaya remains an enticingly accessible destination for those seeking their dream beachside abode. Be it as a holiday retreat, a permanent residence, or a savvy investment, the Pattaya property market offers an enticing array of affordable condominiums that do not sacrifice style, comfort, or location.

For those with an eye for quality and a penchant for the finer things in life, Pattaya’s condominium landscape is a treasure trove waiting to be discovered. And in this article, we’ll delve into the top affordable condos in Pattaya that are ideally situated close to the beach, allowing you to bask in the city’s coastal charms without breaking the bank.

1 Bedroom Condo for sale at Sands Condominium

Price for sale: $150,000 (฿5,105,000)

The first on our list is a tantalising treat for your senses: a 59 SqM, one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that’s as enchanting as the ocean waves. Completed in March 2019 and nestled within the luxurious Sands Condominium project in Nong Prue, Pattaya.

This condo features a washing machine, microwave, and TV, making it the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. In addition, it has a charming balcony! Imagine sipping your morning coffee as you bask in the sun on your charming balcony or dining al fresco, enveloped by the gentle ocean breeze.

Sands Condominium itself is beacon of tranquillity. It sits a mere 150 meters from the pristine Pratumnak Beach. And with its modern contemporary design and soothing white colour scheme, Sands Condominium exudes luxury from the moment you step inside.

Catering to a variety of lifestyles, the project offers a diverse range of room types, all thoughtfully designed for functionality and proportion. An impressive array of facilities awaits you. These include a swimming pool, fitness centre, on-site restaurants, parking space, sauna, lobby, receptionist, Jacuzzi, and 24-hour security system with CCTV and key card access.

2 Bedroom Condo for sale at The Cliff Pattaya

Price for sale: $216,000 (฿7,350,000)

Enjoy the captivating charm of this 95 SqM, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo, nestled within the stunning Cliff Pattaya project in Nong Prue, Pattaya. Fully furnished, this Thai-named gem boasts a spacious balcony with mesmerising sea views, inviting you to unwind and revel in the soothing sea breeze. And since it’s situated on the 11th floor, you’ll be greeted with awe-inspiring vistas of Pattaya Bay.

Elevate your lifestyle with the condo’s elegant wood parquet flooring. Moreover, the condo’s sophisticated European kitchen features built-in Siemens appliances.

Aside from the unit, The Cliff Pattaya offers a wide range of convenience. It’s a magnificent high-rise condominium with an exclusive location on Phra Tamnak Hill, just steps away from the serene Cozy Beach. You can indulge in The Cliff Pattaya’s resort-style facilities. These include an expansive tropical swimming pool with slides and a Jacuzzi, fully-equipped gym, on-site restaurants, poolside sunbathing deck, bar, steam room, sauna, and garden. Additionally, it offers a 24-hour security system with CCTV and key card access.

1 Bedroom Condo for sale at Cetus Beachfront

Price for sale: $203,000 (฿6,900,000)

Embrace the allure of beachfront living with this delightful one-bedroom condo at Cetus Beachfront – the perfect haven for those who crave fun, sun, and serenity. Step into this delightful 55 SqM, one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, and let the magic of beachfront living whisk you away.

Featuring a balcony, bathtub, washing machine, and TV, this condo is the epitome of modern luxury. Revel in the breathtaking views, floor-to-ceiling windows, and the abundance of natural light, enveloping you in a warm, sun-kissed embrace.

In addition, Cetus Beachfront Pattaya is perfectly situated on the main road of Jomtien Beach. The project boasts an array of fabulous facilities for residents of all ages. These include two swimming pools – one beachfront and one rooftop – a gym, sauna, garden, and much more. Thus, you can transform ordinary days into extraordinary experiences that effortlessly match your unique lifestyle.

Studio Condo for sale at Jomtien Complex

Price for sale: $103,000 (฿3,500,000)

This enchanting 67 SqM studio condo with one bathroom is a delightful abode just waiting for you to call it home. Situated within the Jomtien Complex project in Nong Prue, Pattaya, you’ll find a plethora of facilities a mere 200 meters away. These include restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues. Thus, ensuring you’re never far from the action. Plus, Jom Tien Beach North is just a quick 5-minute jaunt away!

Perched on a high floor, this delightful unit boasts breathtaking sea views that will sweep you off your feet. Moreover, you can enjoy the luxurious features it comes with. These include a private sauna, covered parking, balcony, full Western kitchen, and a fully renovated interior complete with a renovated kitchen and bathroom.

Outside of your unit, you can indulge in the fabulous facilities Jomtien Complex has to offer. The building boasts a large swimming pool, fitness center, sauna, garden/BBQ area, on-site restaurants and shops, and even a tennis court.

Studio Condo for sale at Jomtien Plaza Condotel

Price for sale: $123,000 (฿4,200,000)

Next on our list is a sun-soaked studio condo at Jomtien Plaza Condotel, Pattaya. Here, you can immerse yourself in the vibrant coastal lifestyle with unmatched convenience.

From your balcony, you’ll enjoy a front-row seat to spectacular sunsets. Plus, the ocean is stretching as far as the eye can see. The fully renovated interior boasts a renovated kitchen and bathroom, washing machine, microwave, and TV. Thus, ensuring a fun and lively living experience.

In addition, at Jomtien Plaza Condotel, you’ll be perfectly positioned to embrace the romantic atmosphere and excitement of Pattaya’s nightlife. This 30-story high condominium is surrounded by a bustling community, commercial venues, and endless tourist attractions, offering stunning city and sea views.

Aside from being close to everything, you can also indulge in the array of fantastic amenities. These include a communal pool, spa, and gym. With everything that it has to offer, Jomtien Plaza Condotel is the ideal starting point for your Pattaya adventures.

2 Bedroom Condo for sale at Amari Residences Pattaya

Price for sale: $168,000 (฿5,707,100)

Dive into the lavish lifestyle that awaits you along the glittering coast of Nong Prue with this exquisite 81.53 SqM, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo. Brimming with contemporary conveniences and top-notch finishes, this sophisticated abode offers light and airy living spaces. Therefore, it’s perfect for those who want to indulge in the finer things in life. In addition, you can step onto your exclusive balcony to soak in the breathtaking skyline views. It creates an idyllic setting for alfresco entertaining with loved ones.

This fabulous condo also features floor-to-ceiling windows that perfectly frames the ocean and let in an abundance of natural light. In addition, the sliding doors that opens to the balcony allows for perfect air circulation.

But the convenience doesn’t stop there. The condo building invites you to relax in style and indulge in the fantastic amenities available. These include a unique, large swimming pool with a slider children will adore, a fitness center and a bar. It also has a steam room, sauna, and an opulent reception hall exuding the essence of the sea. And since the building is surrounded by restaurants, cafes, and Pattaya’s numerous attractions, you have endless opportunities for exploration and enjoyment.

1 Bedroom Condo for sale at Jewel Pratumnak

Price for sale: $101,000 (฿3,448,500)

Bask in the luxury of this 38 SqM, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, nestled within the highly coveted Jewel Pratumnak project in Nong Prue, Pattaya. As soon as you walk in, you’ll be transported into the world of chic sophistication. This exquisitely designed condo boasts a perfect balance of open-plan and compact living. Moreover, the warm and inviting ambiance, paired with modern touches, creates a charming atmosphere that you’ll be proud to call home.

As a beachfront community, Jewel Pratumnak is truly unparalleled. Here, you can immerse yourself in the beautifully landscaped gardens, high-end amenities, and pristine seascape—all visible from your very own condo balcony. Moreover, you can delight in unlimited access to one of Nong Prue’s most stunning beaches. It’s complete with an exclusive beachfront pool and private entrance, too!

Aside from the cosy unit, as a resident, you can enjoy excellent facilities, experience the best of beachfront living with the project’s smartly-designed amenities. These include a swimming pool, gym, sauna, and seating area located on the 14th floor. Moreover, the earth-toned décor creates a sense of warmth and elegance. And with built-in furniture and modern equipment, everything is meticulously selected for the ultimate in comfort and style.

Pattaya, with its irresistible blend of sun, sand, and cosmopolitan charm, has firmly established itself as one of Thailand’s most sought-after destinations for property investment and beachside living. The top affordable condos we have explored in this article offer an enticing opportunity for those looking to secure their very own slice of paradise without stretching their budget to its limits. So go make an offer today via FazWaz and let their experienced agents help you out!