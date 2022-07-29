Connect with us

Tourism

Travel packages mired by pricey airfare, slowing tourism recovery

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Travel packages are too expensive for all but the wealthy due to rising airfare. (FILE PHOTO)

Many that have been eagerly awaiting the full reopening of Thailand and the return of tourism, did not anticipate the severe cost of airfare and travel packages that has come with it. Now, tourism recovery in Thailand is threatened by the staggeringly high cost to fly, pricing many would-be travellers out of the trip.

The president of the Thai Travel Agent Association says that tour packages are skyrocketing in price, mainly as a result of expensive flight tickets driven in part by higher fuel costs worldwide, and higher operational costs. Long-haul flights such as those from the US and Europe are most severely affected by the high fuel costs, as well as shortages of workers as most airlines and related industries constricted severely during the Covid-19 pandemic and are now struggling to balloon back up to meet rising demand.

“Tour companies are promoting Scandinavian packages starting from 150,000 baht or around 170,000 baht per person on average, double the rate in 2019. Only 3% of outbound travellers can afford such pricey outbound trips.”

Some airfare prices doubled from the cost they were in 2019, before the pandemic, and travel agents putting together tour packages are finding increased operational costs across the board. Agents, therefore, have to shift their target demographic to just their top-tier clients who can afford the sharp increase in travel prices and who are less severely affected by the baht’s weak buying power and global inflation. Custom high-end packages and exclusive travel options are their aim to attract travellers wealthy enough to afford the rising prices.

Regional travel may be the one sector that can attract middle-income travellers in and out of Thailand. Trips to nearby destinations are on average 1000 to 2000 baht more expensive, while travel to Europe averaged about 5,000 to 6,000 baht more per traveller. Packages for travel within Southeast Asia are about 8 times cheaper than those Scandinavian packages at 20,000 baht on average.

Outbound tourism operators are looking to grow the short-haul outbound tourism sector in neighbouring countries like Vietnam, Laos, and Malaysia where travel can still be affordable, according to the TTAA president.

“Most Thai travellers, both clients of tour companies and individual tourists, refrained from taking long-haul trips as prices are too high. Meanwhile, there were 10% that had to cancel their trips as the visa process for Schengen countries takes 3-4 months instead of the 15 days it normally takes.”

There are still only about 50% of the number of flight routes travelling in and out of Thailand as before the pandemic, but the frequency of those flights is still below 30%. Industry experts fear that the travel surge in July, where load factor rates hit up to 90%, was just a short burst of travellers who have been dying to go abroad jumping on the full reopening on July 1, and that sales will sag as we enter the low season.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-07-29 15:23
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: Custom high-end packages and exclusive travel options are their aim to attract travellers wealthy enough to afford the rising prices. That's what they've been craving for the past years, but they'll probably be disappointed by…
TSS
2022-07-29 16:20
TAT: don't hold your breath for the millions you've conjured out of thin air to arrive. Not happening anytime soon if ever. Stop the feel good propaganda, you look silly enough as it is
rc1
2022-07-29 16:39
There's also an undeniable fact that the the Thai Covid fear( mostly media fueled) and mask obsession is negatively impacting the tourism numbers. Despite the mandate being removed, the mass mask wearing by Thais negatively impacts tourism and will continue…
yselmike
2022-07-29 17:15
1 hour ago, Venusianhart said: like I said back in 2020 this pandemic will have a long hangover.   Also events such as the world living off money printing and the mother of all bubbles had to end someday. That day…
yselmike
2022-07-29 17:19
1 hour ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: That's what they've been craving for the past years, but they'll probably be disappointed by the low arrival number of billionaires. The multi billionaires just park their yachts off Phuket,the ordinary billionaire just do what…

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime35 mins ago

Drunk Russian man smashes glass door on Pattaya gogo bar
Crime37 mins ago

Naked couple found dead in deep grave in Northern Thailand
Politics1 hour ago

Thailand Cabinet appoints a moral guardian
Sponsored6 hours ago

Phuket beachfront bar and grill with a unique dining experience
Politics2 hours ago

Thai pop star flees to UK after fearing for her safety in Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Let’s Travel Back to the 1960s | Thaiger Throwback
Guides4 hours ago

What you need to know before buying an EV Car (2022)
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism5 hours ago

Travel packages mired by pricey airfare, slowing tourism recovery
3D Virtual Tours & Walkthroughs5 hours ago

Virtual tours of 1 bedroom condos in Pattaya under $100,000
Crime6 hours ago

10 million baht kidnapping of businessman by Chinese crooks is comedy of errors
Environment6 hours ago

130 tonnes of imported waste going back to Australia
Tourism7 hours ago

Heavy rain kills 2 elephants at a Thailand national park
Thailand7 hours ago

Cheapest All You Can Eat Buffet in Thailand | Lumpini Park
World8 hours ago

US $6.1 million paid for rare Gorgosaurus dinosaur skeleton
Business8 hours ago

Opposition to foreign land ownership in Thailand
Crime24 hours ago

Children falsely accuse village drunk of murdering 6 year old in central Thailand
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending