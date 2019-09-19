Jeans for sale, yours for 200,000 baht | The Thaiger

Thai Life
Jeans for sale, yours for 200,000 baht
Social media in Thailand was thrown into a tizzy yesterday when Facebook user Sarn N Tong posted a pair of Levi’s jeans for sale – for the grand sum of 200,000 baht.
The Thai-language daily Matichon reports that the same man has already sold another pair of jeans for 150,000 baht.
As part of its report, the newspaper interviewed Polkit Sa- nguansak, a jeans collector in Chanthaburi, east Thailand, who says he’s been building his collection for over 30 years now and has amassed 100 pairs of jeans.
He says jeans with a high price point are usually imported from countries such as Malaysia and the US.
It’s unclear if the 200,000 baht jeans were new or second-hand.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Build it and they will come – the Phu Quoc cable car experience
PHOTO: templesandtreehouses.com "It's the best value tourist attraction you'll find almost anywhere in the world!" The cable-car ride from Vietnam’s Phu Quoc island to Hon Thom, aka. Pineapple Island, is a breathtaking experience. It's an astonishing tourist attraction on an island that has ambitions to be one of south east Asia's most popular tourist attractions. The actual cable car ride, the longest in the world, soars over the sea, coral reefs, fishing villages and Phi Quoc's southern islands, with amazing views all along the way.
Along the way you get 360 degree vistas of the An Thoi Archipelago. As a quick mood killer, if you're afraid of heights, this experience may not be for you. Flying above the views below is breathtaking but you are flying a long way above the ground. Despite the windy day I travelled, the ride was very stable and you didn't get a sense that you were wobbling around in the air. The cable car travels from a purpose-built faux-Italian 'ruins' hub to Hon Thom Nature Park. From the moment you arrive, and the staff greet you as you get out of your taxi/bus/motorbike, there's plenty of wow factor. For a small, relatively unknown Gulf of Thailand island, this is a grand experience and an enormous investment as Phu Quoc's newest and most substantial tourist attraction. Once you arrive at Pineapple Island, after hopping over three other islands on the way, you are greeted by a man-made beach, water park and substantial infrastructure - much of it still being constructed. Everything on the island has been constructed to serve the arrivals from the cable car, there's no other way of getting to this remote island. Open-air shuttles take you around the various attraction on the island, or you can just wander. There are restaurants and shops and cafés, but they're all owned by the Sun Resorts company that has made the substantial investment. The entire project won't be finished until 2021 but there's already plenty to see - the cable car ride itself is spectacular enough. The cable-car ride from Phu Quoc island to Pineapple Island takes about 25 minutes each way. The cable cars are quite substantial and can hold 20 or so people and there's views everywhere you look.
UAE boycott bites – Qatar Airways reports $639 million loss
Qatar Airways has hit turbulence posting a net loss for the year to March 2019 of $639 million. The airline blame the losses on key markets closing their airspace to Doha.
Qatar Airways currently operates flights to three destinations in Thailand, with services 35 times a week to Bangkok, 14 times a week to Phuket and daily to Krabi.
The United Arab Emirates, which was a key market for the Gulf carrier, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, enforced economic boycotts on Qatar since June 2017. They accuse Doha of links to extremist groups and being too close to Iran, Riyadh’s regional arch-rival – charges Qatar have stringently denied – and have closed their airspace, borders and markets to Doha.
The year to March 2019 was “a challenging year and while it is disappointing that (Qatar Airways Group) has registered a net loss of 2.3 billion Qatari riyals ($639 million) – attributable to the loss of mature routes, higher fuel costs and foreign exchange fluctuations – the underlying fundamentals of our business remain extremely robust,” the airline said in a statement.
The flag carrier said it had added 31 new destinations “since the start of the illegal blockade”, both making use of aircraft formerly used on its popular regional routes as well as new planes.
“The airline’s fleet grew by 25 aircraft to a point where it welcomed its 250th aircraft in March 2019,” said the statement.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Prachin Buri roadside flower seller gives yesterday’s earnings to Thai flood victims
PHOTOS: INN News
A roadside flower seller in Prachin Buri, just to the north east of Bangkok, is giving all his earnings from yesterday to help flood victims in Thailand’s north east provinces. INN News reports that he was wearing a sign… “All earnings from today will be given to flood victims”.
Flower sellers are often seen at red lights around Thailand serving the ‘captive’ audience who buy the floral scented decorations ‘puang mah lai’ as good luck amulets. The price of one of the hand-made decorations is about 20 baht.
Chatri is originally from Chachoengsao province, just to the south. He says he’s been following the news about the floods affecting north-eastern provinces and feels extremely sad for the victims.
He has been selling flowers on the road for a while now and makes enough money to live comfortably. But all the earnings made yesterday will be sent to a government account to support the flood victims.
As soon as the flowers had sold out Chatri went to the local SCB Bank and deposited all the money taken for the day, around 1,000 baht, into an account. When the bank’s manager saw Chatri depositing the money staff also put in 1,000 baht as well.
Chatri’s kind act inspired drivers that saw him so they came to the back later in the day and put some more money into his good cause.
Thanks Chatri. You’ve done you bit and sacrificed a day’s earnings to help fellow Thais in distress.
SOURCE: INN News
