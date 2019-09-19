Jeans for sale, yours for 200,000 baht | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Jeans for sale, yours for 200,000 baht

May Taylor

1 hour ago

PHOTO: www.menshealth.com

Social media in Thailand was thrown into a tizzy yesterday when Facebook user Sarn N Tong posted a pair of Levi’s jeans for sale – for the grand sum of 200,000 baht.

The Thai-language daily Matichon reports that the same man has already sold another pair of jeans for 150,000 baht.

As part of its report, the newspaper interviewed Polkit Sa- nguansak, a jeans collector in Chanthaburi, east Thailand, who says he’s been building his collection for over 30 years now and has amassed 100 pairs of jeans.

He says jeans with a high price point are usually imported from countries such as Malaysia and the US.

It’s unclear if the 200,000 baht jeans were new or second-hand.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Build it and they will come – the Phu Quoc cable car experience

Tim Newton

37 mins ago

September 19, 2019

PHOTO: templesandtreehouses.com

"It's the best value tourist attraction you'll find almost anywhere in the world!"

The cable-car ride from Vietnam’s Phu Quoc island to Hon Thom, aka. Pineapple Island, is a breathtaking experience. It's an astonishing tourist attraction on an island that has ambitions to be one of south east Asia's most popular tourist attractions.

The actual cable car ride, the longest in the world, soars over the sea, coral reefs, fishing villages and Phi Quoc's southern islands, with amazing views all along the way.
Along the way you get 360 degree vistas of the An Thoi Archipelago. As a quick mood killer, if you're afraid of heights, this experience may not be for you. Flying above the views below is breathtaking but you are flying a long way above the ground. Despite the windy day I travelled, the ride was very stable and you didn't get a sense that you were wobbling around in the air.

The cable car travels from a purpose-built faux-Italian 'ruins' hub to Hon Thom Nature Park. From the moment you arrive, and the staff greet you as you get out of your taxi/bus/motorbike, there's plenty of wow factor. For a small, relatively unknown Gulf of Thailand island, this is a grand experience and an enormous investment as Phu Quoc's newest and most substantial tourist attraction.

Once you arrive at Pineapple Island, after hopping over three other islands on the way, you are greeted by a man-made beach, water park and substantial infrastructure - much of it still being constructed. Everything on the island has been constructed to serve the arrivals from the cable car, there's no other way of getting to this remote island.

Open-air shuttles take you around the various attraction on the island, or you can just wander. There are restaurants and shops and cafés, but they're all owned by the Sun Resorts company that has made the substantial investment. The entire project won't be finished until 2021 but there's already plenty to see - the cable car ride itself is spectacular enough.

The cable-car ride from Phu Quoc island to Pineapple Island takes about 25 minutes each way. The cable cars are quite substantial and can hold 20 or so people and there's views everywhere you look.
As of 2019, the price for the Phu Quoc cable car is 150,000 Vietnamese dong, about 200 baht (cheaper than a cinema ticket these days), or US$6.40 (September 2019). Prices for children are currently set at 100,000 dong. The prices have been lowered since the attraction opened and perhaps will rise again once the construction is all complete around Pineapple Island. But even at double the price, it's still excellent value.

It's the best value tourist attraction you'll find almost anywhere in the world!

You can find more information at the attraction's website... Sun World Hon Thom Nature Park.

Getting to the An Thoi cable car terminal for now, you'll need to take a taxi or hire a motorbike from the tourist areas in the middle of the island. A taxi ride from the tourist hub to An Thoi was about 350,000 dong. There's apparently a shuttle bus to the south of the island but we didn't see it during our visit.

About Phu Quoc, it clearly has ambitions to be the next 'go to' destination in south east Asia with an incredible amount of investment being poured into the island - I counted about 80 new hotels being constructed along the main beach which covers about 15 kilometres of coastline. About the same size as Phuket, but 30 years behind the Thai island, development-wise, it is a curious combination of old Vietnamese fishing villages, tropical rainforests, beaches and potential.

The island is situated off the southern Cambodian coast but is controlled by Vietnam. Phu Quoc's sovereignty has been contested in the past, as recently as fall-out from the Vietnam War and the Vietnamese invasion of Cambodia. Currently, most nationalities get a free 30 day visa-on-arrival.

The new airport is world-class and you will have no problem getting around the island with Grab, local taxis and easy motorbike rentals (they didn't even want to see my passport). Vietnam drivers drive on the right, so be ready for that if you've arrived from Thailand.

PS. From the windows of the mock-romanesque main building where you alight the cable-car for your journey, you can see this Portofina, Italy look-alike being constructed, complete with Mediterannean harbour.

UAE boycott bites – Qatar Airways reports $639 million loss

The Thaiger

7 hours ago

September 19, 2019

Qatar Airways has hit turbulence posting a net loss for the year to March 2019 of $639 million. The airline blame the losses on key markets closing their airspace to Doha.

Qatar Airways currently operates flights to three destinations in Thailand, with services 35 times a week to Bangkok, 14 times a week to Phuket and daily to Krabi.

The United Arab Emirates, which was a key market for the Gulf carrier, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, enforced economic boycotts on Qatar since June 2017. They accuse Doha of links to extremist groups and being too close to Iran, Riyadh’s regional arch-rival – charges Qatar have stringently denied – and have closed their airspace, borders and markets to Doha.

The year to March 2019 was “a challenging year and while it is disappointing that (Qatar Airways Group) has registered a net loss of 2.3 billion Qatari riyals ($639 million) – attributable to the loss of mature routes, higher fuel costs and foreign exchange fluctuations – the underlying fundamentals of our business remain extremely robust,” the airline said in a statement.

The flag carrier said it had added 31 new destinations “since the start of the illegal blockade”, both making use of aircraft formerly used on its popular regional routes as well as new planes.

“The airline’s fleet grew by 25 aircraft to a point where it welcomed its 250th aircraft in March 2019,” said the statement.

SOURCE: Agence France-Presse

Prachin Buri roadside flower seller gives yesterday’s earnings to Thai flood victims

24 hours ago

September 18, 2019

PHOTOS: INN News

A roadside flower seller in Prachin Buri, just to the north east of Bangkok, is giving all his earnings from yesterday to help flood victims in Thailand’s north east provinces. INN News reports that he was wearing a sign… “All earnings from today will be given to flood victims”.

Flower sellers are often seen at red lights around Thailand serving the ‘captive’ audience who buy the floral scented decorations ‘puang mah lai’ as good luck amulets. The price of one of the hand-made decorations is about 20 baht.

Chatri is originally from Chachoengsao province, just to the south. He says he’s been following the news about the floods affecting north-eastern provinces and feels extremely sad for the victims.

He has been selling flowers on the road for a while now and makes enough money to live comfortably. But all the earnings made yesterday will be sent to a government account to support the flood victims.

As soon as the flowers had sold out Chatri went to the local SCB Bank and deposited all the money taken for the day, around 1,000 baht, into an account. When the bank’s manager saw Chatri depositing the money staff also put in 1,000 baht as well.

Chatri’s kind act inspired drivers that saw him so they came to the back later in the day and put some more money into his good cause.

Thanks Chatri. You’ve done you bit and sacrificed a day’s earnings to help fellow Thais in distress.

SOURCE: INN News

