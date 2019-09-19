Jeans for sale, yours for 200,000 baht | The Thaiger

Along the way you get 360 degree vistas of the An Thoi Archipelago. As a quick mood killer, if you're afraid of heights, this experience may not be for you. Flying above the views below is breathtaking but you are flying a long way above the ground. Despite the windy day I travelled, the ride was very stable and you didn't get a sense that you were wobbling around in the air. The cable car travels from a purpose-built faux-Italian 'ruins' hub to Hon Thom Nature Park. From the moment you arrive, and the staff greet you as you get out of your taxi/bus/motorbike, there's plenty of wow factor. For a small, relatively unknown Gulf of Thailand island, this is a grand experience and an enormous investment as Phu Quoc's newest and most substantial tourist attraction. Once you arrive at Pineapple Island, after hopping over three other islands on the way, you are greeted by a man-made beach, water park and substantial infrastructure - much of it still being constructed. Everything on the island has been constructed to serve the arrivals from the cable car, there's no other way of getting to this remote island. Open-air shuttles take you around the various attraction on the island, or you can just wander. There are restaurants and shops and cafés, but they're all owned by the Sun Resorts company that has made the substantial investment. The entire project won't be finished until 2021 but there's already plenty to see - the cable car ride itself is spectacular enough. The cable-car ride from Phu Quoc island to Pineapple Island takes about 25 minutes each way. The cable cars are quite substantial and can hold 20 or so people and there's views everywhere you look.

As of 2019, the price for the Phu Quoc cable car is 150,000 Vietnamese dong, about 200 baht (cheaper than a cinema ticket these days), or US$6.40 (September 2019). Prices for children are currently set at 100,000 dong. The prices have been lowered since the attraction opened and perhaps will rise again once the construction is all complete around Pineapple Island. But even at double the price, it's still excellent value. It's the best value tourist attraction you'll find almost anywhere in the world! You can find more information at the attraction's website... Sun World Hon Thom Nature Park. Getting to the An Thoi cable car terminal for now, you'll need to take a taxi or hire a motorbike from the tourist areas in the middle of the island. A taxi ride from the tourist hub to An Thoi was about 350,000 dong. There's apparently a shuttle bus to the south of the island but we didn't see it during our visit. About Phu Quoc, it clearly has ambitions to be the next 'go to' destination in south east Asia with an incredible amount of investment being poured into the island - I counted about 80 new hotels being constructed along the main beach which covers about 15 kilometres of coastline. About the same size as Phuket, but 30 years behind the Thai island, development-wise, it is a curious combination of old Vietnamese fishing villages, tropical rainforests, beaches and potential. The island is situated off the southern Cambodian coast but is controlled by Vietnam. Phu Quoc's sovereignty has been contested in the past, as recently as fall-out from the Vietnam War and the Vietnamese invasion of Cambodia. Currently, most nationalities get a free 30 day visa-on-arrival. The new airport is world-class and you will have no problem getting around the island with Grab, local taxis and easy motorbike rentals (they didn't even want to see my passport). Vietnam drivers drive on the right, so be ready for that if you've arrived from Thailand. PS. From the windows of the mock-romanesque main building where you alight the cable-car for your journey, you can see this Portofina, Italy look-alike being constructed, complete with Mediterannean harbour.