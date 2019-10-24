Grieving husband on a mission to take his wife’s ashes to all the places she longed to see | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Grieving husband on a mission to take his wife’s ashes to all the places she longed to see

May Taylor

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Grieving husband on a mission to take his wife's ashes to all the places she longed to see

Every day, Sakchai Suphanthamat can be seen pushing his cart along the highway, in the company of three dogs, two of whom he has picked up along the way.

Sakchai carries his wife’s ashes, on a pilgrimage to take her to all the places she longed to see while she was alive.

The Bangkok Post reports that the bereaved man started his journey three years ago. He left from Trang, the province where he married his wife, who died of tetanus in 2016.

She had always wanted to see Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai, Thailand’s tallest mountain, and so Sakchai decided to head there first. The journey of more than 1,500 kilometres took him over a year.

Sakchai, 40 years old and from Udon Thani, says his wife had also wanted to see the sea in Trat, south-east Thailand, and he decided to take her ashes there too.

The Bangkok Post reports that Sakchai has been left heartbroken. He says being left with nothing to look forward to after his wife’s passing led to the decision to embark on this epic journey with her ashes.

“I am determined to take her bones around the country. She liked the sea and wanted to stay close to it. She used to tell me that she wanted to visit the sea in Trat province in the East. During my journey I stop every three kilometres or so, so the dogs can have a rest.”

Sakchai and the dogs sleep under mosquito nets at night and local people who’ve heard about his journey bring food for him and the dogs. As Sakchai sleeps, his wife’s ashes are always by his side.

“I still love her and have vivid memories of our time together, even though she left me three years and four days ago.’’

See previous story HERE

SOURCE: bangkokpost.com

Related Topics:



Bangkok

Thai Red Cross issues appeal for blood donations

May Taylor

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 24, 2019

By

Thai Red Cross issues appeal for blood donations

Blood supplies are running low and The National Blood Centre of the Thai Red Cross Society is urging members of the public to give blood in order to help meet demand.

Thai PBS World reports that a decrease in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the month has led to a significant drop in supply.

The assistant secretary-general of the Thai Red Cross, Professor Chaivech Nutprayoon, says its blood centre is now receiving an average of 1,500 to 1,700 units a day, down from 2,000 to 2,500 a day previously.

Meanwhile, demand from hospitals all over Thailand is increasing but Professor Chaivech says the blood centre is only able to meet about 60% of that demand.

The current shortage means some patients are having to have surgery postponed due to a lack of enough blood. Children suffering with thalassemia and haemophilia are said to be particularly at risk, as their survival depends on regular blood transfusions.

Thai PBS World reports that members of the public in Bangkok can donate blood at the National Blood Centre or at Somdet Phra Pinklao, Ramathibodi, Bhumibol, Phra Mongkutklao and Watchira hospitals.

Elsewhere in the country, people can give blood at all hospitals.

SOURCE: thaipbsworld

News

Ubon Ratchathani collision kills seven, seriously injures four

May Taylor

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 24, 2019

By

Ubon Ratchathani collision kills seven, seriously injures four

An accident between a mini-bus and a six-wheel truck has left seven dead and seriously injured four others.

Thai PBS World reports that the collision happened in Ubon Ratchathani, northeast Thailand, yesterday morning. Witnesses say the mini-van was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control, crossing into the path of oncoming traffic and colliding head-on with the truck.

Ubon Ratchathani collision kills seven, seriously injures four | News by The Thaiger

Photo: News1

The force of the collision caused the truck to flip onto its side and completely wrote off the mini-van. The seven people killed were all passengers in the mini-van and understood to have been two monks, two women and three other men.

The driver and three others were all seriously injured and taken to nearby hospitals by rescue workers at the scene.

SOURCE: thaipbsworld.com

ASEAN

Indonesia safety committee to meet families of Lion Air crash victims

May Taylor

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 24, 2019

By

Indonesia safety committee to meet families of Lion Air crash victims

The Asean Post reports that the families of the passengers who died when a Lion Air flight from Jakarta crashed into the Java Sea, will meet Indonesian safety investigators next week.

The Boeing 737 Max aircraft crashed shortly after take-off last October, killing all 189 passengers and crew. Now the families of those who died will receive a briefing on the final report into the crash.

Five months after the Lion Air disaster, an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed after take-off from Addis Ababa airport, killing 157. The aircraft involved was also a Boeing 737 Max and this second accident led to the model being grounded worldwide.

Early investigations indicated that the pilots in both accidents lost control of the aircraft’s automated flight-handling mechanism although a report into the Lion Air crash also criticised the airline’s unacceptable safety standards.

It’s understood that Boeing have so far reached settlements with 11 of the Lion Air passengers’ families and has recently replaced the chief of its commercial plane division.

Both crashes have had a critical impact on the aircraft manufacturer, costing billions of dollars and severely denting Boeing’s reputation amid criticism of the company’s culture and lack of transparency.

In addition, text messages from 2016 have emerged in which a pilot describes the automated flight-handling mechanism of the Boeing 737 Max as being “egregious” and “running rampant”.

The aircraft manufacturer has pledged to spend 100 million dollars helping the relatives of those killed in both 737 Max crashes.

SOURCE: theaseanpost.com

Trending