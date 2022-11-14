What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok

Grocery shopping is usually considered a chore, but it doesn’t have to be! Tops Fine Food Thailand is changing the game by making grocery shopping an exciting experience.

Tops Fine Food is Central Retail’s newest food destination that’ll enhance your shopping experience. According to Stephane Coum, Chief Executive Officer of Food Group, Central Retail, the launch of Tops Fine Food on Sukhumvit 49 will “elevate the food retail industry by fulfilling every lifestyle need for high-end modern consumers who seek sophisticated products that are different from typical products, something exclusive and unavailable elsewhere.”

From exclusive products unavailable elsewhere to sophisticated design, let’s take a look at what makes Tops Fine Food Sukhumvit 49 the ideal place to shop for premium food in Thailand.

1. Tops Fine Food has a wide variety of premium products that are hard to find in Thailand

With a concept of “finest food from the world,” Tops Fine Food Sukhumvit 49 offers more than 8,000 premium products with heritage and brand stories from all over the world. They go the extra mile to ensure their products are of the highest quality. The meat and seafood come from the best sources to ensure the best flavours, such as the tender and aromatic Australian 150-days grain-fed black angus and US prime black angus with unparalleled flavour.

You can also find Labeyrie Black Lumpfish Roe that comes straight from canada. Fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, such as Japanese shimofuri hiratake mushroom and Korean shine muscat grapes, are all available in the best quality. Additionally, Tops Fine Food also sells cheeses and cold cuts like 5J acorn-fed 100% Iberico shoulder ham from Spain and Brie de Meaux AOC cheeses from France. You can also shop for pasta and balsamic from Italy, salad dressings from the US, wines, as well as seasoning and snacks from around the world to create indulgent dishes.

If you’ve been living in Thailand for a while, you’ll know that it can be difficult to find certain international products. However, Tops Fine Food have more than 800 exclusive products that you won’t be able to find anywhere else in Thailand. While exploring the aisles of the store, you’ll find products like 100-year-aged balsamic vinegar from Giuseppe Giusti Italy, the oldest and most renowned balsamic vinegar producer in the world; Pastiglie Leone candies in colourful packaging, made with premium ingredients for a melt-in-the-mouth experience; and Grand Tour (Le Note) organic virgin olive oil with authentic Italian notes. No matter what you’re looking for, they’re sure to have it in stock. It’s truly heaven for food connoisseurs!

2. Friendly and expert staff who are ready to help you

If you need help finding anything in the store, just ask one of Tops Fine Food’s friendly and expert staff members. They’re always ready and willing to help you out. Not sure which meat is the best for your occasion? Need help choosing the best wine pairing for your dinner? There are professional butchers ready to offer the best advice, as well as wine sommeliers to offer tips.

Whether you’re looking for a specific item or just need some general guidance, they’ll make sure you have everything you need and more. So don’t hesitate to ask for help next time you’re in Tops Fine Food!

3. Beautiful exterior and well-organised interior

Tops Fine Food Sukhumvit 49’s architecture is so ravishing that it’s worth admiring in its own right. The all-white two-storey building has a sleek and sophisticated design that exudes warmth. This attention to detail extends inside the store, where everything is clean, bright, and well-organised.

From the moment you walk in, you’ll be impressed by the atmosphere of Tops Fine Food Sukhumvit 49. The shelves are stocked with neatly arranged rows of food items, and the overall effect is one of calm efficiency. The layout is designed to make shopping as straightforward and stress-free as possible. Tops Fine Food’s commitment to providing a positive shopping experience is evident in every aspect of its design.

4. A fine dining outlet to complete your experience To ps Fine Food Thailand

If you’re looking for a quick bite after grocery shopping, Tops Fine Food has a fine dining outlet, MR. FRENCH, so you can easily grab a meal before heading home. The menu features a variety of items that are sure to please even the most discerning palate, including delicious breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Everything is made with premium ingredients by professional chefs and served in an elegant setting.

5. Conveniently located in the heart of Bangkok

Located in the heart of Sukhumvit, Tops Fine Food is neighbored by residential properties, office towers, and tourist attractions. Plus, there’s a convenient parking area onsite, and it’s close to public transportation. Therefore, Tops Fine Food is easily accessible from practically every corner of Bangkok.

Mr Coum stated that Tops Fine Food Sukhumvit 49 is “a new puzzle piece that will complete their food business portfolio following their Food Destination for All vision.”

And we can already see that it really highlights the company’s position as the leading Food Retailer in Thailand with non-stop innovation. Aside from Tops Fine Food Sukhumvit 49, Tops also launched Tops CLUB behind Central Rama II in late September. It’s a membership store that provides imported products. Ever since its opening, Tops CLUB has become a must-visit landmark for customers looking for a world-class shopping experience. The company will also be opening the second Tops Fine Food in Ekamai this November.

Whether you’re looking for fresh produce or a speciality item, you’re sure to find it at Tops Fine Food. Don’t believe us? Swing by Tops Fine Food on Sukhumvit 49 today and see what sets them apart. For more info and promos, visit their Facebook page HERE.

