Connect with us

Sponsored

What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Tops Fine Food

Grocery shopping is usually considered a chore, but it doesn’t have to be! Tops Fine Food Thailand is changing the game by making grocery shopping an exciting experience.

Tops Fine Food is Central Retail’s newest food destination that’ll enhance your shopping experience. According to Stephane Coum, Chief Executive Officer of Food Group, Central Retail, the launch of Tops Fine Food on Sukhumvit 49 will “elevate the food retail industry by fulfilling every lifestyle need for high-end modern consumers who seek sophisticated products that are different from typical products, something exclusive and unavailable elsewhere.”

What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Stephane Coum – Tops Fine Food

From exclusive products unavailable elsewhere to sophisticated design, let’s take a look at what makes Tops Fine Food Sukhumvit 49 the ideal place to shop for premium food in Thailand.

1. Tops Fine Food has a wide variety of premium products that are hard to find in Thailand

What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Tops Fine Food

With a concept of “finest food from the world,” Tops Fine Food Sukhumvit 49 offers more than 8,000 premium products with heritage and brand stories from all over the world. They go the extra mile to ensure their products are of the highest quality. The meat and seafood come from the best sources to ensure the best flavours, such as the tender and aromatic Australian 150-days grain-fed black angus and US prime black angus with unparalleled flavour. 

You can also find Labeyrie Black Lumpfish Roe that comes straight from canada. Fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, such as Japanese shimofuri hiratake mushroom and Korean shine muscat grapes, are all available in the best quality. Additionally, Tops Fine Food also sells cheeses and cold cuts like 5J acorn-fed 100% Iberico shoulder ham from Spain and Brie de Meaux AOC cheeses from France. You can also shop for pasta and balsamic from Italy, salad dressings from the US, wines, as well as seasoning and snacks from around the world to create indulgent dishes.  

Tops Fine Food

PHOTO: Tops Fine Food

If you’ve been living in Thailand for a while, you’ll know that it can be difficult to find certain international products. However, Tops Fine Food have more than 800 exclusive products that you won’t be able to find anywhere else in Thailand. While exploring the aisles of the store, you’ll find products like 100-year-aged balsamic vinegar from Giuseppe Giusti Italy, the oldest and most renowned balsamic vinegar producer in the world; Pastiglie Leone candies in colourful packaging, made with premium ingredients for a melt-in-the-mouth experience; and Grand Tour (Le Note) organic virgin olive oil with authentic Italian notes. No matter what you’re looking for, they’re sure to have it in stock. It’s truly heaven for food connoisseurs!

2. Friendly and expert staff who are ready to help you

Tops Fine Food

If you need help finding anything in the store, just ask one of Tops Fine Food’s friendly and expert staff members. They’re always ready and willing to help you out. Not sure which meat is the best for your occasion? Need help choosing the best wine pairing for your dinner? There are professional butchers ready to offer the best advice, as well as wine sommeliers to offer tips.

Whether you’re looking for a specific item or just need some general guidance, they’ll make sure you have everything you need and more. So don’t hesitate to ask for help next time you’re in Tops Fine Food!

3. Beautiful exterior and well-organised interior

Tops Fine Food Thailand

PHOTO: Tops Fine Food

Tops Fine Food Sukhumvit 49’s architecture is so ravishing that it’s worth admiring in its own right. The all-white two-storey building has a sleek and sophisticated design that exudes warmth. This attention to detail extends inside the store, where everything is clean, bright, and well-organised. 

From the moment you walk in, you’ll be impressed by the atmosphere of Tops Fine Food Sukhumvit 49. The shelves are stocked with neatly arranged rows of food items, and the overall effect is one of calm efficiency. The layout is designed to make shopping as straightforward and stress-free as possible. Tops Fine Food’s commitment to providing a positive shopping experience is evident in every aspect of its design.

4. A fine dining outlet to complete your experience Tops Fine Food Thailand

What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Tops Fine Food

If you’re looking for a quick bite after grocery shopping, Tops Fine Food has a fine dining outlet, MR. FRENCH, so you can easily grab a meal before heading home. The menu features a variety of items that are sure to please even the most discerning palate, including delicious breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Everything is made with premium ingredients by professional chefs and served in an elegant setting.

5. Conveniently located in the heart of Bangkok

What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Tops Fine Food

Located in the heart of Sukhumvit, Tops Fine Food is neighbored by residential properties, office towers, and tourist attractions. Plus, there’s a convenient parking area onsite, and it’s close to public transportation. Therefore, Tops Fine Food is easily accessible from practically every corner of Bangkok.

Mr Coum stated that Tops Fine Food Sukhumvit 49 is “a new puzzle piece that will complete their food business portfolio following their Food Destination for All vision.” 

And we can already see that it really highlights the company’s position as the leading Food Retailer in Thailand with non-stop innovation. Aside from Tops Fine Food Sukhumvit 49, Tops also launched Tops CLUB behind Central Rama II in late September. It’s a membership store that provides imported products. Ever since its opening, Tops CLUB has become a must-visit landmark for customers looking for a world-class shopping experience. The company will also be opening the second Tops Fine Food in Ekamai this November.

What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Tops Fine Food

Whether you’re looking for fresh produce or a speciality item, you’re sure to find it at Tops Fine Food. Don’t believe us? Swing by Tops Fine Food on Sukhumvit 49 today and see what sets them apart. For more info and promos, visit their Facebook page HERE.

Sponsored 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Hong Kong9 mins ago

Tourists not keen on travelling to Hong Kong under current restrictions
Pattaya23 mins ago

British man says he was was hit at Pattaya crossing, warns others
Transport29 mins ago

Road repair on Patong Hill may take more than 2 months
Sponsored7 hours ago

What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
Thailand33 mins ago

3 teen boys kidnapped, tortured, and forced to perform oral sex by sadistic gang
Pattaya44 mins ago

Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya2 hours ago

Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok2 hours ago

Police officer talks suicidal Burmese man off bridge
Thailand2 hours ago

SpiceJet launches new direct flight between Thailand and India
Thailand2 hours ago

Over 200 outlaw motorcycle riders arrested in Phetchabun
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket pickup truck racers fined
Bangkok3 hours ago

Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Visa3 hours ago

Younger Chinese expats the main applicants for Elite Visa
Tourism3 hours ago

TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Bangkok4 hours ago

Immigration cracks down on illegal foreigners ahead of APEC
Health4 hours ago

UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending