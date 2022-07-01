Sponsored
The ultimate holiday destination at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
Press Release
Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort invites all travellers to Phuket. Whether travellers are visiting for work or fun, the hotel is sure to cater to the needs of today’s everyday traveller with its approachable design, stylish comfort and all of the brand’s popular extras.
Nestled in a crescent-shaped bay of white sand, overlooking the azure ocean on Phuket’s highly sought-after west coast, Patong Beach is one of Thailand’s top tourism hubs. Located 45 minutes from Phuket International Airport, travellers can discover a wealth of attractions close to the resort. From golden beaches, idyllic islands and lush forests to fun-filled water parks.
The resort features 600 well-appointed, spacious guest rooms and suites, including pool access rooms with private terraces and the Ocean View suites, which offer breath-taking vistas of Patong Beach and the Andaman Sea. In addition, Family Suites offers colourful kids’ rooms with boat-shaped beds.
Each room features contemporary décor, comfortable bedding, a spacious bathroom with a power shower, and state-of-the-art amenities, including integrated USB ports and high-speed Wi-Fi.
Make the most of the short escape in Phuket with Rao Tiew Douy Gun campaign. Thai nationals can enjoy additional benefits, such as a 40% discount on room rate and a THB 600 food and drink coupon per night. Marriott Bonvoy member who books Earn, Eat, Enjoy will receive exclusive Marriott Bonvoy bonus points, THB 300 resort credits, on top of the daily international buffet breakfast for two. Rates start from THB 2,950+++ per room per night. This offer is available from now until the end of September 2022. Book now!
By day, parents can cool off in cosy cabanas, plunge into two outdoor pools, or work out at the well-equipped fitness center, while their little ones have endless hours of fun at the Little Sea Gypsies Kid’s Club and playground. Throughout their vacation, young guests – from tots to teens – will have a chance to meet and greet with Loma, our smiley Irrawady Dolphin mascot. Moreover, all the kids can participate in a daily calendar of fun and creative activities, such as t-shirt painting, hat decorating, kids’ aerobics classes, jewellery making and more!
Guests can immerse in the resort’s design that welcomes them into a world of authentic local art, with interiors that reflect Phuket’s classical Peranakan culture. The resort feels like a living gallery, with a collection of almost 70 original paintings and sculptures, including works by Artslonga, an acclaimed local artist.
The hotel features five stylish dining venues; Chao Leh Kitchen is a bright all-day restaurant with an open-plan layout and a focus on local flavours, along with pan-Asian and international favourites. Sears & Co. offers a casual dining experience with indoor and alfresco seating, including a garden shaded by tropical trees; while The Deck Beach Club Patong is the perfect place to kick back and relax whilst listening to DJ beats, while enjoying light bites and signature cocktails, including Phuket’s Best Brews™, as part of Four Points’ signature craft beer program that offers local craft beer on tap. Alternatively, the Lobby Bar is a chic space to take a break at any time of day, while the Pool Bar – with its seven-seat swim-up counter – is an enticing place to cool off.
All guests can rest assured that Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort upholds the highest standards of health and hygiene. In line with Marriott International’s “Commitment to Clean” certification programme and official regulations, the resort has introduced enhanced sanitation standards across all areas of the property. These include deeper and more frequent cleaning, with extra attention given to high-traffic areas, and social distancing measures in all parts of the hotel.
Providing today’s modern travellers seeking work and life balance. The resort has moved from high-touch to touchless, using intuitive technology to create seamless and stress-free stays. For example, the Marriott Bonvoy App enables guests to bypass the front desk upon arrival with Mobile Check-In and Mobile Key solutions. In-stay requests and services can also be processed via the app’s Mobile Chat function. Moreover, sanitisation kits, the digital menu and resort activities will be available in all rooms and suites to give guests extra peace of mind.
The ultimate holiday destination at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
