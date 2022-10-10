Legendary Spain custodian causes social media storm with ‘I’m gay’ tweet

Former Spain international goalkeeper Iker Casillas caused a social media storm yesterday when he allegedly announced he is “gay” on Twitter.

Casillas, who played his club football for Real Madrid and Porto tweeted…

“I hope you respect me: I’m gay,” in Spanish. His former Spain colleague Carles Puyol replied on Twitter…

“It’s time to tell our story.”

The tweet was up for about an hour before the 41 year old former shotstopper took it down.

Casillas later tweeted…

“Hacked account. Luckily everything was in order. Apologies to all my followers,” adding, “Of course, more apologies to the LGBT community.”

Casillas’ former Spain teammate, Puyol, also tweeted an apology.

He said…

“I have made a mistake. Sorry for a clumsy joke with no bad intentions and totally out of place. All my respect and support for the LGTBIQA+ community.”

Casillas was married to sports writer Sara Carbonero before they separated in March last year. The couple has two children together.

The Spanish media are reporting that Casillas was tweeting ironically after the press were writing stories about his alleged playboy antics, sleeping with lots of women since his marriage broke up.

Casillas was recently linked with the popstar Shakira, the former wife of another international teammate Gerard Pique, rumours he strenuously denied. He’s also been linked with TV personality Melyssa Pinto, fashion designer Rocío Osorno and now Alejandra Onieva, the sister of Madrid-based businessman Íñigo Onieva.

Understandably there was a backlash from some members of the LGBTQ+ community who were furious about the “I’m gay” tweet.

Josh Cavallo, who plays for Adelaide United in the Australian A-League was particularly angry with the two former Spain legends joking around.

The 22 year old, who came out last October, said…

“Joking and making fun out of coming out in football is disappointing. It’s a difficult journey that any LGBTQ+ people have to go through. To see my role models and legends of the game make fun of coming out and my community is beyond disrespectful.”

Santi Rivero, LGBTI and Diversity secretary for PSOE, the political party currently in government in Spain, said…

“Hi, Iker. If this is a joke, then you should delete the tweet and apologise. The first footballer to come out (former Norwich City striker Justin Fashanu) committed suicide because of the abuse and mocking he received. I thought you were a role model who set a good example.

The Sports Media LGBTQ+ said…

“Today’s Twitter episode involving Iker Casillas and Carles Puyol has been hugely dispiriting for LGBTQ+ people and allies. The flippancy of the tweets and weak backtrack plays into the hands of homophobes. The haste from various media outlets to publish content was also poor.

“We’ve seen in recent months how famous players can be great allies, using the power of social media platforms to send supportive messages. As the men’s FIFA World Cup approaches, football needs voices of inclusion. We urge them to speak up again.”

Casillas made 725 appearances for Real Madrid over 16 years, winning three Champions League titles and five La Liga crowns. For Spain, he won the World Cup in 2010 and European Championship in 2008 and 2012.