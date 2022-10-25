Siam Niramit Phuket World-Class Culture Entertainment Re-opening on 20th October 2022

Press Release

Siam Niramit Phuket is an attraction which has always received much praise from guests around the world for being one of the best places which brilliantly brings together the fascinating elements of Thai Culture and Heritage.

Pannin Kitiparaporn, CEO, said that after temporarily closing due to Covid-19, Siam Niramit Phuket will reopen on October 20 2022. As the pandemic situation has improved, the global tourism industry is picking back up again, particularly in Phuket, a city which is regarded as one of the world’s top destinations. The return will be under the concept of “World-Class Culture Entertainment” where not only visitors can witness the wonders of Thai culture, yet they can experience and participate first-hand in many authentic cultural and artistic activities.

Siam Niramit Phuket is a unique attraction which offers visitors an entertaining experience of Thailand’s vibrant culture and history.

Siam Niramit Thailand’s Must-See Show: Regarded as one of the best shows in the world, with state-of-the-art technologies, performances, special effects, stunning sets and costumes. It is so realistic just like seeing history come to life. It has won both national and international awards.

100-Year Thai Village: Travel back to bygone times and discover the authentic Thai way of life 100 years ago. Experience and participate in the local activities of the villagers in the Four regions of Siam. This is where you can live and feel like you are living in that era.

Naga Courtyard: A land of celebration where visitors can join in the traditional Thai Dances and festivities. Be immersed in the magic of Thai Arts and Literature as well as engage in the famous Thai boxing and unique photo opportunities.

World Famous Thai Street Food: Taste the delicious Thai Street Food dishes selected for everyone’s pallet. Including a tasty Padthai, Tom Yum Goong, Massaman Curry, Thai Papaya Salad and many more in our International Buffet.

“Siam Niramit Phuket – World Class Culture Entertainment”, the all-in-one place which combines the richness of Thai Culture, Arts, and the Thai way-of-living, which all can enjoy. It is an experience not to be missed.

Siam Niramit Phuket is located at 55/81 Moo 5, Rassada, Muang, Phuket 83000, Thailand, and is open everyday (except Tuesday) from 17.30 – 22.30

For more information and reservation please visit: www.siamniramitphuket.com, Facebook: Siam Niramit Phuket or via phone: 076 33 5000-2