ICONSIAM joins forces with BMW to provide EV charging station-equipped exclusive car park

Press Release

ICONSIAM and BMW Group Thailand have extended privileges to BMW motorists with exclusive parking at Bangkok’s world-class riverside landmark. The collaboration between the two parties sees an easily accessible section of ICONSIAM’s UG floor set aside for reserved parking and an advanced electric vehicle charging station. The space can serve five vehicles at one time with two slots dedicated for electric charging by the 22-kilowatt AC chargers.

Mr Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM, said the BMW Exclusive Parking represents another move for ICONSIAM to continue to deliver new services and experiences to customers. In particular, the set-up of the EV charging station also underlines ICONSIAM’s contribution to the conservation of the environment under the theme of ‘Good Balance, Better World’ which is in line with parent Siam Piwat’s mission. He said: “We are responding to the transition to electric-powered cars that are increasingly popular.

“Our new charging station contributes to the growing network of charging stations, making it easier for customers to access electric power for their vehicles when they come to our centre. That is part of ICONSIAM’s goal to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to creating a Low Carbon Society for our world.”

Along with associated leading commercial centres under the Siam Piwat group – Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok – ICONSIAM is striving to achieve sustainable growth to bring about a positive impact on society, community, environment and the nation, Mr Supoj noted.

Mr Alexander Baraka, President and CEO, of BMW Group Thailand, said “Driving sustainable clean energy in Thailand is one of the main goals that BMW Group Thailand has always prioritised. More importantly, we recognised the growing demand for sustainable energy and electric vehicles among Thai motorists.

“We also see significant opportunities to work with new partners to expand the network of public charging stations. This will allow us to bring more convenience to BMW customers as well as drive the use of electric vehicles and pave the way for Thai society towards a low-carbon society. Our collaboration with ICONSIAM for the BMW Exclusive Parking will further strengthen our commitment to delivering unparalleled experience and fulfilling the lifestyles of BMW owners who park and shop at the shopping centre.

The EV charging station at ICONSIAM is operational from today to 7 August 2023. For more information call 1338 or visit Facebook: ICONSIAM