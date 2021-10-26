Sponsored
Don't wait!! Book your berth or booth at the Thailand International Boat Show
Press Release
The Thailand International Boat Show (TIBS) 2022 is set to raise the bar for boating and lifestyle exhibitions in the region. Initial feedback from the industry has been very good, with organisers expecting a large in-water line-up of boats and an exciting collection of marine products and luxury lifestyle in the marina-side exhibition hall.
The show is set to take place at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina between January 6th–9th, 2022. However, both on the water and in the Royal Phuket Marina’s Exhibition Hall, places are filling up quickly.
You don’t want to miss out on this event – the bounce-back event of 2022, which has come to symbolize the resurgence of the leisure marine industry in Southeast Asia.
Major players, old money, new money, people you need to know, people you should know. Just about everyone who is anyone in the yachting business will be there and there’s no better way to rub fenders with the rich, famous and well-connected than at the Thailand International Boat Show.
With over 6,000 visitors and more than 100 exhibitors expected to attend, the four-day event will target those with an interest in the boating and luxury lifestyle, and organisers will welcome wealthy jet-setters from overseas to the first boat show in Asia in two years!
Yachts of all sizes, both power and sail, will be on display in-the-water ranging from dinghies and day-trippers up to superyachts.
The JAND Group, who is organising the show, has a well-earned reputation for staging quality events and its clients include some of the world’s leading brands including Givenchy, Hennessy, Kenzo, L’Oréal, Louis Vuitton, and Moët.
JAND Events, a trading division of the JAND Group, is a multinational team of Thailand-based professionals passionate about events. Led by CEO David Hayes who has over 30 years of experience in the events, hospitality and travel industries, the team combines a diverse range of backgrounds and has organised a plethora of high-profile events, including the Blue List Expedition Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous.
This boat show will feature more activities than any other boat show previously staged in Thailand and there will be activities for the whole family to enjoy. There will be lots to do and boredom will not be an option.
TIBS will act as a luxury hub with everything from gourmet cuisine to properties, watches to supercars, fashion and art, attracting some of the biggest brands from all over the globe on display.
With the large in-water line-up of boats, visitors will have the opportunity to meet with yacht builders and brokers, high-end property developers, bespoke travel organisers as well as specialists from the sustainable mobility and investment industries. Visitors will also be able to see the latest launches from the world’s most iconic boat brands.
There will also be an extensive and exciting programme of social events for visitors to enjoy during the day and into the evening. Launches and parties and waterside entertainment will be showcased on the bustling boardwalk of bars and restaurants. There will also be a marine market for everything related to boating including, fishing rods, tackle, chandlery, etc.
Thailand’s status as the marine leisure hub of Asia remains undiminished despite the challenges of the pandemic. Famed for its islands, stunning offshore seascape and tropical beaches, Thailand is the favoured destination for boat owners in the region and a popular choice for marine leisure tourists from all around the world. An industry valued in the billions pre-pandemic, the Thailand International Boat Show 2022 will kick-start its revival and be a valuable economic driver for Phuket and Thailand going forward.
The event will be promoted and covered by exclusive local, regional, and international media. This extensive media coverage will ensure that everyone in the leisure marine world is aware of the show, and it will be a “must attend” event on the social calendar for those living in or flying into Phuket in early January.
In 2020, a similar show saw 200 articles published in international, regional, and local media, with a total PR value of THB134.6 million and an audience of eight million people, putting Phuket on the world stage. In addition, there will be a public relations and media launch event in both Bangkok and Phuket.
Thai local and national media, as well as Asian regional and international media, including social, online, television, radio, and publications, will cover the event. The PR campaign will ensure wide coverage both during and after the show and will feature: media engagement and editorials in business publications and yachting magazines; features on the Show; an online campaign of advertising, editorial, blogging and social media; and coverage on international and local news channels.
Media partners already signed up include Hot Magazine Thailand, Jetsetter, Luxury Society Asia, Robb Report, SEA Yachting magazine and the Thaiger, which has quickly made a name for itself as the website of choice for breaking news in Thailand and its hardworking and inquisitive staff always do their best to get the story and facts right.
These publications and more will be covering the show preceding, during and after the event making sure your product, brand or boat gets the maximum media coverage it deserves.
Rarely has a show gotten as much focused media coverage as TIBS 2022, and this will ensure the type of customer and clientele that high-end brands and products are searching for.
So what are you waiting for? Book your berth or booth at the 2022 Thailand International Boat Show now! It is the only event of its kind to be confirmed for next year and there’s simply no better way to increase brand awareness than being on display with the biggest brands in the business.
