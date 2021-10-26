Thailand
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha addresses Southeast Asia leaders at 38th ASEAN summit
The following is the intervention by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at the 38th ASEAN summit, delivered via videoconference. The prime minister’s intervention was translated and posted by the Thai government’s public relations department.
“Your Majesty Excellencies,
I wish to thank Brunei Darussalam for hosting this ASEAN Summit amid many challenges facing the region such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the shifting geopolitical landscape. I also warmly welcome the Prime Ministers of the Lao PDR and Malaysia to the ASEAN family. I stand ready to work closely with Your Excellencies and hope to meet face-to-face with you all soon.
I commend Brunei Darussalam for having exceptionally chaired ASEAN under the theme ‘We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper.’ Thailand fully supports this year’s various initiatives such as the ASEAN SHIELD, enhancing cooperation on the blue economy, the Framework for Circular Economy for the ASEAN Economic Community and the development of the ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision including the proposal to task the HLTF to discuss ways to strengthen ASEAN’s capacity and institutional effectiveness. We are committed to working with others to ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives for the benefit of the ASEAN Community in the long term.
It has been nearly two years that we have fought with Covid-19. This crisis has severely affected the lives and livelihoods of our peoples and underlines the vulnerability of our region in coping with emerging threats that may arise beyond our expectations. In light of this, I am of the view that from now on, not only must ASEAN work to address the Covid-19 pandemic and its impacts, but we also need to examine the lessons learnt from this crisis to enhance the ASEAN Community’s resilience and preparedness in response to emerging challenges in the future. Toward this end, I wish to share my thoughts on the following issues that ASEAN should further prioritize.
First, we need to ensure the effective implementation of ASEAN’s initiatives on Covid-19 response. I am pleased with the progress in utilizing the Covid-19 ASEAN Response Fund for vaccine procurement. I hope that ASEAN Member States will receive the vaccines soon and that the remaining funds be used for the procurement of more vaccines in the future. Additionally, Thailand has already provided the list of earmarked items for the ASEAN Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies for Public Health Emergencies and hopes that the Reserve can be operationalized soon.
Looking ahead, ASEAN should further strengthen our preparedness in response to emerging diseases and bolster public health security in the long run, including through promoting cooperation on R&D on vaccines to attain vaccine security and self-reliance in the region. Currently, Thailand is on track in our development of Covid-19 vaccines and we are ready to cooperate with other ASEAN Member States on this matter. However, it is unfortunate that ASEAN could not yet resolve the issue of the host country of the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases. We should therefore continue our consultations in a constructive manner and try to find an innovative approach to enable ASEAN to make a decision on this issue. Besides being crucial for our credibility and unity, it will also benefit more than 660 million people in the ASEAN region.
Second, ASEAN should start reopening and allowing for safe travel to revive our economies. The ASEAN Travel Corridor Arrangement Framework should be utilized, with mutual recognition of vaccines and vaccine certificates to facilitate business travel, and later tourism. In this context, Thailand has already opened up pilot areas under the Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus programs to welcome foreign tourists and will gradually open up more areas in other provinces for international tourism from 1 November onwards. Furthermore, we must avoid unnecessary measures that may hinder the movement of goods to ensure our supply chain connectivity during the pandemic and make greater use of the intra-ASEAN market to stimulate our regional economy.
To promote an environment conducive to trade and investment and expand commercial opportunities for our entrepreneurs to help them recover from the impact of Covid-19, I hope that RCEP can enter into force as per the intended timeline. Thailand plans to submit the instrument of ratification for RCEP to the Secretary-General of ASEAN in early November. I also hope that ASEAN-Canada FTA negotiations can be announced soon.
Last but not least, Covid-19 and natural disaster challenges – be they climate change, floods, forest fires or transboundary haze – reflect the weakness of current development approaches that focus primarily on economic interest, while disregarding the impact on the environment and natural resources, which have resulted in intensifying today’s crises. Hence, it is now time for a paradigm shift in our everyday lives and for achieving a ‘Balance of All Things’. This will help make ASEAN’s recovery and development more sustainable, in line with the Bio-Circular-Green or BCG Economy Model which for Thailand will enable the country to reinvent itself for the Next Normal era.
In this context, I believe that an ‘ASEAN Green Agenda’ should be pursued as an approach for our region’s future in promoting sustainable and environmentally-friendly economic growth, by employing green technologies and innovation and prioritizing key issues that are consistent with global trends such as:
1. Transitioning to clean energy to reduce carbon emissions and address global warming and climate change;
2. Efficient use of terrestrial and marine resources to preserve biodiversity which will promote food security and prevent natural disasters including landslides and floods;
3. Digital inclusion to maximize digital technology in various aspects such as smart farming, survey and monitoring of air pollution and climate, sea level rise and windstorms, which is in line with the goal of ‘Digital ASEAN;’
4. Sustainable urban and community development to promote the welfare and well-being of our peoples living in urban and rural areas; and,
5. Green financing to forge a multi-stakeholder partnership to mobilize funds for environmentally-friendly investments.
These issues are not new, but success in their pursuit requires transformation from all sectors, which includes a change in individual behavior, a change in business conduct and community empowerment. We must promote these as the ASEAN Green Agenda in order to raise public awareness and collectively reinvent ASEAN as a progressive region and a sustainable home for all of us as well as for succeeding generations with no one being left behind.
Your Majesty, Excellencies,
In closing, I am pleased to join others in adopting all the outcome documents of this meeting, many of which are indeed consistent with the ASEAN Green Agenda that I mentioned earlier. I also reaffirm Thailand’s commitment to jointly advancing the ASEAN Community and forging greater regional integration so that ASEAN can continue to serve as a major driving force of the global economy and society.”
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Expert says Delta Plus could be up to 15% more transmissible than Delta Covid variant
Thailand News Today | Dirty medical gloves, Thailand defends spending 100m on New year celebrations | Oct. 26
Digital platforms to be subject to new regulations following draft decree
Don’t wait!! Book your berth or booth at the Thailand International Boat Show
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport prepares for November reopening
Tuesday Covid Update: 7,706 new cases; provincial totals
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha addresses Southeast Asia leaders at 38th ASEAN summit
November reopening concerns majority of Thais, Department of Health survey shows
British divers say they risked arrest for giving boys ketamine during cave rescue
US President Biden to join ASEAN summit as leaders poised to discuss key regional issues
Prayut orders investigation into used medical gloves exported to the US
Health officials play down concerns over Thailand’s first case of Delta Plus variant
Chulalongkorn students drop royal parade on grounds it promotes “authoritarianism”
Thailand Top Stories | TAT explains entry for travelers outside quarantine exemption list | October 26
Thai PM defends plan to spend 100 million baht on New Year’s Eve celebrities
Government’s domestic tour package subsidy receives lukewarm response
Thailand requires 3 million baht insurance for ‘retirement’ visas
46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from November 1
Travellers after November 1 told to book quarantine hotels
46 countries permitted to travel to Thailand from November 1, and quarantine details
Government outlines 7 conditions of quarantine-free re-opening
Bangkok authorities and hotels prepare for returning travellers
Thailand reopening roundup: What happens November 1
US man arrested for bank fraud 1 day before statute of limitation
Cabinet approves long-stay visa regulations as Thailand seeks more foreign investment
Government under pressure to lift alcohol ban, allow nightlife to resume
Ministry of Foreign Affairs sings praises of Thailand Pass
Government outlines 3 entry schemes for international travellers from November
Foreign airlines give up 80% of their slots at Thailand’s airports amid uncertainty of next 5 months
Tourism Minister proposes reopening entertainment venues November 1
Court rules “Jo Ferrari” suspect died of deliberate suffocation
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand reopening roundup: What happens November 1
- Crime4 days ago
US man arrested for bank fraud 1 day before statute of limitation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Government under pressure to lift alcohol ban, allow nightlife to resume
- Thailand2 days ago
Ministry of Foreign Affairs sings praises of Thailand Pass
- Business1 day ago
Foreign airlines give up 80% of their slots at Thailand’s airports amid uncertainty of next 5 months
- Thailand4 days ago
Tourism Minister proposes reopening entertainment venues November 1
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand Pass website launching, accepted from November 2
- Thailand4 days ago
Full details on the 3 ways to travel to Thailand from November 1