Sponsored
Apply for a business visa in Thailand easily
Are you looking to attain a business visa in Thailand? Don’t worry as The Thaiger’s partner Tadoo is here to help. The business visa is great for those who are looking to enter Thailand for business meetings and/or conferences. Moreover, if you already have a job and are needing to relocate to Thailand with that company, then the business visa is perfect.
Having a Non Immigrant B Visas is a legal requirement if you want to conduct business in Thailand and are available as both single or multiple entries. The visa is valid to enter Thailand for 3 or 12 months respectively. Each entry permits a stay of 90 days.
Who Can Apply?
The business visa is a viable option for those who already have a job or company invitation in Thailand. Before applying, applicants must answer the question of whether they have a job or company invitation or visa already. Otherwise, the business visa will not be approved.
Who Is Excluded From Applying?
Those who do not have a job or company invitation are not able to apply for this type of visa. This includes those who are wanting to find a job in Thailand, but do not have a job lined up yet.
The Business Visa Packages We Offer:
- Non-Immigrant B Visa (Business Visa)
- Non-Immigrant B Visa (Extending Existing Visa)
- Non-Immigrant B-A Visa (Business Approved Visa)
The Non-Immigrant B Visa is for foreign nationals who want to do business in Thailand as well as apply for a work permit.
The Non-Immigrant B-A Visa is for foreign nationals who want to start a business or invest in a Thai company.
NOTE: Whether you are applying for a work permit or planning to relocate, our application’s approval will be only supported in Bangkok as this process is done in front of related authorities in Bangkok. In regards to travel for work, the application process can be done outside Thailand.
Documents Needed For Business Visa Application:
- Employer Letter
- Invitation Letter from company in Thailand
- Business License of inviting company in Thailand
- Financial evidence
- Legal residency status in country of application
Upon receiving your application, one of Tadoo’s partners will contact you with a response within 48 hours by an expert English speaker. Tadoo’s visa partners will also provide general support to guide you from the moment you start the application process until receiving the visa. Post Consultation services will also be offered if requested.
For information about obtaining the business visa in Thailand, CLICK HERE.
For more information on Business Visas in Thailand, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Worldwide Covid-19 infections may be levelling off again
Top 5 Largest Property Developers in Thailand
Top 5 Real Estate Agencies in Thailand
Apply for a business visa in Thailand easily
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Best Wedding Venues in Bangkok
Husband and wife arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle crystal methamphetamine to Hong Kong
Thailand News Today | 7 policemen arrested over killing of drug dealer | August 25
Indonesian navy seizes tanker and crew, says they stole oil
Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | August 25
Mobile vaccination bus to travel around Bangkok, exact locations to be visited unknown
Covid delays construction of 3 train lines
Record 156 Covid-19 infections as Phuket edges near 800 a week
Top 5 activities you must do in Chon Buri
Purchase of 8.5 million Chinese antigen test kits paused again
Wednesday Covid Update: 18,417 new cases; provincial totals
7 arrest warrants approved for police suspects in Nakhon Sawan torture killing case
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
Last surviving Khmer Rouge leader denies role in Cambodia genocide
Thailand planning travel bubble with South Korea once Covid crisis eases
Covid UPDATE: 261 Covid-related deaths, provincial totals
24 arrested at illegal party in Koh Samui luxury villa
MP challenges PM Prayut to kickboxing for prime ministership
German man found dead in apparent suicide in Phuket Hotel
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
- Crime1 day ago
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
- Politics4 days ago
MP challenges PM Prayut to kickboxing for prime ministership
- News3 days ago
German man found dead in apparent suicide in Phuket Hotel
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thalu Fah presents UN with letter requesting international support
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Pattaya reopening plan for September 1 unlikely to happen
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Vietnam Covid-19 surges, Ho Chi Minh enters lockdown Monday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Mass screenings of markets in dark red provinces planned, antigen test kits to be used