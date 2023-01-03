Connect with us

Sponsored

5 beauty fanatics share skin-care tips and thoughts on plant-based oil

Published

 on 

IMAGE via bloom.express

“I’ve been incorporating some hemp oil lately and been loving the effects!” – Runner Up of Miss Fabulous International 2022 and other beauty fanatics share their skin care tips.

From snails to seaweed, anti-ageing and skin care trends aren’t new in Thailand. And with cannabis being the hot topic in 2022, can high-quality Hemp and CBD oil be the next biggest thing? CBD experts from Bloom inquired 5 different beauty fanatics with their opinions about adding plant-based oil to their routines. Who knows, you might be inspired to add CBD Oil to your own skincare routine.

1. Natalia Wannes (2nd Runner-Up of Miss Fabulous International 2022)

5 beauty fanatics share skin-care tips and thoughts on plant-based oil | News by Thaiger

What’s your skin type?
Dry, like the Sahara desert.

Do you currently have a beauty routine? If so, how many steps is your routine?
My morning beauty routine has 2-3 steps, which is quite minimal because I’m super lazy in the mornings. A caffeine solution first, a heavy overnight cream as a moisturizer as I have super dry skin, slap and some sunscreen, and I’m good for the day! My nighttime routine includes some double cleansing, face oil, another heavy night cream and retinol 2-3 times a week.

How often do you do your beauty routine?
I do it every day religiously! It’s the least I can do for my skin long term.

Do you currently use CBD products for your skin?
I’ve been incorporating some hemp oil lately and been loving the effects!

Do you currently use any CBD products?
I’ve been having some CBD gummies to help me with my sleep and evening out stress levels. Safe to say, I wake up feeling fresh as a daisy!

2. Kwang P (Fitness & Food Enthusiast)

5 beauty fanatics share skin-care tips and thoughts on plant-based oil | News by Thaiger

What is your skin type?
Dry but non-sensitive or allergenic.

Do you currently have a beauty routine? If so, how many steps is your routine?
Quick and easy with 4 steps: Cleanse, Clean, Cream, and Lotion! I will use lotion or oil after showering twice daily to prevent dryness. I also take supplements for better collagen production daily before bed.

Do you currently use CBD products for skin?
Often – I currently use CBD-infused coconut oil for my body (maybe 3-4 times a week), especially as massage oil for the additional therapeutic effects. It feels so nice after a day spent outdoors in the sun!

Do you think CBD will be a big trend in skincare next year?
Yes, but when it comes to CBD and cannabis products, everyone should look into which products are best for you – especially with so many out there.

3. Natalie M (founder of EMPWR Botanic London)

5 beauty fanatics share skin-care tips and thoughts on plant-based oil | News by Thaiger

What is your skin type?
Dry!

Do you currently have a beauty routine?
My beauty routine is simple. It’s 4-5 steps and mostly involves hydrating the skin, daily after my shower and before bed

Do you currently use any CBD products?
I use CBD in abundance – it has massively changed my life. I mostly use it to manage my stress levels and anxiety. It is also great for recovery after workouts, as it significantly reduces inflammation in the body (muscle soreness). CBD is a super effective and safe way to improve health and manage stress in the short and long term. I use Empwr CBD oil when I have extra dry patches. The list of its benefits is endless. It is the perfect herbal helper for modern life.

4. Ee Petpatchara (Content Creator)

5 beauty fanatics share skin-care tips and thoughts on plant-based oil | News by Thaiger

What is your skin type?
Dry and sensitive to allergenics

Do you currently have a beauty routine?
It’s a beginner routine – 3 steps with mainly cream or lotion to avoid dryness.

Do you currently use CBD products for your skin?
I have really little experience with cannabis products because I only started when my friend recommended Seya Relax oil that I use on my skin and spots. I will let you know how it goes!

Why do you think CBD will be a big trend in skincare next year?
I think every herb or plant-based oil has its benefits and because better CBD oil is now available in Thailand, it will definitely be more popular once people try it.

5. Jeem P (Senior Sales Specialist – Bloom)

5 beauty fanatics share skin-care tips and thoughts on plant-based oil | News by Thaiger

What is your skin type?
Normal

Do you currently have a beauty routine?
Yes, I do; around 10 steps! But only twice a week.

Do you currently use CBD products for skin?
Yes, I do. I use CBD oil by mixing it with acne cream or serum when I have pimples.

Do you currently use any CBD products?
Yes I do! It’s good to reduce stress after a long day of work also, when I want to repair my skin.

What’s your advice to Thais out there who haven’t tried this trend yet?
A little CBD won’t hurt anyone, I promise!

“Bloom promotes the safe and regulated usage of locally-sourced, lab-grade cannabis products. We empower users to learn more about how plant-based oils can help you feel simply better at bloom. express

Press Release

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand7 mins ago

Taxi driver arrested for beating a motorcycle rider with baseball bat
Thailand49 mins ago

Fisherman reels in body of young student in northern Thailand
Tourism1 hour ago

Call for Covid boosters before wave of Chinese tourism
Sponsored6 hours ago

What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Crime2 hours ago

Muay Thai fighter laughs off sexual assault in video
Thailand3 hours ago

Twelve vehicle crash injures 26 people in northeast Thailand
Phuket3 hours ago

Stolen mobile phone returned after crazy journey
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Environment3 hours ago

Phuket chosen as pilot province to promote organic tourism
Transport4 hours ago

Thailand – Malaysia shuttle train resumes service after bombings
Thailand4 hours ago

Top ten fake news stories in Thailand 2022
Thailand4 hours ago

Man arrested for stealing Royal Thai Armed Forces bus 
Thailand5 hours ago

218 killed and 1,647 injured over 4-day new year holiday
Thailand5 hours ago

Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Thai restaurant develops Flu-Shot Soup to prevent flu and Covid-19
Thailand7 hours ago

CNN confusing TAIWAN for THAILAND | GMT
Road deaths21 hours ago

Man fails to outrun train on motorbike, dies
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending