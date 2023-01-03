Sponsored
5 beauty fanatics share skin-care tips and thoughts on plant-based oil
“I’ve been incorporating some hemp oil lately and been loving the effects!” – Runner Up of Miss Fabulous International 2022 and other beauty fanatics share their skin care tips.
From snails to seaweed, anti-ageing and skin care trends aren’t new in Thailand. And with cannabis being the hot topic in 2022, can high-quality Hemp and CBD oil be the next biggest thing? CBD experts from Bloom inquired 5 different beauty fanatics with their opinions about adding plant-based oil to their routines. Who knows, you might be inspired to add CBD Oil to your own skincare routine.
1. Natalia Wannes (2nd Runner-Up of Miss Fabulous International 2022)
What’s your skin type?
Dry, like the Sahara desert.
Do you currently have a beauty routine? If so, how many steps is your routine?
My morning beauty routine has 2-3 steps, which is quite minimal because I’m super lazy in the mornings. A caffeine solution first, a heavy overnight cream as a moisturizer as I have super dry skin, slap and some sunscreen, and I’m good for the day! My nighttime routine includes some double cleansing, face oil, another heavy night cream and retinol 2-3 times a week.
How often do you do your beauty routine?
I do it every day religiously! It’s the least I can do for my skin long term.
Do you currently use CBD products for your skin?
I’ve been incorporating some hemp oil lately and been loving the effects!
Do you currently use any CBD products?
I’ve been having some CBD gummies to help me with my sleep and evening out stress levels. Safe to say, I wake up feeling fresh as a daisy!
2. Kwang P (Fitness & Food Enthusiast)
What is your skin type?
Dry but non-sensitive or allergenic.
Do you currently have a beauty routine? If so, how many steps is your routine?
Quick and easy with 4 steps: Cleanse, Clean, Cream, and Lotion! I will use lotion or oil after showering twice daily to prevent dryness. I also take supplements for better collagen production daily before bed.
Do you currently use CBD products for skin?
Often – I currently use CBD-infused coconut oil for my body (maybe 3-4 times a week), especially as massage oil for the additional therapeutic effects. It feels so nice after a day spent outdoors in the sun!
Do you think CBD will be a big trend in skincare next year?
Yes, but when it comes to CBD and cannabis products, everyone should look into which products are best for you – especially with so many out there.
3. Natalie M (founder of EMPWR Botanic London)
What is your skin type?
Dry!
Do you currently have a beauty routine?
My beauty routine is simple. It’s 4-5 steps and mostly involves hydrating the skin, daily after my shower and before bed
Do you currently use any CBD products?
I use CBD in abundance – it has massively changed my life. I mostly use it to manage my stress levels and anxiety. It is also great for recovery after workouts, as it significantly reduces inflammation in the body (muscle soreness). CBD is a super effective and safe way to improve health and manage stress in the short and long term. I use Empwr CBD oil when I have extra dry patches. The list of its benefits is endless. It is the perfect herbal helper for modern life.
4. Ee Petpatchara (Content Creator)
What is your skin type?
Dry and sensitive to allergenics
Do you currently have a beauty routine?
It’s a beginner routine – 3 steps with mainly cream or lotion to avoid dryness.
Do you currently use CBD products for your skin?
I have really little experience with cannabis products because I only started when my friend recommended Seya Relax oil that I use on my skin and spots. I will let you know how it goes!
Why do you think CBD will be a big trend in skincare next year?
I think every herb or plant-based oil has its benefits and because better CBD oil is now available in Thailand, it will definitely be more popular once people try it.
5. Jeem P (Senior Sales Specialist – Bloom)
What is your skin type?
Normal
Do you currently have a beauty routine?
Yes, I do; around 10 steps! But only twice a week.
Do you currently use CBD products for skin?
Yes, I do. I use CBD oil by mixing it with acne cream or serum when I have pimples.
Do you currently use any CBD products?
Yes I do! It’s good to reduce stress after a long day of work also, when I want to repair my skin.
What’s your advice to Thais out there who haven’t tried this trend yet?
A little CBD won’t hurt anyone, I promise!
“Bloom promotes the safe and regulated usage of locally-sourced, lab-grade cannabis products. We empower users to learn more about how plant-based oils can help you feel simply better at bloom. express”
