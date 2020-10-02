image
US President Trump and First Lady test positive for Covid-19

The Thaiger

Published 

51 mins ago

 on 

US President Trump and First Lady test positive for Covid-19
The US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have tested positive for Covid-19. The President made the announcement on his Twitter account in the early hours of Friday morning, US time.

The extraordinary revelation, coming months into a global pandemic, a surge in US Covid-19 cases, and in the final stretch of an acrimonious reelection campaign. There has been no announcements if the President will reschedule his busy election engagement schedule, or news of his current well being following the announcement.

The diagnosis is the most serious known health threat to a sitting American president in many decades. Mr. Trump is 74 years old putting him, statistically, into the high risk category for potential serious complications from the virus. Covid 19 has now killed 212,660 Americans and more than 1 million people worldwide. Melania Trump is 50 years old.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted shortly before 1 am Friday.”

President Trump was last seen in public on Thursday afternoon, US time, returning to the White House in Washington following a fundraising trip to New Jersey. Reporters say he did not appear unwell, despite not speaking to the media as he walked into his residence.

