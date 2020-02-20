Two passengers of virus-hit cruise ship die in Japan | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Two passengers of virus-hit cruise ship die in Japan
Two elderly passengers of the Diamond Princess, the coronavirus-stricken cruise ship which spent two weeks in quarantine in Japan’s Yokohama Harbour, have died. State broadcaster NHK made the announcement this morning, as a second group of passengers began disembarking after fourteen days quarantined onboard. The passengers were both Japanese, a man and woman in their 80s.
More than 620 of the passengers on the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined on February 3 with about 3,700 people on board, have been infected. It represents the largest cluster of infections outside of China’s Hupei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.
Meanwhile, Beijing reported a significant drop in new coronavirus cases today, fuelling hopes the epidemic is nearing its peak. The death toll in China rose to 2,118 yesterday as 114 more people died, but health officials reported the lowest number of new cases there in nearly a month, including in hard-hit Hubei. More than 74,000 people have been infected in China and hundreds more in some 25 countries, with Iran reporting two deaths yesterday, the first fatalities in the Middle East.
The rapid spread of the disease has sparked criticism of authorities in Japan, which has well over half of he world’s confirmed cases outside of China, just months before Tokyo is to host the Summer Olympics.
Japan’s health minister today defended Japan’s response in the Japanese parliament, telling lawmakers that officials have taken expert advice and responded to issues on a daily basis. In a move to reassure the public, the health ministry also issued a statement in both English and Japanese saying all passengers had been required to stay in their cabins since February 5 to contain the virus.
About 500 passengers were set to disembark today, while another 100 people will leave for chartered flights home, a health ministry official said. An initial batch of passengers who had tested negative and shown no symptoms left the vessel yesterday. Those who shared a room with people testing positive were required to remain in quarantine, as were crew. The ministry could not confirm how many people remained on board, or when disembarkation would be complete.
Earlier in the week, the United States evacuated more than 300 nationals on two chartered flights. About 45 remained on board the cruise ship as of today. All Americans flown back will face another 14 days quarantine, as will returning Hong Kong residents. Disembarked Japanese passengers, however, face no such restrictions, which has sparked concern. Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) says “there should be no problem” if people have shown no symptoms for 14 days and tested negative for the virus while their health was under surveillance.
SOURCE: Reuters
Coronavirus
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
The Coronavirus outbreak poses challenges for Thailand’s real estate market as potential Chinese condominium buyers remain stranded in China. Analysts believe Chinese condominium transfers in 2020 will be at least 25% lower than average because of the challenges. Meanwhile, some believe that the outbreak may bring opportunities for non-Chinese buyers and in the long-run, the Chinese may be looking for an overseas refuge in the event of these types of emergencies.
Market remains weak
The pandemic, which started in China, is hurting the condominium market as Chinese nationals account for half of the international buyers in Thailand, or 57.6% of the total foreign condo owners in 2018.
Vichai Viratkapan, acting director-general of the Real Estate Information Centre says that 50% of Chinese condo transfers are expected to disappear in the first 2 quarters of this year and the total transfer value by the Chinese will miss the mark of the usual 29 billion baht by about 25% (around 7 billion).
However, since Chinese property buyers only make up 6% of the total international and domestic housing transfers in Thailand, the total housing transfer number in the country is likely to be similar to last year.
Thailand adjusts GDP growth target due to coronavirus
On Monday (February 17), the Office of the National Economics and Social Development Council said Thailand’s GDP growth rate is predicted to be about 2% this year, a record low in the last 6 years. They forecast the rate will be achieved if the pandemic ends before April or May, tourist arrivals reach 37 million, and the world economic growth grows 3.2%, among other factors. Otherwise…
The Chinese are reluctant to complete transfers
The virus has continued to affect hospitality operators, including hotels and condominiums that service tourists, nationwide. Since China has suspended tours, put restrictions on movement, and locked down cities, home to over millions of people, it also poses a threat to real estate developers as their clients are unable or unwilling to fly.
“Currently multiple off-plan condominium developments are approaching completion, and Chinese clients are unable or unwilling to transfer. Chinese clients who made a reservation in Q4 2019 are requesting a refund and withholding their investment,” said Marciano Bijmohun, Business Development Director at FazWaz Property Group.
He believes every condominium that is in transfer status will see the percentage of non-transfer units rise in the coming months.
“These non-transfer units will cause a big financial hit to developers.”
If a client refuses to transfer, does not comply with the terms and conditions stipulated in the sales and purchase agreement, and decides to release the property, their deposits will be forfeited.
“However, there is some good news, these non-transferred units can be offered with a discount to new clients.”
Also, as China has been susceptible to a few disease outbreaks – from bird flu and swine fever and the current coronavirus – it may prompt Chinese buyers to look for second homes outside of China.
Coronavirus
Israel travel ban rankles Thailand
Thailand wants Israel to reconsider its decision, announced Tuesday, to ban Thais from entering the country in a bid to control the spread of deadly coronavirus (Covid-19). Israel banned all non-Israelis who have been in Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau in the previous 14 days. Previously, Israel’s health ministry had imposed only a 14-day house quarantine on visitors from the four areas.
As a result of the ban, the Labour Ministry will be forced to postpone sending Thai workers to Israel under an employment cooperation project between the two countries. Pannabha Chandraramya, the Thai ambassador in Tel Aviv, met Gilad Cohen, deputy director-general for Asia and the Pacific at Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to explain Thailand’s measures to prevent and control coronarivus and clarify the outbreak situation in Thailand. Thailand hopes Israel will review the ban after learning about the measures, given the good relations between the countries.
The vast majority of virus cases are in China; only 35 cases have been confirmed in Thailand, 17 of whom have made full recoveries and been discharged from hospital. Thailand has had no fatalities related to the virus.
“Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs listened and understood. It will contact other agencies, particularly Israel’s Ministry of Public Health.”
Meir Shlomo, Israel’s ambassador to Thailand, told reporters yesterday that the Israeli Ministry of Health’s decision was aimed at preventing the spread of the Covid-19 to Israel. He says Israeli ministries are following developments closely and re-assessing the situation in Thailand and other countries and territories daily.
“No one knows at this stage how long the current situation will last.”
However, Schlomo says the two countries will “continue to share information and preserve a spirit of mutual confidence, as they have done in so many fields for so many years”
“Several thousand Thai tourists, businesspeople and workers in agriculture travel to Israel every year. We do hope they will all be able to reschedule their flights and travel to Israel in the very near future.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus
Three Thais on Yokohama virus ship have COVID-19 coronavirus
Officials today announced that three Thai nationals aboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, moored off Yokohama, are infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus, the same day two elderly Japanese passengers are reported to have died from the disease. Foreign affairs spokesman Cherdkiat Atthakor said three Thais, one passenger and two crew members, are now being treated in hospital in Japan.
“Their conditions are stable… Japan admitted them to hospital when their symptoms showed, before the test results were known.”
Cherdkiat says there were two Thai passengers and 23 Thai crew members on the Diamond Princess and the other passenger tested negative, has disembarked and will soon return to Thailand. The other 21 Thai crew members continue to work on board.
The 14-day quarantine of the cruise ship ended yesterday, and uninfected passengers are being allowed to disembark until tomorrow. Meanwhile, the Consular Affairs Department has warned Thais to leave mainland China “while there are still outgoing flights available.”
The department said on its Facebook page that people who do not need to stay in China should consider leaving while airlines are still flying out. It also advises against visiting China at this time.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
