Trump ban is indefinite: Facebook exec | The Thaiger

World
Trump ban is indefinite: Facebook exec
A senior executive at Facebook says the social media giant has no plans to reverse its ban on outgoing US President, Donald Trump. Sheryl Sandberg says the ban is indefinite and there is currently no end date in sight.
“Our ban is indefinite. We have said at least through the transition. But we have no plans to lift it. Our policies are applied to everyone. This shows that even a president is not above the policies we have.”
Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended after thousands of Trump supporters invaded the US Capitol last Wednesday, while legislators were confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The ensuing violence led to 5 deaths and sent shockwaves around the world.
Two days later, Twitter deleted Trump’s account, thereby removing his favourite means of communication and leaving the outgoing president voiceless. He has also been suspended from other social media platforms, such as Twitch and Snapchat. At one point, Trump resorted to using the official POTUS Twitter account to air his grievances, but the messages were swiftly deleted.
Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg accuses Trump of using the social media platform to incite violence, adding that there is no reason to believe he would not continue to do so if the account was reinstated. Last October, Zuckerberg had sounded alarm bells about the risk of violence following the hotly contested presidential election.
Following the 2016 election, Facebook was accused of not doing enough to combat the spread of fake news and a proliferation of Russian campaigning allegedly aimed at persuading people to vote for Trump. Sandberg holds her hands up, saying the platform has learnt from its mistakes. In the run-up to the latest election, Facebook took a more proactive stance, suspending accounts, pages, and groups for disseminating hate content or violent material. It also became more thorough in investigating and clearly labelling content found to be “fake news”.
Meanwhile, Sandberg says she favours better regulation of social media platforms and looks forward to working with President-elect Joe Biden.
“We are a private company, and we have a service we provide, and it is our responsibility to make sure that service is not used for things it shouldn’t be used for, like what happened last Wednesday.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Indonesia
Black box data located from the crashed Boeing 737 in Jakarta
The black boxes from a passenger plane which crashed in the sea soon after take-off from Jakarta on Saturday have been located. The black box recorders record conversations in the cockpit as well as an array of data from the plane’s control systems. Indonesian ships has been searching the crash site with navy divers hoping to retrieve the two flight recorders over the next 24 hours.
The Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 jet was carrying 62 people when it vanished from radar on its journey to Borneo.
(The crash of the Boeing 737-500 model is likely unrelated to the current controversies surrounding the later Boeing 737 Max model)
Soerjanto Tjahjono, head of Indonesia’s transport safety, announced late yesterday that they’d located the position of the two black boxes.
“Divers will start looking for them now and hopefully it won’t be long before we get them.”
Family members gathered at the victim identification centre in Jakarta and at a crisis centre in Pontianak, the scheduled destination for the plane, waiting for news of their family and friends.
The seas north of the Jakarta airport are relatively shallow and the weather has improved since the rescue operations started, making recovery easier. Rescue supervisors have admitted it had become a recovery mission, not a search and rescue.
Police are asking families of the victims to provide DNA samples and dental records to assist with the identification process of remains recovered already from the crash site.
The Sriwijaya Air passenger took off from Jakarta airport just after 2.30 in the afternoon on Saturday.
When passing through 11,000 feet the plane lost contact with air traffic controllers. It was flying to Pontianak, in West Kalimantan province in the west of the island of Borneo. The flight should have taken 90 minutes. There was no distress signal sent by the flight crew. The plane dropped 10,000 feet in less than a minute indicating a catastrophic failure of the flight systems or break up of the plane.
The plane was carrying 50 passengers, including 7 children and 3 babies, plus 12 crew. Everyone on board was Indonesian.
SOURCE: Reuters | CNN
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
World
Fallout from President Trump’s Twitter ban
President Trump’s Twitter ban has been getting plenty of flak, particularly from friends, family, hard core supporters and advisors. Twitter banned the president from the platform on Friday after his supporters stormed the US Capitol building. But those supporting the president say the ban amounts to an assault on free speech by “radical leftists”.
Ironically they aired their grievances… on Twitter.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, posting on his personal account, said… “Sadly, this isn’t a new tactic of the Left. They’ve worked to silence opposing voices for years.”
US Republican senator Ted Cruz, and chief cheerleader for the incumbent president, claimed the decision by Twitter was “absurd & profoundly dangerous”.
But it wasn’t just Twitter that has banned or severely restricted postings from President Trump’s official accounts. Eight other platforms have also taken a similar stance, including Facebook and YouTube.
“Why should a handful of Silicon Valley billionaires have a monopoly on political speech?”
Yes, even those messages were made on Twitter, the social network of choice for President Trump and his preferred means of communicating with the public and his supporters.
Last Friday, amid widespread condemnation after egging on his is supporters before an unruly mob stormed into the US Capitol in a bloody and chaotic farrago, Twitter banned him permanently. But not before he got one more Tweet out, which was quickly deleted, that spoke of the President, soon to be the former-President, creating his own platform “in the near future”. No other details were forthcoming.
Twitter said they were taking the rare measure of banning President Trump… “due to the risk of further incitement of violence”.
Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitch followed suit suspending Trump’s accounts.
Reddit, one of the more liberal (in the real sense) platforms and generally permissive of broad political views, also closed a forum popular with the President’s fans, saying the forum “was inciting hate”.
So where do the President’s cheer squad turn to post and share their love?
Fearing he would be next in line with Twitter’s Friday banathon, Donald Trump Jr asked his followers to send him their email contacts to keep them abreast of news.
Conservative platforms Parler and Gab, have drawn growing numbers of users as far-right supporters turned to the platforms to spread their messages.Launched in 2016, Gab says it promotes “freedom of expression” but is most famous for its extreme far-right user base. But Gab, too, has been partially gagged, by PayPal, Visa and the Apple and Google app stores.
Parler has a broader political audience and was launched in 2018 and had record days of growth on Friday and Saturday as President’s Trump’s keyboard warriors switched their attention to the alternative platform. But now it’s also been removed from the Google Play Store too.
But these newer platforms have a tiny audience, compared to the 88 million followers the President enjoyed on his Twitter account.
The President’s advisors say he will spend this next week raging at Twitter and social media. For now he’ll have to do that the old way, through papers, TV and news sites.
Trump and Republican allies have long railed against social media companies accusing them of bias against conservatives, even alleging that social media platforms secretly “shadow ban” prominent Republicans.
But there is little doubt the bans and restrictions will severely limit the President’s ability to push out unfiltered information any more. Trump still faces the threat of more resignations from within his administration and Democrats are readying an article of impeachment against the President, with some Republican lawmakers openly considering supporting those efforts.
Over the next 8 days left in his term, Trump is also expected to issue a raft of pardons, travel to the border wall, sign some executive orders and deflect criticism of his role in last week’s attack on the Capitol building. And certainly he’ll be screaming about his ban from Twitter and the other social media. But he’ll have to do all that the old way too.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Other News
Pakistan goes dark after electrical fault causes nationwide blackout
Pakistan is slowly recovering after the entire country experienced an electrical blackout today. Power minister Omar Ayub Khan tweeted that this latest blackout was caused by a fault in southern Pakistan at 11:41pm local time yesterday, which was at 3:41am today here in Thailand.
“The fault tripped the transmission system of the country… leading to the shutdown of power plants.”
The blackout darkened all of Pakistan’s cities, including the capital Islamabad, its economic hub of Karachi and the 2nd largest city of Lahore.
“The breakdown took place when frequency tripped from 50 to 0 in the electricity distribution system. However, electricity is gradually being restored across the country.”
There were no immediate answers as to whether hotels experienced a disruption as they often rely on back-up generators. Power has been restored to some parts of the country but many areas in Lahore and Karachi were still waiting according to a water and power ministry spokesman.
The same spokesman says an investigation is underway to find out the cause of the blackout, which also saw the internet connectivity nationwide to collapse. Netblocks, which monitors internet outages said on Twitter that the blackout caused a dip in levels.
Pakistan’s electricity distribution system is a “complex and delicate” web, and a problem in 1 section of the grid can lead to a domino effect in breakdowns nationwide.
In 2015 a rebel attack on a key power line sent about 80% of Pakistan into darkness. That blackout, which was one of the worst in Pakistan’s history, caused major cities, including Islamabad, to go dark, even affecting one of the country’s international airports.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Roi Et records first case of Covid-19 in employee from Chon Buri karaoke bar
National police investigate narcotic drug cocktail suspected of causing 6 deaths in Bangkok
Bangkok officials to consider easing Covid restrictions
Trump ban is indefinite: Facebook exec
Thai health officials form vaccine rollout committee
21 Thais test positive for Covid-19 after allegedly crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thai labour market bounces back despite the pandemic
Can Phuket survive? Interview with Bill Barnett | VIDEO
Elephant dies after month of treatment for gunshot wounds, 40 bullets found in the body
Phuket is hit with a triple Covid crisis | VIDEO
Police raid 5 homes and businesses suspected of gambling, arrest 21 people
Thailand orders 63 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines
At least 6 deaths in Bangkok suspected to be caused by new illicit drug cocktail
CCSA Update: 249 new Covid-19 cases, outbreak expected to subside by the end of the month
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
UPDATE: Mor Chana App – mobile app to track Covid situation
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
Thailand’s emergency decree extended again
Construction of new Bangkok rail links set for completion this year
Deputy PM Prawit backtracks after denying existence of Bangkok gambling dens
Covid-19 control measures by province
Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry
Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread
Phuket government plans to require quarantine for “red zone” arrivals
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
“Red zone” restrictions tighten, legal action for concealing travel information
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thai PM promises free Covid vaccine for half the population in initial rollout
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s emergency decree extended again
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket announces restrictions for travel to Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Travel documents now required for 5 provinces hit hardest by Covid
- Thailand4 days ago
Questions raised about when Covid-19 vaccine will be available to expats
- Crime4 days ago
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death at Pattaya Beach
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket governor announces new restrictions for travel to Phuket, effective now
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
245 new cases, 181 locally transmitted-Covid update
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
7-Eleven stores investigated over allegations of face mask price hikes
gosport
Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:00 am
While Mr.Trump banned Tik Tok to help twiter and Facebook, he did not know he would be banned by the benificiary.
John_2
Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:23 am
Trump is just acting a role – his stage manager/ handler reports to the same people as Bidens does.The real story here is pushing China back, for that they need to swap Biden in and Trump out.