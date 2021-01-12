Bangkok officials to consider easing Covid restrictions | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok officials to consider easing Covid restrictions
Officials in Bangkok say they may look at lifting some restrictions in the capital, despite yesterday’s cases going up by 37, to a total of 1,989. The Bangkok Post reports that officials are optimistic the overall situation will improve. Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, spokesman for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, says provided the capital avoids any further “super-spreader” events, officials may consider lifting restrictions in the coming weeks.
“If the number of new cases drops within a fortnight and clusters in other provinces are confined, the BMA might consider lifting restrictions.”
Pongsakorn says officials have already traced the origins of the latest infections, with 2 clusters of 135 cases under observation. Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang says patients in the first cluster visited or worked at restaurants, nightlife venues, or massage parlours in the capital. Officials are now tracing other customers or employees from those venues. In addition, Aswin adds that 15,908 “at risk” people who visited markets in the city have already been tested.
The second cluster is from Si Racha district, in the eastern province of Chon Buri. Pongsakorn says a number of Bangkok residents who spent the New Year holiday in Si Racha have brought Covid-19 home with them.
Meanwhile, in the central province of Samut Sakhon, believed to be the starting point for Thailand’s second wave, officials have reported 176 new cases, also split into 2 clusters. The first involves 121 migrant workers and 5 Thais. They have all been designated as a “risk group” and are in quarantine. The second group consists of 2 migrant workers and 19 Thais who asked to be tested.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
National police investigate narcotic drug cocktail suspected of causing 6 deaths in Bangkok
The national police are investigating what they say is a new illicit drug cocktail suspected of being linked to 6 deaths in Bangkok on Sunday. While autopsy results declaring the cause of death have not been released yet, police say 6 people in Bangkok died on the same day after consuming the drug mixture “K powdered milk.”
National police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk says the incident where so many people died on the same day, and possibly from the same drug, has never happened before. 5 of the 6 people who died in the Wat Phraya Krai district with a white powdered drug found at the scenes, according to Metropolitan Police Bureau chief Phukphong Phongpetra.
Media reports have been conflicting regarding the number of people who may have died after taking “K powdered milk.” Some media outlets have reported 6 to 7 deaths suspected of being linked to the drug cocktail while Pattaya News reports 9 deaths in Bangkok from “unknown reasons,” presumably from overdosing on the narcotic cocktail.
“K powdered milk” is a combination of combination of ketamine and a ramelteon sleeping pill, according to the national police chief. Other police reported the powder also contained methamphetamine and heroin. The drugs are crushed up together and resemble powdered milk.
Although an official analysis of the drug mixture has not been reported, police suspect it might also contain controlled pharmaceutical medicine like clonazepam, possibly smuggled into Thailand. Associate professor at Kasetsart University, Weerachai Phutdhawong, claims “K powdered milk” contains the “three drug cocktail” which is used for prison executions.
He says a sample of the drug cocktail sent to doctors for an analysis contained the 3 compounds used for execution by lethal injection: sodium pentothal to make the prisoner unconscious pancuronium bromide for muscle relaxation and potassium chloride to stop the heartbeat.
In a late development, last night police arrested a 23 years old female suspected of selling the drugs in the Sai Mai district, near the Don Mueang Airport. She had 7.35 grams of Ketamine when arrested. On further investigation, the police found “K powdered milk” in her house. The suspect also admitted that she received the drugs from a friend in Lam Lukka district, again north of central Bangkok. Police have sent the drugs for analysis.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Pattaya News
Thailand
Thai labour market bounces back despite the pandemic
Despite Covid-19 pandemic’s negative impact on the economy with numerous layoffs and business closures, the Thai labour market survived and is experiencing an unemployment rate that is lower than expected, according to the Deputy Chairman of the Thai Labour Solidarity Committee, Chalee Loysoong.
While the unemployment rate is lower than expected at 2% or 700,000 individuals, Thammasat University associate professor Kiriya Kulkolkarn says she’s concerned about how that number was achieved. She says many companies avoided layoffs by cutting hours, which also meant cutting down the income.
Last year, 327,693 employees lost their jobs, with the highest number in August after the first wave of coronavirus infections, according to the Social Security Office. Around 1.14 million people filed for unemployment benefits.
Many businesses were hit hard. The automotive, electrical appliances, food and export sectors are all doing well while the worst-hit sectors include tourism and hospitality. Kiriya is calling on the government to help those in vulnerable groups find jobs.
The Labour Ministry helped a number of people get jobs. Back in September, more than 500,000 people were hired at a job expo set up by the ministry to help workers impacted by the pandemic find jobs. 330,000 found a new job at government agencies, 160,000 received job offers from private companies and around 10,000 secured roles abroad.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Police raid 5 homes and businesses suspected of gambling, arrest 21 people
Police arrested 21 people on gambling charges after 5 raids in Bangkok over the weekend. While deputy chief of the Central Investigation Bureau, Jiraphop Phuridet, says the raids on January 8 and 9 are part of a nationwide crackdown initiated by the national police chief after a Covid-19 outbreak at a Rayong gambling den, the raids busted what seems like small scale operations… if they’re even considered “operations.”
Small groups of people were busted at homes allegedly playing card games or gambling on a mobile application.
“This operation is a part of the National Police chief’s policy to eliminate gambling dens nationwide to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading among the public.”
The 5 homes and businesses raided over the weekend include…
- A car maintenance shop on Soi Sirithorn 1 in Bang Plad district. Police say they arrested 4 people who were allegedly playing a card game. Officers confiscated a deck of cards and cash.
- A building on Nakhon Chaisri Road in Dusit district where police found playing cards, dice and plastic chips. No one was in the building at the time of the raid, police say.
- A house near Tesco Lotus Rama I in Pathumwan district. 4 people were arrested for allegedly gambling on a mobile application. Police also confiscated the mobile phones and cash.
- A room in Khlong Kwang community in Yannawa district. 4 people were arrested for allegedly playing a card game. Police confiscated a deck of cards and some cash.
- A house in Soi Rimthangrotfai 3 in Thon Buri district. 9 people were arrested for gambling on mobile applications. Police confiscated the mobile phones and cash.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Mister Stretch
Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:08 am
Bad idea.
kurt gerhard tietje
Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:24 am
i am canadian living in singburi thailand for 12 years, i am 71 years old, can i get a vaccine, i don’t mind paying for it, i just like to be safe, and protect my thai family, please let me know, for what i have to do, gary