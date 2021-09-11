Vietnam
Super Typhoon Chanthu and Tropical Storm Conson hit SE Asia
Thailand is not alone in the massive storms and flooding it has experienced over the past week or two. Southeast Asia is looking down the barrel of two major storm systems, Super Typhoon Chanthu lumbering towards Taiwan and Tropical Storm Conson advancing on Vietnam, both expected to make landfall this weekend.
Super Typhoon Chanthu
The super typhoon will batter Taiwan with powerful and dangerous winds coupled with extreme rainfall. Yesterday Taiwan already issued the first land and sea warnings for the Pingtung and Taitung regions of the island nation.
Chanthu is the second super typhoon of the year after April’s Surigae, and is one of the strongest of the year, equal to a category 5 Atlantic hurricane, with wind speeds reaching 260 kilometres per hour.
The Joint Typhoon Warning Center says that Chanthu formed humbly on September 6 but intensified alarmingly quickly gaining 80 knots in wind speed by the next day, some of the fastest growth ever recorded. For perspective, a storm is considered to have rapid intensification if it gains 30 knots in a day.
The super typhoon just brushed the edge of Northeastern Luzon in the Philippines this morning with a 1- to 2-metre storm surge. Powerful winds and heavy rains are expected to pelt the Philippines for a lot of the day.
While the storm did appear to weaken a bit as it headed north, the south of Taiwan has warnings for potential flash flooding and mudslides in the mountains due to torrential rainfall. Travelling up the east coast of the island may weaken the storm but predictions forecast at least 180 kilometres per hour winds for the whole weekend.
The super typhoon may continue North into China as far as Shanghai by Monday or Tuesday dumping rain on the mainland as well.
Tropical Storm Conson
Tropical Storm Conson is expected to bring an onslaught of rain that will cause flooding throughout Vietnam. It is expected to make landfall in the evening tonight and into the morning tomorrow near Da Nang. The region of Vietnam already started seeing thunderstorms and winds yesterday as the edges of the tropical storm brushed the coast of the country.
Conson is much weaker than Chanthu, who may blow at nearly triple the speed, but Conson’s 75 kilometres per hour wind is enough to do serious damage and to push Vietnam to prepare 500,000 standby soldiers in case of storm devastation. the government has also ordered that all watercraft stay at port with evacuation plans readied.
The forecast expects 100 to 200 millimetres of rainfall through Monday with some areas possibly experiencing over 250 millimetres, enough to cause serious mudslides and flash flooding. The tropical storm may affect as many as 800,000 people in the north of Vietnam where it would be the 5th major storm to strike the area this year.
SOURCE: CNN
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Super Typhoon Chanthu and Tropical Storm Conson hit SE Asia
Study shows 99.7% of Bangkok wearing masks properly
Covid-19 AFTERNOON UPDATE Saturday: provincial totals
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Police launch mobile Covid-19 testing for officers and families
Kidnapped baby Nong Gina was not sexually assaulted
Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
Phuket: Record 4 Covid-19 deaths in 1 day, hospitals nearly full
Covid-19 UPDATE Saturday: 253 deaths, rate of infections steady
PM Prayut lays out 10-year plan at China-ASEAN Expo
Lisa of Blackpink set video records, 50 million views in 12 hours
Officials expect 400,000+ Covid-19 infections from free ATK plan
Phuket meeting urges national government on Covid-19 changes
Thailand News Today | Pattaya hotels in trouble, Koh Phi Phi sealed off | September 10
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
Is it worth living and doing Business in Thailand compared to Vietnam | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 85
Samui relaxes re-opening rules following low tourist demand
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents
Hua Hin to re-open to international tourists from October 1
Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
Thailand News Today | Pattaya hotels in trouble, Koh Phi Phi sealed off | September 10
68 schools to reopen as part of “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
Good Morning Thailand | The future of Expats in Thailand, Hua-Hin re-opening plans OCT 1 | September 7
Foundation suspects darker motive in missing girl’s kidnapping
Phuket plans new screening measures for visitors, effective Wednesday
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Samui relaxes re-opening rules following low tourist demand
- Pattaya24 hours ago
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
- Hua Hin5 hours ago
Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
- Bangkok23 hours ago
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Foundation suspects darker motive in missing girl’s kidnapping
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Europe’s medicine regulator adds extremely rare autoimmune disorder as possible side effect of AstraZeneca