Connect with us

Hua Hin

Final arguments Tuesday on dual pricing suit against Health Ministry

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A Dutchman sued Health Minister Anutin over hospital dual pricing. (via Twitter)

Courts are preparing to hear final arguments on Tuesday in a case that a Dutchman has been fighting for several years to end the dual pricing system many foreigners experience at hospitals in Thailand. The anti-discrimination suit was filed two years ago by Erwin Buse, after being routinely charged extra fees for his cancer treatment at Hua Hin Hospital.

The final hearing will commence Tuesday in the Administrative Court in Phetchaburi province where the man has named the Health Ministry and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in his lawsuit. Erwin, a Dutch expat living as a goat herder with his wife in Prachuap Khiri Khan, will represent himself against lawyers for the Health Ministry.

He has battled on grounds that it is unconstitutional to charge higher fees, the so-called dual pricing, for non-Thais and tourists. He claims that the fare structure is discriminatory and violates the Constitution as well as regulations that set public hospital fees based on the actual costs. Erwin is asking that rate structures be restored to the standards followed since 2004.

In September 2019, public hospitals launched new rules with a 4-tier pricing system based on legal status within Thailand. The lowest prices were charged for citizens of Thailand and prices might be the same or slightly higher for those who come from other ASEAN or neighbouring countries.

But fees start to climb significantly at the third tier for people on non-immigrant visas like working foreigners and expats. And dual pricing is evident as costs often skyrocket for the fourth tier which includes international tourists and those who are retired in Thailand.

The case cited example dual pricing for antibody screening where the first two tiers pay 130 baht and the expat tier pay 190 baht, but the fourth tier for tourists and retirees pay double the original price.

Many brush off these differences as a few baht but for larger treatments and operations, the difference can be massive. For example, a spinal MRI cost a Thai person 18,700 baht while a tourist will pay nearly 10,000 baht more at 28,050 baht.

While Erwin can’t comment on the actual case details, he did insist that the battle is on behalf of many tourists and expats who have been a victim of Thailand’s dual pricing system.

“I’m representing all the foreigners living in Thailand. It’s not about me. This is not my personal case.”

SOURCE: Coconuts

For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
yetanother
2021-09-17 17:12
44 minutes ago, Thaiger said: the dual pricing system many foreigners experience at hospitals in Thailand. succinctly , as one old, wise thai once told me: "thais cheat thais, you have no chance"
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-17 17:15
1 minute ago, yetanother said: as one old, wise thai once told me: "thais cheat thais, you have no chance" Fits in well with the other Thai saying …. “Same, Same but Different” …. The Different part for us is…
image
Griff1315
2021-09-17 17:21
25 minutes ago, Bob20 said: It's these publicly fought cases that are terrible PR for Thailand abroad. They'd make far more money off of honest treatment and people visiting with confidence, than if time after time it shows itself in…
image
Soidog
2021-09-17 17:25
3 minutes ago, Griff1315 said: Hope it's well covered by foreign media... I bet most of the European countries won’t even mention it. Lazy journalists are more interested in reporting about “Britney” from Blackpool who’s bin wasn’t emptied last week…
image
mickkotlarski
2021-09-17 19:03
Mr.Buse is walking into a lions den. Most Thais are incredibly biased and it is almost their cultural right to cheat others. I'm sick of seeing backpackers that scrape their savings together to travel in Thailand and pay through the…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 hour ago

Oct 1 reopening NOT confirmed, Kpop star sparks frenzy for Thai meatballs |Thailand News Today
Hua Hin3 hours ago

Final arguments Tuesday on dual pricing suit against Health Ministry
World4 hours ago

Texas lawyer dressed as Halloween’s Michael Myers to spread hurricane cheer

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand4 hours ago

The Last Dance feat. Mike | Thaiger Bites | September 17
Thailand4 hours ago

No “October reopening” plan has been approved – CCSA
Thailand5 hours ago

Public Health Ministry defends October 1 reopening
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 14,555 new cases; provincial totals
Crime5 hours ago

Torture and forced disappearances bills pass House vote 368-0
Bangkok6 hours ago

Bangkok Governor: NO reopening October 15 despite PM plans
Pattaya6 hours ago

Thai-Russian 4 year old girl drowns in Pattaya home pool
Phuket7 hours ago

New centre proposed to provide ATKs cheap at Phuket entrance
Thailand7 hours ago

Morning Top Stories | Covid Free setting, Pattaya bars might not open | September 17 |
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand Daily Covid Update | Thursday, September 17 |
World7 hours ago

Foreign Minister Don to US for meetings with UN, ASEAN, more
Thailand8 hours ago

The Future of Medical Tourism in Thailand | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Episode 91
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand3 days ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending