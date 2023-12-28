Taiwanese man mistakes powdered milk and chocolate for Dyson fan in gift exchange

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

A Taiwanese man, thinking he had won a Dyson fan during a gift exchange, was left in fits of laughter when he unwrapped his present. This incident took place during a festive gathering common at the end of the year, where family, friends, and colleagues come together to celebrate with creative parties and gift exchanges. Some receive luxurious gifts, others receive practical items, and then some receive gifts that are simply hilarious.

The story went viral on a Taiwanese Facebook group called Anonymous, featuring a man who won a gift wrapped in a black plastic bag that looked strikingly similar to a Dyson electric fan. Unexpectedly, upon unwrapping the gift, it turned out to be a can of powdered milk and a chocolate bar.

The anonymous post read, “After dinner, our department had a gift exchange. The theme was items from Costco. My colleague received a gift prepared by our boss. Everyone was excited, thinking it was a Dyson fan. But when we opened it, it was powdered milk and a chocolate bar. Everyone laughed. It’s very similar indeed. Where did they get the idea? I’m impressed. Everyone is very creative.”

The post also includes a picture of the actual gift, a can of powdered milk and a bar of chocolate, deliberately arranged to mimic the shape of an electric fan. This photograph sparked heated discussions among netizens. Comments included “Delicious chocolate. Mix it with the powdered milk to make chocolate milk”, “I thought it was a flower basket”, “Just packing that can be made me think I was jumping over it”, “It looks exactly like a Dyson”, “I laughed and laughed until tears came out”.

