World
Son of a gun! Hunter Biden caught lying on pistol application
The hard drive that Hunter Biden abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop is the gift to tabloid media that just keeps on giving.
The New York Post yesterday claimed to have found a 4-minute, 30-second recording on a copy of the drive that has the United States President Joe Biden’s son begging his sister-in-law-turned-lover Hallie Biden for cash to check himself into rehab.
There’s nothing wrong with that, and perhaps a lot right, but this was just six weeks before Biden got himself a handgun, a process which meant attesting that he had never used nor been addicted to drugs. Federal agents now believe they have enough evidence to charge him with making false statements to buy the .38-caliber pistol.
Hallie Biden began dating her brother-in-law after the death of her husband Beau Biden in 2015. In a 2018 phone call recorded on the drive, Biden is heard pleading with Hallie to hand over his credit card points to pay for “rehab.” She repeatedly refused to give him his credit card for anything unless he told her where he was going and allowed her to book it. She asked him to check himself back into The View — a luxury detox facility in Los Angeles, which he had recently left.
In the recording she said…
“You’re being an asshole. Go back to The View. You’re not ready right now. Go to The View.”
He said…
“It’s my money to pay for rehab … Please give me my points. They’re mine. I earned them. I paid for them. They’re my points and I want to pay for rehab with them.
“It’s literally stealing from me. But it’s stealing from me. Hallie, it’s stealing from me. It’s US$38,000,. It’s 842,000 points. I calculated it and it’s all my points.”
When pressed for details, he declined to name his chosen “rehab” facility. Three days later he allegedly texted a prostitute…
“Can you pick up vodka? I want you [sic] me naked and fun as fast as possible”
Lying on a federal gun purchase form is a felony, with a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.
“As a first offender, Hunter could avoid jail time entirely under such a charge or plead to a short period of incarceration,” said Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School.
So the gun charge is probably the least of Biden’s worries, with evidence on the drive of “millions allegedly garnered through influence peddling,” added Turley.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Son of a gun! Hunter Biden caught lying on pistol application
Debt, drugs and death in Phatthalung midnight murder mystery
Phuket International Airport predicts 30,000 passengers daily
5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Andaman Sea coast set for UNESCO recognition
Phew! No drug use in Phuket clubs – Police
In the soup – wildlife trafficker extradited to US
CNN to be prosecuted for invasive daycare massacre coverage
Miracle at nap time – the girl who survived
Gun laws in Thailand to be discussed by House committee
Once bitten… English financial advisor who took chunk out of Thai investors
Ring craft – Muay Thai referees saving fighters from themselves
Guns, drugs and mental health – questions for a grieving nation
Fake monks solicit cash donations for drug money
Rare pink diamond sells for US$57m in Hong Kong auction
Myanmar border monastery destroyed in air raid
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
Thailand News Today | 36 dead in a mass shooting at a nursery in northeast Thailand
Thailand’s cold season expected to hit in late October
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
-
Crime3 days ago
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
-
Politics3 days ago
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
-
Crime3 days ago
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Recent comments: