Son of a gun! Hunter Biden caught lying on pistol application

The hard drive that Hunter Biden abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop is the gift to tabloid media that just keeps on giving.

The New York Post yesterday claimed to have found a 4-minute, 30-second recording on a copy of the drive that has the United States President Joe Biden’s son begging his sister-in-law-turned-lover Hallie Biden for cash to check himself into rehab.

There’s nothing wrong with that, and perhaps a lot right, but this was just six weeks before Biden got himself a handgun, a process which meant attesting that he had never used nor been addicted to drugs. Federal agents now believe they have enough evidence to charge him with making false statements to buy the .38-caliber pistol.

Hallie Biden began dating her brother-in-law after the death of her husband Beau Biden in 2015. In a 2018 phone call recorded on the drive, Biden is heard pleading with Hallie to hand over his credit card points to pay for “rehab.” She repeatedly refused to give him his credit card for anything unless he told her where he was going and allowed her to book it. She asked him to check himself back into The View — a luxury detox facility in Los Angeles, which he had recently left.

In the recording she said…

“You’re being an asshole. Go back to The View. You’re not ready right now. Go to The View.”

He said…

“It’s my money to pay for rehab … Please give me my points. They’re mine. I earned them. I paid for them. They’re my points and I want to pay for rehab with them.

“It’s literally stealing from me. But it’s stealing from me. Hallie, it’s stealing from me. It’s US$38,000,. It’s 842,000 points. I calculated it and it’s all my points.”

When pressed for details, he declined to name his chosen “rehab” facility. Three days later he allegedly texted a prostitute…

“Can you pick up vodka? I want you [sic] me naked and fun as fast as possible”

Lying on a federal gun purchase form is a felony, with a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

“As a first offender, Hunter could avoid jail time entirely under such a charge or plead to a short period of incarceration,” said Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School.

So the gun charge is probably the least of Biden’s worries, with evidence on the drive of “millions allegedly garnered through influence peddling,” added Turley.