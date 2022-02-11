World
Sharp rise in Southeast Asia flight bookings as countries ease border controls
Online flight search engine Skyscanner has reported a sharp rise in flight bookings for Southeast Asia as several countries ease border restrictions. This will come as welcome news to the region’s airlines, after international travel in Asia-Pacific plummeted 93% last year, compared to pre-pandemic levels. According to a Reuters report, many carriers are relying heavily on the cargo market to survive.
While the Chinese outbound market remains closed for now, several countries, including Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore are re-opening to vaccinated travellers, with varying degrees of hoop-jumping. Paul Whiteway from Skyscanner says bookings for return economy class flights to those countries rose by between 19% and 300% in January, compared to December, with most originating in the UK, the US, and Germany,
“From Skyscanner’s global footprint, we’ve seen that when restrictions do ease, travellers react and are willing to adapt to new measures in order to be able to travel internationally again. Over the coming weeks, we will see markets react to the news, airlines announcing new schedules and building capacity to allow the return of international travel at scale.”
On Monday, the Australian government confirmed the country would re-open to international tourism from February 21. The announcement led to a 200% rise in passenger bookings on the first day, according to Skyscanner data. Most of those bookings were from the UK. The national carrier, Qantas, has also reported a surge in inbound searches and bookings since the announcement and says it will resume several international routes over the coming weeks.
SOURCE: Reuters
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Friday Covid Update: 15,242 new cases; provincial totals
Man left with shrapnel wounds after another bomb attack in Thailand’s Deep South
Isaan students support free contraceptive initiative, say schools should offer sex ed
Siam Piwat aims to generate over 500 million baht to revive the economy and tourism industry
Russia enters war games with Belarus as NATO nations rush to defuse conflict in Ukraine
Thailand’s popular dish pad krapao tied to high altitude balloon for space experiment
Thailand to boost aviation industry by hosting first international airshow in Rayong in 2027
Airport CCTV shows 2 suspects of Phuket murder case leaving Thailand
Second oil leak from undersea pipeline discovered in waters off Rayong
Thailand ranks 72 in Democracy Index 2021
Sharp rise in Southeast Asia flight bookings as countries ease border controls
Murder weapons found at the beach | Thailand News Update
Indonesia purchases six Rafale fighter jets from France
Government expected to postpone tourism fee until they decide how to collect it
Studio Ghibli exhibition at Central World in Bangkok starts today, lasts until late March
Digital health pass on Mor Prom app accepted in 60 countries
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Tourism revenue hits record low across all 77 provinces in Thailand
VIDEO: Phuket police search for 2 gunmen over shooting death of Jimi “Slice” Sandhu
Hundreds of Thai tourists stuck on mountain while visiting Naga Cave
Suvarnabhumi airport warns people travelling out of Thailand, don’t bring over 30 masks
Minimum daily wage in Thailand looks set to increase to 492 baht
UPDATE: Spotify removes over 100 old Joe Rogan Experience episodes
Thailand Pass hotlines, emails for assistance with registration process
Female boxer fights back after man pours beer over her for refusing to drink with him
Health ministry to propose easing Covid restrictions, in line with other countries
Travel Guide: What are Thailand’s 3 seasons and when to visit in 2022?
Deported Canadian gangster shot and killed in Phuket
Bangkok man who poured beer over female kickboxer loses his job (VIDEO)
UPDATE: Gunmen shoot dead a deported Canadian ‘gangster’ in Rawai, Phuket
Sunday Covid numbers, sixth day of climbing infections
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Myanmar7 hours ago
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism revenue hits record low across all 77 provinces in Thailand
- Thailand4 days ago
Hundreds of Thai tourists stuck on mountain while visiting Naga Cave
- Economy2 days ago
Minimum daily wage in Thailand looks set to increase to 492 baht
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand Pass hotlines, emails for assistance with registration process
- Bangkok2 days ago
Female boxer fights back after man pours beer over her for refusing to drink with him
- Thai Travel3 days ago
Travel Guide: What are Thailand’s 3 seasons and when to visit in 2022?
- Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok man who poured beer over female kickboxer loses his job (VIDEO)
Recent comments: