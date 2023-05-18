Aussie OnlyFans star reveals family estrangement led to her platform debut

PHOTO via Sanook

An Australian OnlyFans model revealed to her large following that she only joined the racy platform after being cut off from her family.

Mikaela Testa, who earns nearly almost 4 million baht per month for her raunchy content, revealed the news on Instagram after a fan asked how her mother and father reacted to her OnlyFans account. The sexy 22 year old said…

“They cut me off and haven’t spoken to me since.”

Testa has gained immense popularity on the adult website with more than 2.3 million followers and over 720,000 followers on Instagram. In 2021, she disclosed that she spends over 100,000 baht on clothing every week because she dislikes wearing the same outfit.

Several netizens expressed their dissatisfaction with her frequent clothing purchases. One netizen suggested…

“Donate your clothes if you don’t wear them again.”

Another said…

“It’s so wasteful. We know you’re wealthy, but you still should make conscious decisions and be responsible for your actions.”

Another commented…

“Do you care about the environment?”

Testa also made headlines when she was detained at Los Angeles International Airport in California, USA, for being “too beautiful.” Testa revealed that after a 20-hour flight, she was almost immediately detained by immigration officers upon arrival at the airport, feeling uneasy in her stomach.

She thought something serious must be going on as she handed her passport to the officers and that there seemed to be issues with her status. She said…

“When you’re detained, you have no rights, and they can take your belongings forever.”

Follow us on :













Testa was questioned about her OnlyFans content and alleged that the officers looked at her revealing photos while searching her phone. Ultimately, her visa was revoked, and she was deported back to Australia due to inaccuracies in her Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) form.

The incident sparked confusion in the online community, with the video in which Testa spoke about the case garnering over 2 million views within a 24-hour period. To reassure her fans that she returned home safely, she posted a picture of the Sydney skyline taken from her aeroplane window.