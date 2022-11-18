Connect with us

World

North Korea warns US of “fiercer” military response, launches another missile

Published

 on 

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, photo by News 18.

North Korea has warned the US with a “fiercer military response” to the US’s defense ties with South Korea and Japan. North Korea also launched yet another ballistic missile yesterday. The missile was fired towards North Korea’s eastern waters, according to officials in Seoul.

North Korea said in its statement that the warning was in response to trilateral talks between the US, South Korea, and Japan on Sunday during the ASEAN summit. At the meeting, US President Joe Biden reaffirmed a commitment to defending South Korea and Japan with a “full range of capabilities,” including nuclear weapons, CNN reported.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui warned that the US is taking a “gamble it will regret.” Hui added that the greater the US presence in the region, the fiercer North Korea’s counteraction would be.

A series of tit-for-tat conflicts began earlier this month, after North Korea fired at least 10 missiles to the east and west of the Korean Peninsula.

A missile from North Korea landed close to South Korean waters for the first time since the countries split in 1945, according to South Korean officials.

On November 3, North Korea conducted what was believed to be a failed launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). A South Korean government source said the presumed Hwasong-17 ICBM successfully separated at the second stage, but is believed to have failed after that, and fell into the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Following the seemingly failed ICBM launch, there were warnings in Japan for people to seek shelter in the northern prefectures of Miyagi, Yamagata, and Niigata. Japan’s Defense Ministry later evaluated that the missile did not cross over Japan. 

North Korea had warned earlier this month that it would respond with “powerful follow-up measures” if the US and South Korea continue their air exercises.

The air drills were believed to be in response to North Korea firing two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, the latest of a number of missile launches over the past two months.

Time will tell what happens next in the latest outburst between the two bitter enemies.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World36 seconds ago

North Korea warns US of “fiercer” military response, launches another missile
Thailand23 mins ago

Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
Bangkok1 hour ago

European tourists sell jewellery on streets of Thailand to fund their ‘world tour’
Sponsored4 hours ago

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Protests1 hour ago

20,000+ CCTV cameras in Bangkok are here to stay
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai cuckold left penniless after wife runs off with lover and 6 million baht lottery prize
Hua Hin2 hours ago

Bakery in Hua Hin reveals tasty Christmas day buffet menu
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Media2 hours ago

Joyland cleared for cinema screenings in Pakistan
Food2 hours ago

Cambodia’s jasmine rice variety crowned best in world
Hot News3 hours ago

Judge rules MH17 plane crash over Ukraine result of deliberate Russian missile
Thailand3 hours ago

Man says his leg was amputated without permission in Thailand
Technology3 hours ago

Thailand takes delivery of Textron T-6C turboprop trainers
Entertainment3 hours ago

A night of World Cup nostalgia and An Evening With Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne
What you get for $X3 hours ago

What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
Thailand3 hours ago

Residents in Chiang Rai are made to Breathe Toxic Hydrogen Cyanide | GMT
Hot News3 hours ago

China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending