Malaysia launches women-focused technical and vocational training programme

The Malaysian government has announced plans to launch a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme specifically designed for women. Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that the programme, proposed by Wanita Umno chief Noraini Ahmad, will be implemented in partnership with Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka and the RISDA-owned Kolej Universiti Agrosains Malaysia. An initial intake of 15,000 women is anticipated for the special TVET programme.

Ahmad Zahid said in his speech at the Umno General Assembly 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, “I have made arrangements for an intake of 15,000 women for this special TVET programme for women, Alhamdulillah.”

In addition to the TVET programme, the government has approved Madani transit houses under the youth transit housing scheme nationwide to address housing concerns for young people. This decision follows discussions on youth housing issues raised by Umno Youth at its assembly.

“I have discussed the issue of housing for youths, and I would like to state that the government has approved Madani transit houses under the youth transit housing scheme throughout the country,” said Ahmad Zahid, who also serves as Rural and Regional Development Minister.

Furthermore, Ahmad Zahid addressed the issue of bankruptcy involving borrowers of MARA education loans. He has directed MARA chairman Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki to examine the situation in order to ease the burden on borrowers and protect their welfare.

Lastly, the Deputy Prime Minister mentioned that he would study a proposal from Umno Wilayah delegates for the re-establishment of the Federal Territory Ministry. He stated, “If this is the wish of delegates, I will work on it as an agenda.”