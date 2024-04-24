Boeing 737 loses wheel mid-flight in South Africa (video)

Photo courtesy of aviation24.be

In the latest hair-raising near-miss involving a Boeing 737 aircraft, a FlySafair jet had a miraculous escape from catastrophe after losing a wheel shortly following takeoff from OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Eyewitnesses described a tense scene as ground staff spotted damage to the aircraft’s undercarriage, prompting a swift decision to return to the airport. The nerve-wracking moments were captured on video, showing the damaged wheel disintegrating as the plane attempted to land, sending smoke billowing and parts flying.

Despite the terrifying ordeal, there were no reported injuries among passengers or crew, thanks to the swift and professional actions of the pilots and crew. Kirby Gordon, FlySafair’s Chief Marketing Officer, praised their handling of the emergency, ensuring a safe return to the ground.

This incident adds to a growing list of safety concerns plaguing Boeing, compounded by recent whistleblower allegations. Just last week, Sam Salehpour’s damning testimony before Congress accused the company of endangering lives, echoing similar claims made by whistleblower John Barnett, whose untimely death has raised suspicions.

Barnett’s allegations of compromised production standards and the use of substandard parts underscore the deepening crisis facing Boeing, with investigations ongoing and public trust at an all-time low, reported UK Daily Mail.

As authorities probe the latest incident in South Africa, questions loom over Boeing’s commitment to ensuring the safety and integrity of its aircraft, leaving passengers worldwide anxious about the future of air travel aboard the troubled 737.

In related news, in a heart-stopping incident, a tyre from a United Airlines plane departing from San Francisco International Airport went rogue mid-air, hurtling down onto a parking lot nearby.

SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel confirmed the tyre, dislodged from Japan-bound United Flight 35, crash-landed in an airport employee parking zone, wreaking havoc on multiple vehicles. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the alarming episode.