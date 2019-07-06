Korean passenger from hell ordered to pay Hawaiian Airlines compensation | The Thaiger

Travel
Korean passenger from hell ordered to pay Hawaiian Airlines compensation
FILE PHOTO
A man, who forced an international flight to return to Hawaii last February, has been ordered to pay the airline more than 5.3 million baht.
South Korean Kyong Chol Kim was also sentenced to six months in jail for interfering with flight attendants and crew members, and annoying passengers on the flight. His behaviour on the Hawaiian Airlines flight to South Korea forced the pilot to turn around and return to Honolulu.
Prosecutors say the 48 year old South Korean was drinking whiskey before the flight and later started hassling a child sitting next to him.
They then accused him of lunging at a flight attendant after being confronted about his behaviour.
As it happened, there were armed US officials on board who were able to help restrain the man as the pilot decided to turn the flight around. Kim has been ordered to pay Hawaiian Airlines costs relating to the return of the flight and accommodating the passengers.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thai Life
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Where do people travel in the world for ‘play’, not business? Mastercard unveils the Top Ten locations where people travel to play.
International travel continues to grow at an incredible rate, transforming local economies and enabling people to broaden their horizons – whether they travel for work or for play. Building on nearly a decade of insight into international travel trends, Mastercard today releases its Global Destination Cities Index: ‘Play’ – a look at the international destinations with the highest concentration of visitors travelling for relaxation and leisure, not business.
Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic leads the list of top ten places where more than 90 percent of overnight visitor travel in 2017 was for purposes beyond business – such as vacation or family visits. The list also includes several lesser-known destinations that cater to eco-tourists, history buffs, beach goers and adventure seekers.
Phuket was listed 10th among the top-ten global leisure destinations where the majority of visitors are Chinese travellers spending around USD$239 on leisure per visitor, per day.
All unique, but with a common focus on relaxation and fun, the locations are:
• Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (99.9%*[1])
• Cusco, Peru (98%)
• Djerba, Tunisia (97.7%)
• Riviera Maya, Mexico (97.5%)
• Palma de Mallorca, Spain (97.2%)
• Cancun, Mexico (96.8%)
• Bali, Indonesia (96.7%)
• Panama City, Panama (96.3%)
• Orlando, United States (94.1%)
• Phuket, Thailand (93%)
“Travel allows us to broaden our horizons by exploring new places, people and experiences,” said Francis Hondal, president of loyalty and managed services at Mastercard.
“The Mastercard Global Destination Cities Index: ‘Play’ shows that special cities around the world are tapping into that trend and building a brand of fun, relaxation and enjoyment for like-minded travelers.”
Mastercard is focused on helping cardholders travel the world with peace of mind through seamless planning, conveniences and connectivity at their destination and worry-free acceptance at millions of locations around the globe. Compelling travel offerings and benefits help travelers every step of their journey. More information can be found at mastercard.com.
Phuket is one among top 10 leisure destination in Global Destination Cities Index: ‘Play’.
Opinion
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
by Pete Downing, Guest Contributor
Every year for the past eight years we have saved and come to Phuket for minimum of a week. More often than not we bring other members of our family, anywhere from four to six at a time, and every time bringing empty cases with a 30kg allowance per person and filling those cases each time while emptying our wallets along the way.
We’re not stingy people, we tip and we tip everywhere, the people that most tourists don’t – the gardeners and cleaners of the toilets in Jung Ceylon and the likes, the people that more often than not are simply walked past without a second thought. We are mindful that the stall holders, and those in the shops, are simply trying to earn a living, so play the game but don’t drive a hard bargain.
Tonight we wandered down to Karon Plaza and on walking into the gauntlet got the traditional “have a look” etc. We knew what it was we were looking for being that we were shopping for our adult kids.
“Madam you want another bag the same? Have a look,” to which my wife replied “No thank you, sorry”.
That earnt the first barrage from behind which was ignored. Then around the corner we were met by what appeared to be a couple, she moved into her shop and he stayed in the walk way. We spent 3,000 baht in her shop as he helped to determine what it was that we needed from the shop.
As we left that shop he said to my wife “Madam you need more the same, have a look in my shop, I’ve got more the same”. My wife politely replied, “No thank you sorry, I don’t need anymore”.
At a volume deliberately loud enough to be heard by all around, his immediate and unnecessary response was “Go to hell!”
To my own surprise I didn’t swear, which in itself was completely out of character but I asked him what he said. “Nothing”, so I asked again but louder “What did you say?” As I walked back to him.
I asked him if it was quiet. I said to him “There’s not a lot of customers around is there? There’s not a lot of money around”. He agreed, so I asked him what made him think it was okay to abuse those that are? Surprisingly he had no response.
Even a Russian man stated “They can be very rude” and he was dead right.
It’s no longer ‘he’, but ‘they’.
It seems to be a given now that if the tourists don’t buy, you have a right to abuse them and insult them as you please. This was just par for the course this year.
The tuk tuk drivers are actually, by and large, the best behaved. Generally they give you an acknowledgment and smile when you say “no thank you”. The shop and stall owners have become a different kettle of fish though and they are the ones that predominantly have the biggest impact on tourists’ perception of Phuket – those that bear the key to their survival.
In the shops, they follow you and stand over you, watching as though you are going to steal their overpriced products. When you do purchase something they will often simply charge you and not acknowledge you as a person at all. The stall holders are nice, and then nasty. There is an air of hate behind false smiles for the tourists with a lust for the contents of their wallet.
The world is a small place today and the tourist dollar can take you a long way in Asia with the cost of air travel being more competitive than ever. We don’t travel across the globe to get abused, especially when it comes free at home.
This will likely be our last time in Phuket. The Land of Smiles has become the Land-Of-False-Smiles or Once-Was-Smiles. We will find a new destination, which may well become a trend if the Thai people do not take ownership of the issues instead of pointing the finger of blame elsewhere all the time.
A taxi driver spoke very honestly to us the other day. He said “Phuket is shit, Thailand is shit. Too much corruption, too much stealing. Everyone’s trying to steal from each other. Steal from tourists too”.
He stunned us, but was he wrong? An impromptu speech from the heart in response to our saying how beautiful a place it was.
The streets in Phuket have been cleaned up so well but there is no respect for the source of the economy and if it doesn’t change soon it may become unrecoverable.
Sadly for the short term at least, we’ll be taking our tourist dollars elsewhere until the climate here improves. How many follow is up to the people that rely on us the most.
Bangkok
BKK passenger arrivals expected to surge to 200,000 a day in October
Amid gloomy forecasts and predictions for Thailand’s tourist industry, some good news out of the country’s largest airport, Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.
The number of passengers arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok is expected to rise to 200,000 a day when the ‘winter season’ starts in October. The airport’s general manager Wing Commander Suthirawat Suwanawat says the arrival of flights and passengers during the winter season is expected to increase by 2-3%, compared to last year.
He added that passenger arrivals at the airport last October averaged between 180,000-190,000 a day while the number of arrivals in June, just gone, was about 160,000 a day.
Passenger arrivals averaged 200,000 per day for ten consecutive days from late December to early January during the last high season (2018/2019).
Wing Commander Suthirawat noted that Chinese tourists have also started returning to Thailand and several Chinese airlines have requested new landing slots. A few have been rejected due to too tight schedules. He reported that the airport expected to see the number of arriving passengers at the end of this year stand at about 66-68 million, an increase over last year’s 62.81 million.
SOURCE: The Nation
