World
King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida meet Xi, Peng Liyuan
The hugely expensive and profitable (for some) APEC summit has ground to its uninspiring conclusion. World leaders have bidden each other tearful farewells until their next free feed at the corruption buffet.
Backslapping over, the leader of the communist world took time out from his oppressive commitments to take tea and selfies with Thailand’s Royal Family, as reported by Xinhua, Xi’s state news and propaganda agency.
The Xinhua description of events harkens back to the glorious days of journalism, when reporters showed respect to their subjects and kept their opinions to themselves.
As a mark of respect for tradition, the Thaiger reproduces China’s official record of this meeting of iconoclasm and tradition in full, without comment.
Xi, Peng Liyuan meets with Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana at the Grand Palace on Friday night.
Xi and Madame Peng Liyuan took photos and had cordial conversations with King Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida and Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana.
China and Thailand are good neighbours, good friends, good relatives and good partners, and China-Thailand relations have withstood the test of time and grown even stronger in the new era, Xi said.
Underlining this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, Xi said China will continue working with Thailand to carry forward the two countries’ special bond of being one family, build a China-Thailand community with a shared future together and write a new chapter in bilateral relations.
Xi underscored the long-standing support and attention the King and the Royal Household of Thailand have given to China-Thailand friendship and their special and important role in carrying forward the friendship and advancing the relations between the two countries, and expressed his appreciation for that.
Xi noted that China has finished building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and is pursuing Chinese modernisation. He said King Maha Vajiralongkorn and other members of the royal family are welcome to come to China and see the country.
China will continue to support the Royal Thai Volunteers and other philanthropic projects of the Royal Household and enhance the two countries’ people-to-people exchanges in such areas as culture, education and tourism, he added.
Xi congratulated Thailand on successfully hosting the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.
King Vajiralongkorn said it is an honour to receive Xi and his wife on their visit to Thailand.
Under Xi’s wise leadership, China is becoming stronger and more prosperous, the King said, expressing his deep respect for Xi’s extraordinary achievements in governance, particularly in eradicating extreme poverty and improving people’s livelihood.
Noting he has visited China many times and experienced in person China’s beautiful landscape, dynamism and charm, and development progress during those trips, the King said he looks forward to visiting China again.
Thailand and China are one family, and Thailand stands ready to forge a closer bond of friendship and cooperation with China, he said.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida meet Xi, Peng Liyuan
Cannabis supporters plan Tuesday rally during Narcotics Board meeting
Three rare cetaceans sighted in Gulf of Thailand
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
APEC leaders attend a royal meeting with the King, Queen, Princess
World Cup is no exception for crackdown in Pattaya venues
What is life like in rural Thailand? ft. @Ryan & Mo – Life In Bamboo 🇹🇭
Crane driver electrocuted in freak N Thailand accident
Thailand and Vietnam launch international QR payments
Thailand plans nuclear reactors with US help
Thailand must drop charges against child protesters – Amnesty
SMART Visa and How to Start a Business in Thailand | True Digital Park
Wakeboarding champion at age 13 ft.Daniel Grant | Thaiger Podcast Ep.13
Thai AirAsia plans Chiang Mai – Singapore route
Chinese crime boss flees Thailand on private jet
Thailand News Today | Heavy rain forecast for Bangkok and surrounding provinces
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
Immigration cracks down on illegal foreigners ahead of APEC
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
Rare Asian golden cat spotted in northeast Thailand
Russian tourist drowns in Phuket, Thailand
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle4 days ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
-
Singapore4 days ago
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
-
Hot News2 days ago
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
-
Thailand2 days ago
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
-
China3 days ago
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
-
Politics4 days ago
South Thailand province welcomes first female Muslim governor
-
Economy4 days ago
Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society
-
Crime4 days ago
Unhinged cop shoots bar owner after being refused free food & drinks