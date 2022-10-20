Politics
Liz Truss quits as UK PM after only 44 days
Liz Truss has resigned as UK Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party after less than five weeks in charge.
The 47 year old only yesterday said she “was a fighter and not a quitter” at Prime Minister’s Questions but she has resigned after only 44 days as the UK.
Truss said she could not deliver the mandate on which she was elected as Tory leader and had notified King Charles III she was standing down.
She made it known that a Conservative leadership election will be completed within a week and that she would stay on until a new leader is chosen.
Truss confirmed her resignation outside Downing Street.
She said…
“I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent. And our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth.
“I was elected by the Conservative party with a mandate to change this. We delivered on energy bills and on cutting national insurance. And we set out a vision for a low tax high growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.
“I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.
“This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.
“ This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security. I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen. Thank you.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Liz Truss quits as UK PM after only 44 days
Thailand News Today | Earthquake in Chiang Mai Thailand!
PM 2.5 pollution is on the rise in Thailand, warns health official
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Pattaya pool villa gunmen surrender
Awesome ways to show off your NFTs
Court clears THAI for takeoff, as it doubles Aussie flights
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Pattaya’s efforts to get tough on graffiti not going so well
Thailand to combat its methamphetamine crisis with cannabis
Iran making moves to help train Russian forces, US sources say
Trump answers questions over alleged rape of journalist
Thai teen, 19, gets engaged to 56 year old woman
Thai baht plummets even further against US dollar
“Interview” with Iranian climber believed to be forced confession
Top medical service in Thailand 2022
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
Street food Thailand – The best street food in Thailand 2022
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Phuket Under Water – Blocked Roads, Air Travel and Traffic Chaos | GMT
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Best of3 hours ago
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
-
Crime2 days ago
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
-
Phuket2 days ago
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official