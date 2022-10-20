Connect with us

Politics

Liz Truss quits as UK PM after only 44 days

Liz Truss has resigned as UK Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party after less than five weeks in charge.

The 47 year old only yesterday said she “was a fighter and not a quitter” at Prime Minister’s Questions but she has resigned after only 44 days as the UK.

Truss said she could not deliver the mandate on which she was elected as Tory leader and had notified King Charles III she was standing down.

She made it known that a Conservative leadership election will be completed within a week and that she would stay on until a new leader is chosen.

Truss confirmed her resignation outside Downing Street.

She said…

“I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent. And our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth.

“I was elected by the Conservative party with a mandate to change this. We delivered on energy bills and on cutting national insurance. And we set out a vision for a low tax high growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.

“I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

“This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.

“ This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security. I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen. Thank you.”

 




