Italian intelligence agents among Lake Maggiore boat disaster victims

A tragic boating incident on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy claimed the lives of four individuals, including two Italian intelligence agents and a retired Israeli security forces member. The victims were identified as Claudio Alonzi, 62 years old, Tiziana Barnobi, 53 years old, and Shimoni Erez, 60 years old. The fourth victim was Anya Bozhkova, the 50-year-old Russian wife of the boat’s captain.

The boat, carrying over 20 tourists and crew members, capsized and sank in strong winds on Sunday. Italian news outlets reported that the vessel had been hosting a birthday celebration for about 25 people when a storm developed over the lake, escalating into a “small hurricane.” The boat capsized and sank between the towns of Sesto Calende and Arona.

Follow us on :













All passengers ended up in the water, with many swimming ashore or being rescued by other boats. Rescue divers, a helicopter, several ambulances, and an air ambulance were deployed to the southern end of the lake to aid in the search and rescue efforts. A video shared by firefighters revealed chairs and other debris floating in the choppy waters.

Five individuals were transported to the hospital for treatment. Lake Maggiore, situated on the south side of the Alps and shared by Italy and Switzerland, is a popular tourist destination. The region has recently experienced poor weather conditions, with Italy’s meteorological service issuing thunderstorm warnings.