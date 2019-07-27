HK Consulate warns Thais and visitors about weekend protests | The Thaiger

World
HK Consulate warns Thais and visitors about weekend protests
PHOTO: China Daily Kong Kong
The Royal Thai Consulate-General in Hong Kong is warning both Thai residents and visitors not to enter the areas or in the vicinity of protests planned for July 27-28 in Hong Kong.
The announcement was made on their Facebook page yesterday.
According to the announcement, the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Hong Kong had been informed details of the planned protests on Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28, as stated below:
• On Saturday 27 July 2019, there will be a protest march from 3 pm from Shui Pin Tsuen playground and ending at the MTR Yuen Long train station.
• On Sunday 28 July 2019, there will be a protest march at 3 pm from the Central Garden Charter to the Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park in Sai Ying Pun district.
• Organisers of the protests have said the planned activities would be peaceful.
• The Royal Thai Consulate General in Hong Kong will continue to monitor the situation and report on its Facebook page, the announcement said.
Meanwhile, an estimated 2,500 people staged a demonstration at the Hong Kong International Airport yesterday (Friday). Passengers found their way blocked as they reached the arrival hall, according to a China Daily report. Black-clad protesters, against the extradition bill, were peacefully handing out leaflets to arrival passengers whilst security officials kept them at bay.
SOURCE: The Nation
World
Man tries to fly across the English Channel, went for a swim instead
PHOTO: Facebook/ Frank Zapata
40 year old Frank Zapata, a former jet ski racing champion, decided to cross the English Channel. Some take the tunnel, some take a boat, some even swim. But Frank decided he’d fly, on a Flyboard.
He would need to refuel half way across in his attempt. So he took off yesterday on his Flyboard but mis-landed (if that’s even a word) on a platform mounted on a vessel located midway across the Channel for refueling, He was unhurt and just fell into the sea but his Flyboard suffered a few cracks and dints and will need to be rebuilt before another attempt.
“When I got closer to the platform, the boat took a wave and it hit the foot of the machine and broke it.”
He took off from Sangatte in France and was attempting to mark the 110th anniversary of the first aerial crossing of the Channel. The journey was meant to take only 20 minutes.
He says he wants to attempt the ‘flight’ as soon as next week.
Thailand
The world’s Top 10 wealthiest monarchs and royal families
(Values are listed in USD)
1. King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Thailand
The Thai royal family is currently listed as the richest royal family in the world. King Maha Vajiralongkorn is estimated to be worth US$30 billion. The Thai monarch’s wealth comes from investments made by the Crown Property Bureau, according to a report in the express.co.uk
2. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Brunei
The sultan of Brunei is the second richest monarch in the world according to Business Insider. He has huge wealth from the oil and gas business and own hundreds of Rolls Royce cars. The Sultan is worth around $20 billion.
3. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s family own a huge media group which includes the Asharq Al-Awsat and Al Eqtisadiah publications. He is worth an estimated $18 billion.
4. Emir Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Emir of Abu Dhabi, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has a huge fortune from oil. He is also the president of the UAE and the chairman of the Abu Dhabi investment authority. The Emir is worth an estimated $15 billion.
5. Grand Duke Henri, Luxembourg
The Grand Ducal Family of Luxembourg receives an allowance of around $324,851 a year to carry out royal duty – their net worth is estimated to be about $4 billion.
6. Emir Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed is an avid racehorse owner and is often spotted in Britain at race meets. The Dubai royal is worth a reported $4 billion.
7. Prince Hans-Adam II, Liechtenstein
Another royal family to among Europe’s richest are the Liechtenstein clan. The own the private LGT Group bank and are estimated to have a net worth of $3.5 billion.
8. King Mohammed VI, Morocco
Morocco’s monarch King Mohammed VI is estimated to have a net worth of $2.1 billion. The monarchy-owned Morocco’s National Investment Company which has money in banking, telecommunications and renewable energy is said to be the source for most of the family’s wealth.
9. Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar
Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has ruled the principality since 2013. The country’s oil and gas reserves mean the royal family is worth a reported $1.2 billion.
10. Prince Albert II, Monaco
The Monaco royals are some of the richest in Europe with a net worth of $1 billion according to Business Insider.
World
“That’s one small step for man” – Armstrong steps on the moon 50 years ago
Where were you when Neil Armstrong fist stepped on the moon?
The momentous, and enormously complex project, proposed by President John F. Kennedy in 1961, came to fruition on July 21, 1969 when Neil Armstrong, then Buzz Aldrin, stepped onto the lunar surface. It was an expensive endeavour with five other missions to follow that would also walk men on the moon. Michael Collins, the third man in the mission, remained in the command module orbiting the moon while the other two were conducting the historic walk and research on the moon surface.
Inspired by the US’s Cold War rivalry with the Soviet Union, the mission is now remembered as an iconic moment all over the world and was one of the most followed, and watched, events in the 20th century.
NASA marked the anniversary by streaming footage of the launch online (warmly recommended – click the ‘T-minus 1 minute’ button in the top right), giving a new generation a chance to see the historic moment that was watched by half a billion people 50 years ago.
All three astronauts were born in 1930, and although Aldrin and Collins are still alive, Armstrong died in 2012 at the age of 82.
Aldrin, the second person to walk on the moon, tweeted on the anniversary.
“Today, America put the big question to rest: We got there first. We landed on the moon with 250 million Americans watching our backs. The truth is: that mission belongs to all of them, and to future generations of Americans who dream to reach the moon once more.”
Michael Collins, the third crew member, asked by Fox News if he thinks about the mission very often…
“Not very often. I lead a quiet life.”
“I’ll be walking along down my street at night, when it’s starting to get dark, and I sense something over my right shoulder – and I look up and see that little silver sliver up there and think, ‘Oh, that’s the moon! I’ve been there!'”
Cities around the world have held events to celebrate the landmark anniversary – including around the US at the NASA Space Centre Houston, near the site of the Apollo 11 launch.
Earlier, in a launch coinciding with the anniversary, a Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying astronauts from the US, Russia and Italy took off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazazkhstan, bound for the International Space Station.
“And lift off – 50 years after a small step for man, the Soyuz rocket and its multinational crew take a giant leap off the launch pad bound for the international space station.”
