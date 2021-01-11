World
Fallout from President Trump’s Twitter ban
President Trump’s Twitter ban has been getting plenty of flak, particularly from friends, family, hard core supporters and advisors. Twitter banned the president from the platform on Friday after his supporters stormed the US Capitol building. But those supporting the president say the ban amounts to an assault on free speech by “radical leftists”.
Ironically they aired their grievances… on Twitter.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, posting on his personal account, said… “Sadly, this isn’t a new tactic of the Left. They’ve worked to silence opposing voices for years.”
US Republican senator Ted Cruz, and chief cheerleader for the incumbent president, claimed the decision by Twitter was “absurd & profoundly dangerous”.
But it wasn’t just Twitter that has banned or severely restricted postings from President Trump’s official accounts. Eight other platforms have also taken a similar stance, including Facebook and YouTube.
“Why should a handful of Silicon Valley billionaires have a monopoly on political speech?”
Yes, even those messages were made on Twitter, the social network of choice for President Trump and his preferred means of communicating with the public and his supporters.
Last Friday, amid widespread condemnation after egging on his is supporters before an unruly mob stormed into the US Capitol in a bloody and chaotic farrago, Twitter banned him permanently. But not before he got one more Tweet out, which was quickly deleted, that spoke of the President, soon to be the former-President, creating his own platform “in the near future”. No other details were forthcoming.
Twitter said they were taking the rare measure of banning President Trump… “due to the risk of further incitement of violence”.
Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitch followed suit suspending Trump’s accounts.
Reddit, one of the more liberal (in the real sense) platforms and generally permissive of broad political views, also closed a forum popular with the President’s fans, saying the forum “was inciting hate”.
So where do the President’s cheer squad turn to post and share their love?
Fearing he would be next in line with Twitter’s Friday banathon, Donald Trump Jr asked his followers to send him their email contacts to keep them abreast of news.
Conservative platforms Parler and Gab, have drawn growing numbers of users as far-right supporters turned to the platforms to spread their messages.Launched in 2016, Gab says it promotes “freedom of expression” but is most famous for its extreme far-right user base. But Gab, too, has been partially gagged, by PayPal, Visa and the Apple and Google app stores.
Parler has a broader political audience and was launched in 2018 and had record days of growth on Friday and Saturday as President’s Trump’s keyboard warriors switched their attention to the alternative platform. But now it’s also been removed from the Google Play Store too.
But these newer platforms have a tiny audience, compared to the 88 million followers the President enjoyed on his Twitter account.
The President’s advisors say he will spend this next week raging at Twitter and social media. For now he’ll have to do that the old way, through papers, TV and news sites.
Trump and Republican allies have long railed against social media companies accusing them of bias against conservatives, even alleging that social media platforms secretly “shadow ban” prominent Republicans.
But there is little doubt the bans and restrictions will severely limit the President’s ability to push out unfiltered information any more. Trump still faces the threat of more resignations from within his administration and Democrats are readying an article of impeachment against the President, with some Republican lawmakers openly considering supporting those efforts.
Over the next 8 days left in his term, Trump is also expected to issue a raft of pardons, travel to the border wall, sign some executive orders and deflect criticism of his role in last week’s attack on the Capitol building. And certainly he’ll be screaming about his ban from Twitter and the other social media. But he’ll have to do all that the old way too.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Transport
Pattaya motorbike taxi commended after returning wallet to foreigner
A Pattaya motorbike taxi driver is being commended online after finding and returning a lost wallet to a foreigner. The woman, 43 year old Kelaya Supaphol, was dropping off a customer by the McDonald’s on Pattaya’s Second Road when she says she saw the wallet on the ground.
She picked up the wallet and checked inside, with another motorbike taxi driver acting as a witness. They discovered multiple valuable licenses and identification documents that identified the foreign owner of the wallet and arranged to meet him at a restaurant in the Pratumnak Hill area to return the wallet.
The foreign man was so pleased with the woman’s honest behaviour that he gave her 1,000 baht. The other motorbike taxi posted pictures of the incident on a well-known Thai social media group called Pattaya Talk. It was there that she received praise for her actions that left both her and the wallet’s owner happy with how the situation ended.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Transport
Body parts and debris found after Indonesia’s 737 plane crash
Body parts and debris from Indonesia’s Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 crash are being found today near the capital as the Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus detailed the findings, which leave little hope of any survivors.
“As of this morning, we’ve received two (body) bags, one with passenger belongings and the other with body parts.”
62 passengers and crew were on board, including 10 children, all of them Indonesians. The 90 minute flight was scheduled to land in Pontianak city on Borneo, but after climbing to an altitude of nearly 11,000 feet, it dropped suddenly and lost contact with air traffic control. According to coordinates, the head of Indonesia’s military, Hadi Tjahjanto, says the plane crashed into the Java Sea near tourist islands off the coast.
“From our observation, it is strongly believed the coordinates match the ones from the plane’s last signal contact.”
Divers marked 3 sites, where the plane is suspected to have crashed, with orange balloons as officials continue their search using sonar radar to detect the remains of the jet.
Sriwijaya Air did not immediately comment on the news when contacted by AFP again today, but has recently said it was only investigating the loss of contact between the plane and air traffic control. The airline has around 19 Boeing jets that fly to Indonesian and Southeast Asian destinations. Boeing issued a statement that did not speculate over the cause of the crash.
“We are aware of media reports from Jakarta regarding Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182. Our thoughts are with the crew, passengers, and their families.”
“We are in contact with our airline customer and stand ready to support them during this difficult time.”
Indonesia’s aviation sector has had a history of poor maintenance and mismanagement, including poor safety, and its airlines were once banned from entering US and European airspace. But yesterday’s plane crash did not feature the Boeing 737 Max, which was grounded by aviation regulators around the world for nearly 2 years in order to totally rehaul its software systems after the ‘MCAS’ system was blamed for 2 crashes in the past few years.
Instead, this crash featured a 26 year old Boeing 737-500 model, one of only a few older models that are still in operation. Authorities say they will continue to search for the wreckage of the plane as well as any survivors despite the outlook appearing to be grim.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Transport
Indonesian 737 jet crashes with 62 on board shortly after take off from Jakarta
A Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 jet in Indonesia, with 62 people on board, has crashed shortly after take off from Jakarta. The flight had taken off from Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and was passing through 11,000 feet altitude when it lost contact. The Boeing 737-500, registered PK CLC, was a 26 years old aircraft.
The head of Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee says Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 from Jakarta to Pontianak, on the Indonesian section of Borneo, lost contact with traffic controllers at 2:40 yesterday afternoon.
Indonesia’s national search and rescue agency announced that the 737-500 jetliner was believed to have crashed between the islands of Laki and Lancang, in the Thousand Islands chain, northwest of the capital, Jakarta.
3 fishermen, fishing off Lancang Island, told investigators they heard an explosion and “experienced a sudden large wave” around the time the plane lost contact with local air traffic control. One of the fishermen described the sound as “a bomb on the water.” It was raining at the time and heavily overcast.
The fishermen say they smelled fuel and spotted debris but didn’t see a plane crash into the sea. They returned to shore to report what they experienced to police.
The missing plane was carrying 50 passengers, 43 adults and 7 children, plus 12 crew.
Authorities are yet to report on the recovery of any bodies or remains during the search for the missing jet. A total of 28 ships, 5 helicopters and 2 search & rescue aircraft are taking part in the search. The Indonesian Navy has also deployed 5 warships and diving specialists to assist with the search efforts.
An emergency evacuation slide, reportedly from a Boeing 737, has already been recovered at sea in the search area where the crash was thought to have happened. The area between Laki and Lancang islands, is about 32 kilometres north from Jakarta.
Rescuers reported heavy rain and high winds in the search area. There have also been reports on the ground that people have found debris around Lancang Island. There is no current confirmation if the debris is associated with the missing plane.
Air traffic controllers say the plane dropped 10,000 feet in less than a minute before vanishing off their radars… that same information is confirmed on the global flight tracking service Flightradar24. The incident happened between 4-5 minutes after takeoff, according to the data.
Sriwijaya Airlines CEO Jefferson Irwin Jauwena has already claimed that the plane was in “good condition before it took off”.
“Of course we are very concerned about what happened to us with SJ 182. We hope that your prayers can help the search process run smoothly. We hope all is well.”
Boeing, still reeling 2 years after two Boeing 737 Max aircraft crashed – one very near this current incident north of Jakarta’s international airport and the other in Ethiopia – said…
“Our thoughts are with the crew, passengers, and their families. We are in contact with our airline customer and stand ready to support them during this difficult time.”
Sriwijaya Air is a budget carrier and Indonesia’s third largest airline, carrying more than 950,000 passengers per month. The airline is based at its Jakarta hub and flies to 53 destinations within Indonesia plus 3 regional destinations.
In 2014, Indonesian AirAsia Flight 8501 claimed the lives of all 162 people on board after also crashing into the Java Sea, while flying from Surabaya to Singapore. And in 2013 a Lion Air was involved in 2 accidents. A Boeing 737 missed the runway on landing and crashed into the sea near Bali, forcing passengers to swim or wade to safety, while another Boeing 737 collided with a cow while touching down at Jalaluddin Airport in Gorontalo on the island of Sulawesi.
SOURCE: CNN | Reuters
Buttaxe
Monday, January 11, 2021 at 9:46 am
Rubicon crossed. They can even silence a sitting US president now. This was the real coup that happened last week. It’s irrelevant if you love or hate Trump and conservatives, the precedent has been established and when power shifts from Left where it s now, to Right, it will be your leader and your voice that will be silenced.
Free speech is dead in the USA.