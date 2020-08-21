Feud between rival Surat Thani families kills 1, injures 3

A violent altercation between 2 feuding families has left 1 man dead and another 3 injured, in the southern province of Surat Thani. A report in Nation Thailand says that following reports of a confrontation at a property in the sub-district of Bang Sawan, police arrived at the house to find the body of a man named only as Jaran. The 49 year old had been shot dead.

3 other members of the man’s family, 63 year old Nurak, 22 year old Phurirak, and 20 year old Theeraphong, had sustained knife injuries. Also at the scene was a 46 year old man named as Traithep, along with his 14 year old son Krai. Traithep is accused of shooting Jaran, while his son is accused of stabbing the 3 injured men.

It’s understood an argument between Krai and Jaran’s nephew turned physical, leading to Jaran, his father-in-law Nurak, and his sons Phurirak and Theeraphong, going to Traithep’s house. There, violence erupted, leading to the fatal shooting and the stabbings.

Traithep has been charged with murder, while his son Krai has been charged with assault with a weapon. Both men have confessed.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand