Biden expected to announce second term run amid concerns over his age

PHOTO: Joe Biden (Flickr)

US President Joe Biden is set to announce today his intention to run for a second term, a decision that would see him embark on a new White House campaign at the record age of 80, and potentially face a rematch against Donald Trump.

“Stay tuned,” Biden informed reporters at the White House yesterday.

The Democrat is due to release a video message, echoing his announcement four years prior, which initiated his triumphant bid to defeat Trump in 2020.

Having secured substantial legislative victories and navigated numerous foreign policy challenges during his first two years in office, Biden remains unchallenged within the Democratic Party.

However, his age will undoubtedly be a matter of intense scrutiny.

If successful, Biden would be 86 by the end of his second term. Despite a medical examination in February declaring him “fit” to execute the duties of the presidency, numerous individuals within his support base deem him too old for the role.

An NBC News poll released over the weekend revealed that 70% of Americans, including 51% of Democrats, believe Biden should not pursue a second term.

Of those respondents who felt he should not run for re-election, 69% cited concerns over his age as a significant or minor contributing factor.

In response to these doubts, Biden frequently retorts, “Watch me” — a phrase intended to encourage voters to concentrate on his domestic policy achievements, as well as his role in assembling an unprecedented Western alliance to support Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s invasion.

Over the forthcoming year and a half, Biden will benefit from the advantages that come with incumbency, bolstered by a united party, while Republicans are only just commencing a tumultuous primary season.

Despite becoming the first former or serving president to be criminally indicted — and facing ongoing investigations into his attempt to reverse his 2020 election defeat to Biden — Trump remains the overwhelming Republican favourite.

Yesterday, Trump was quick to voice his disapproval of his previous opponent’s intentions to run for re-election, stating…

“With such a calamitous and failed presidency, it is almost inconceivable that Biden would even think of running for reelection.”

The most likely Republican contender against Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, represents a similarly right-wing figure but is significantly younger at 44.

It is widely anticipated that Biden will retain Kamala Harris, the first Black person and the first woman ever to occupy the role of vice president, as his running mate for November 2024.

Today, Biden is set to emphasise his foreign policy credentials during a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is embarking on a state visit to the White House.

Whilst Biden’s 2020 election campaign centred around a fight to preserve American democracy from Trump, his second term bid is likely to focus predominantly on his intention to revitalise the US manufacturing industry, thereby creating jobs for the middle class.

As part of this strategy, Biden is scheduled to deliver an economic address today to a union conference in Washington. Although not a campaign event per se, the theme of the speech — centred around his “investing in America” agenda — is set to become a cornerstone of his 2024 campaign narrative.

Although Biden’s approval ratings have yet to surpass 50% in over a year and a half, his performance during key moments has consistently exceeded expectations. Supporters argue that the Democratic Party’s unexpectedly strong showing in the 2022 midterm congressional elections serves as a validation of the Biden brand.

Moreover, despite being perceived as mundane compared to Trump, Biden will likely rely on his moderate, old-fashioned persona as a secret weapon in an increasingly polarised era.

Borrowing an expression from his father, Biden often says…

“Joey, don’t compare me to the Almighty. Compare me to the alternative.”