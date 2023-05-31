Biden assault accuser Tara Reade seeks Russian citizenship, feels safe

Tara Reade, a 59-year-old American woman who accused US President Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her, has travelled to Moscow and is seeking Russian citizenship. In an interview with a state-run Russian news agency, Reade expressed feeling safe in Russia and her desire to stay in the country.

Reade alleged that Biden assaulted her in 1993 while she was working as an assistant in his congressional office. Biden has strongly denied the allegation, stating, “Unequivocally it never, never happened.” Reade’s claim made headlines in 2020 during the early stages of Biden’s presidential campaign when she accused him of assaulting her in a Capitol Hill corridor when she was 29 years old.

Reade described her experience in Moscow, saying, “When I got off the plane in Moscow, for the first time in a very long time I felt safe, and I felt heard and felt respected.” She revealed that she left the US after a Republican politician warned her of potential physical danger.

“I’d like to apply for citizenship in Russia, from the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin… I do promise to be a good citizen,” Reade stated, adding that she hopes to maintain her US citizenship.

Reade was among several women who accused Biden of inappropriate touching, hugging, or kissing in 2019 and 2020. She claimed to have filed a complaint, but no record has been found, and it remains unclear if her claim was formally investigated. A spokesperson for Biden said he believes women “have a right to be heard,” but the alleged incident “absolutely did not happen.”