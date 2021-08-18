Connect with us

World

Ban lifted on longan fruit to China over mealybugs

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The longan ban to China has been lifted for 56 facilities. (via savoryexperiments.com)

After a ban implemented on August 13, China has now agreed to let longan fruit exports back into their country. The ban from last week was the result of mealybugs being found to have contaminated longan shipments from Thailand.

The Commerce Ministry confirmed that the Chinese government has now allowed 56 specific sorting and packaging facilities to export to China based on their record of low infestations of mealybugs or other pests.

The infestation issue had been ongoing since March when the first 9 companies had been originally banned over similar issues. In total 75 longan processing and exporting facilities had received a ban from exporting into China.

The 19 remaining longan facilities will be allowed to start up their exporting processes again in the future as soon as they can prove to have screened out all pests in their exports by implementing more effective measures.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
D2B2
2021-08-18 16:31
Well that may explain the latest order of vast quantities of Sinovac this week
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World11 mins ago

Snake pops out of Australian grocery store shelf, local woman helps catch and release reptile
World19 mins ago

Ban lifted on longan fruit to China over mealybugs
Thailand22 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Millions of Vax on the way, BKK daughter jailed for 12 years | August 18

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand27 mins ago

Police raid birthday party at Bangkok resort, arrest 28 people
Thailand52 mins ago

Thief steals 4 trees valued at 18,500 baht from Sa Kaeo home
Guides52 mins ago

How to plan the perfect trip to Thailand
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)59 mins ago

Hospitals face alleged favouritism in distribution of vaccines
Thailand1 hour ago

Bangkok reports large number of dengue infections
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 20,515 new cases; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Buri Ram grandmother accidentally gets 2 Covid vaccine doses in 1 day
Phuket4 hours ago

Family of Phuket murder suspect does not plan to request bail
Thailand5 hours ago

GMT | Mating macaques in Hua Hin, Phuket adds extra checks at border | August 18
Thailand5 hours ago

18 arrested at Bang Lamung birthday party, ecstasy seized
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Massage businesses file class action suit against government over Covid restrictions
Coronavirus Vaccines6 hours ago

Thammasat University seeks to import alternative Covid-19 vaccines
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending