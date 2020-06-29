World
America’s BLM movement sparks race discussion in Thailand
While the Black Lives Matter movement continues unabated in the US, a broader discussion on discrimination and racism is now being brought up on the other side of the world. Some foreigners and locals with dark skin have spoken up about the overt racism they’ve experienced in Thailand.
While activists in America protest alleged police brutality and racial profiling, some with dark skin in Thailand say they’ve lost their jobs or been denied entry into bars because of their skin colour. White skin is seen as beautiful in Thailand with many skin whitening products even sold at convenience stores. Dark skin has been associated with low-paid outdoor work, while lighter skin has been perceived as ‘successful’ as many with office jobs stay indoors.
In an interview with the Washington Times, Zipporah Gene, a professional in black media, said she’s been denied entry into bars, denied service in shops and asked to pay at restaurants before even getting food. Often times she’s been called “kohn pew dam,” meaning “person with black skin,” or “pew dam suay,” meaning “black skin pretty.” While the terms aren’t derogatory, Gene said the attention to her skin colour was weird. She admitted hat things had improved as Thailand has become more international and tourism grown in the past decades.
Vlogger Natthawadee “Suzie” Waikalo, whose father is from Mali and mother is from Thailand, has been speaking out about the racism she’s experienced in Thailand. Waikalo says she was fired from a job and her employer didn’t give her a reason, but said she later found out she was fired because her appearance “made the company look bad.”
A Bangkok Post columnist Yvonne Bohwongprasert said she’s noticed racially motivated arrests of Africans, especially Nigerians.
“If they do appear in Thai media, it is mostly either the butt end of a joke or about their arrests by Thai immigration for overstaying their visas or scamming offences.”
In an op-ed piece for the Bangkok Post, Palis Pisuttusarun wrote… “Please stop pretending racism doesn’t exist here.”
“…we must show up for the black community everywhere by making sure that Black Lives Matter in Thailand. Even if racism is disguised in a different form here, it’s important we don’t feel alienated by this movement and use our voices to call out racism in our local communities.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has approved extending the Emergency Decree
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has approved the proposal from the National Security Council last week to extend the emergency decree until the end of July. The decision was made at a meeting this morning with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and other relevant officials. Read more about last weeks proposal HERE.
The CCSA says the extension was necessary because the country is opening up more businesses, including schools, and will start permitting more foreign travellers to arrive in coming months.
Although it is 100% certain that the emergency decree is being extended, some new sources report that the proposal will now go to the Thai Cabinet tomorrow afternoon for a final approval.
The CCSA noted that the extension would be until July 31 and it could be cancelled at any time if the situation with the reopening of schools and entertainment venues does not see any problems or any new outbreaks of Covid-19 infections.
A spokesperson for the CCSA say that the extension of the decree is not political and it is needed to properly manage and observe the situation with Phase 5 of lifting restrictions and regulations previously imposed. Businesses that are set to be reopened on July 1 includes pubs, bars, entertainment venues and schools. Read more HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post |Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Plant-based, traditional Thai medicine ready for human trials on coronavirus patients
Some Thai doctors are veering away from pharmaceutical medicine for treating mild coronavirus symptoms and are going to try out plant-based solutions that have traditionally been used in Thailand to treat cold and flu symptoms. Researchers are studying the effects the plant Andrographis Paniculate has on treating the viral disease. The main state quarantine centres, Samut Prakan Hospital and Bang Lamung Hospital, are prepared for human trials once there is a patient that meets the criteria.
The research project is a collaboration between the Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine Department, Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Chulabhorn Research Institute and Government Pharmaceutical Organisation. Director-general of the alternative medicine department Marut Jirasrattasiri says the first phase of the human trials will focus on safety.
“We want to know the efficiency both in people with and without symptoms, the effects on the blood, and the cytokine enzyme effect that is harmful to the lungs, heart or liver.”
Those who have the coronavirus with mild to moderate symptoms, like fever and coughing, will be given the plant-based medicine. Typically those with moderate symptoms only lasting 72 hours are not given medicine.
Researchers plan to give 6 patients 60 milligrams of the plant extract capsule pills. That’s 3 times the normal dose and it would be taken 3 times a day. Then another 6 patients would get a higher dose of 100 milligrams taken 3 times a day.
The plant, native to South Asia, has been known to treat the common cold as well as other mild infections and prevent flu viruses from binding from cells in the body. But WebMD says there is no good scientific evidence to support the medicinal uses.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand|WebMDKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai virus expert says it’s too soon for foreign tourists
It’s too early to think about opening the country’s doors to foreign travellers, one Thai public health expert says. With the coronavirus still spreading in other parts of the world, Chulaongkorn University epidemiologist Thira Woratanarat warns that letting tourists in while domestic restrictions are still easing poses a serious risk.
Worathanarat wrote a post on his Facebook page, citing the numbers of virus cases in other countries that increased by the tens of thousands in just one day. He added that other countries that have been deemed low-risk and possible travel bubble countries, like Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia, have recently had a resurgence in infections.
“So, the talk of travel bubble agreements and welcoming foreign patients under medical and wellness tourism to generate revenue would be asking for trouble.”
He added that Thailand shouldn’t even entertain the idea at this time, but says that decision is up to the Thai PM.
The next phase of restrictions lifting is this week. Schools, bars and massage parlours are reopening on Wednesday, July 1. Worathanarat says the country’s coronavirus situation should be monitored for the next month to make sure there are no new local infections. Officials talked about allowing tourist under a travel bubble scheme to enter the country starting August 1, but tourists would need to “villa quarantine” which means that would not be able to leave their accomodation during their visit.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Facebook
ทะลุสิบล้านคนแล้วนะครับวันนี้ และเสียชีวิตทะลุห้าแสนคนแล้วเช่นกัน28 มิถุนายน 2563 ตัวเลขผู้ติดเชื้อไวรัสโรค COVID-19…
Posted by Thira Woratanarat on Saturday, June 27, 2020
