7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico | The Thaiger

7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
A 7.5-magnitude earthquake has rattled southern and central Mexico causing at least five deaths with some questioning if a tsunami would follow. The large quake produced more than 140 aftershocks, mostly small, but churches, bridges and highways were the main structures damaged.
Mexico’s National Seismological Service said the quake struck the southern state of Oaxaca at 10.29 am local time on Tuesday, but it those who were more than 400 miles away felt the effects.
Mexico city saw buildings shaking prompting residents to flee into the streets, but no immediate major damage was reported in the city’s capital. Those panicking undoubtedly still have the country’s 2017 earthquakes on their minds as more than 300 people were killed.
The earthquake’s epicentre was near Huatulco, one of Mexico’s top tourist destinations, where the beaches were just reopened last week after the Covid-19 pandemic shut them down. The quake reportedly triggered a 1,000 kilometre tsunami warning on the Pacific coast of Mexico and Central America, including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.
Landslides resulting from the quake cut off road links between some towns, and damaged some buildings, including one hospital that had treated Covid-19 patients.
SOURCE: The Guardian
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Supercomputer from Japan now tackling Covid-19
The world’s fastest supercomputer from Japan is now being used to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic. Japan’s Fugaku supercomputer claimed its spot this week as a global super-computer as it has been shown to process 2.8 times more data per second than an IBM computer in the US.
Its name Fugaku is Japanese for Mount Fuji.
The computer simulates how droplets of the coronavirus would spread in office spaces with room dividers installed and also in packed trains with the windows open. Experts also hope that it will narrow down the search for an effective virus treatment when it fully rolls out next year and more data is added.
The supercomputer takes up an entire room in the town of Kobe and has taken six years to be developed by Japanese company Fujitsu and the Riken Institute.
SOURCE: BBC
Only 1 out of 4 Australians trust China’s actions
A recent survey has indeed concluded that Australians trust in China has collapsed with only 23% saying they trust the communist nation’s actions on the world stage. The number has significantly dropped by about 30% in the last two years with some pointing to the recent diplomatic stoush between the two nations.
Russia celebrates WWII Victory Day today
Russia is celebrating Victory Day today after postponing it for over one month. The national holiday parade in Moscow celebrates the former Soviet Union defeating Nazi Germany in World War II, where over 20 million lost their lives.
The parade, named the 1945 USS victory parade, kicked off at 10 am this morning and is especially significant as critics say Russian President Vladimir Putin may use it to invoke patriotism for the upcoming vote on constitutional changes next week. However, the changes, almost indefinitely secure his position until after 2024.
The event will feature around 13,000 troops, 234 armoured vehicles and 75 conventional travel passenger aircraft who have reportedly been practising for weeks.
Those participating in the parade, which includes units from most of the former Soviet republics, China, Mongolia and Serbia, have undergone quarantine-preventing them from speaking with those not involved.
Technically mass gatherings in Moscow are still prohibited and a steadfast number of new Covid-19 cases are still registered every day-over 1,000 have been documented on Tuesday, the eve of the parade.
Russia’s “hero cities” which participated in the more extreme fights against the Nazis in the Soviet “Great Patriotic War” will hold military parades.
The president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus are expected to participate this year, but few other leaders in Europe will participate after the coronavirus caused the parade to be rescheduled from May 9.
SOURCE: BBC
