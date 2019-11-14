University to let ladyboys wear female uniforms | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
University to let ladyboys wear female uniforms
Chulalongkorn University has finally agreed to allow transgender students to the wear female uniforms. For Ince Jirapat, a transgender student, it was a dream come true.
In November 2018, Jirapat, a student at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Education, was forbidden to wear a female uniform in class and was insulted by a lecturer. Jirapat turned to human rights activists, a sexual diversity group and transgender alumni of the university.
The victory, announced by the university on November 7th, didn’t come easy, considering what Jirapat was up against. On January 11th, the the university dismissed a petition for transgender students to be allowed to wear female uniform in class.
Three days later, along with human rights activists and members of a sexual diversity group, Jirapat demanded an explanation from the faculty.
Two more transgender students joined Jirapat and, on February 18th, the university gave permission for Jirapat, (but not others), to dress as a female in class.
But on November 7th, the university issued a statement allowing all transgender students to wear uniforms in accordance with their gender identity.
Human rights activists have praised the university for its bold decision, expressing hope that other universities will follow Chulalongkorn’s example.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld.com
Central Thailand
Immigration nabs foreign criminals
Three foreign nationals have been arrested, as well as a Thai man supplying fake documents. The Immigration Bureau held a press conference Tuesday giving details of the arrests.
The first suspect is 45 year old Chen Ying, a Chinese national who allegedly used forged documents to get bank loans.
Chen is wanted by Chinese authorities for using fake documents in 2013 to secure loans estimated at 17 million yuan, or about 85 million baht.
He fled to Thailand in 2014 before Chinese prosecutors issued a warrant for his arrest. He was recently apprehended in Chon Buri for overstaying his visa.
In the second case, a 25 year old Thai man, Anant Khonthieng, was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport. He’s accused of forging official stamps and documents and selling them to foreigners who have overstayed their visas.
Bangkok police also arrested a 48 year old Burmese man, Cho Tun, who entered Thailand illegally to escape charges of running an illegal gemstone business. Police found video footage of him arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport before checking in to a hotel. He is awaiting deportation back to Myanmar.
Photo: chiangraitimes
In the fourth case, a Nigerian man, Samuel Nwabueze Iwoha, has been arrested on Koh Phangan for overstaying his visa by over six years.
Surat Thani police say the man overstayed by 2,412 days.
SOURCE: chiangraitimes.com
Central Thailand
Court clerk arrested for shooting shooter
Police have arrested a legal clerk for shooting a defendant who opened fire in a courtroom, killing a plaintiff and his lawyer.
Police say 22 year old Thanakorn Theerawaradom, a clerk to the plaintiff’s lawyers, was arrested Wednesday after he used a police officer’s gun to shoot and kill former police general Thanin Chantratip.
This contradicts earlier reports that Thanin was shot by the policeman in the Chanthaburi courtroom.
Thanakorn has been charged with murder, but a spokesman wouldn’t say whether it was self defense or how Thanakorn got the gun from the police officer.
“We have to wait for more details,” police say. “Thanakorn will have to go through the legal process and we will also call in the officer whose gun it was.”
CCTV footage shows Thanin smuggled the pistol into the courtby waiting for a security guard to leave his post for the morning flag raising ceremony, then easily brought the gun into the building.
Thanin’s ex-wife claims he was waiting to surrender himself but was shot down before the police arrived.
Thanin had been fighting civil suit over a 608 hectares land plot in Chanthaburi for more than eight years.
A spokesman for the court of says the shooting happened before court was in session, when Thanin and the plaintiff, Bancha Porameesanaporn were arguing. Thanin drew his gun and shot Bancha, his wife, and their lawyers.
Bancha, a well known lawyer whose clients included a former national police chief and former Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra, later died at hospital, along with one of the lawyers. His wife and the other lawyer were severely injured. Thanin also died at the hospital.
A doctor said Wednesday that the wife and lawyer are in stable condition.
SOURCE: khaosodenglish.com
Central Thailand
Pattaya mayor visits site of drainage work following complaints about traffic problems
Following numerous complaints about the effect of various work projects on city traffic, Pattaya’s mayor has visited one of the construction sites where a water drainage project is being completed.
The Pattaya News says Mayor Sonthaya Khunplueam inspected the site on Sawang Fah Road in the Naklua area of the city, where the drainage project is taking place over an area of 24,564 square metres and has now been going on for nine months.
Countless members of the public have taken to social media and various news outlets to express their frustration at the traffic problems caused by several projects being carried out across the city.
Speaking to the assembled media, the mayor attempted to reassure the public that measures were being put in place to address their concerns.
“Some parts of the construction on Naklua East Road needs to be changed from the plan due to traffic which has affected road users and operators. We have discussed with the committee and the contractor to avoid problems that can be caused from the construction.”
See earlier story HERE.
SOURCE: thepattayanews
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple
Study shows most Thai people live hand to mouth
Thai Airways must modify rehabilitation plan to survive: Airline President
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Thailand’s swift response to the ‘fall armyworm’ pest
Russian nabbed for 7 year overstay in Samui
Prostitution, the CIA, David Bowie and Patpong – Undercover in Bangkok infamous red light district
MP removed after murder conviction
Thailand’s beaches now more expensive than European resorts – report
Anti-corruption commission says government officials guilty of taking bribes in power plant agreement
Government confirms 2020 ban on single-use plastic bags
School funding challenge for bilingual curriculum
“Be water” and “Blossom everywhere”: Hong Kong protesters’ attempts to outsmart police
PM not bothered by threats from smaller coalition parties to remove support
Immigration nabs foreign criminals
University to let ladyboys wear female uniforms
Court clerk arrested for shooting shooter
Thais warned on Hong Kong travel
Hong Kong’s stocks drop amongst jittery sentiment and continued violence
Utopia Music Festival: Dare to Dream!
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Police arrests forger of fake Thai ID and driving licences in Bangkok
- Bangkok3 days ago
300 Bangkokians victims of the ‘copyright’ extortion scam
- Bangkok3 days ago
Police tracking down Mercedes driver who wouldn’t give way to an ambulance – VIDEO
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
8,600 lanterns to be launched during Chiang Mai’s Yi Peng festival
- Road deaths2 days ago
Thailand’s road carnage is getting worse
- North East3 days ago
11th species of dinosaur discovered in north east Thailand
- Bangkok2 days ago
Increase in use of biodegradable krathongs pleases Bangkok governor
- News2 days ago
Drunk man reports car stolen