Immigration nabs foreign criminals | The Thaiger

Three foreign nationals have been arrested, as well as a Thai man supplying fake documents. The Immigration Bureau held a press conference Tuesday giving details of the arrests.

The first suspect is 45 year old Chen Ying, a Chinese national who allegedly used forged documents to get bank loans.

Chen is wanted by Chinese authorities for using fake documents in 2013 to secure loans estimated at 17 million yuan, or about 85 million baht.

He fled to Thailand in 2014 before Chinese prosecutors issued a warrant for his arrest. He was recently apprehended in Chon Buri for overstaying his visa.

In the second case, a 25 year old Thai man, Anant Khonthieng, was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport. He’s accused of forging official stamps and documents and selling them to foreigners who have overstayed their visas.

Bangkok police also arrested a 48 year old Burmese man, Cho Tun, who entered Thailand illegally to escape charges of running an illegal gemstone business. Police found video footage of him arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport before checking in to a hotel. He is awaiting deportation back to Myanmar.

Photo: chiangraitimes

In the fourth case, a Nigerian man, Samuel Nwabueze Iwoha, has been arrested on Koh Phangan for overstaying his visa by over six years.

Surat Thani police say the man overstayed by 2,412 days.

SOURCE: chiangraitimes.com