An installation of ‘artificial seaweed’ took place at Bang Neang Beach in Takua Pa, led by Phang Nga Vice Governor Pakpoom Intarasuwan yesterday (May 16).

There were 25 volunteer conservationists across different occupations such as teachers, doctors, soldiers, police, local politicians and foreigners joining in the installation which is happening over four days.

Diving instructor Songwut Kwongming, who is the leader of the artificial seaweed installation says, “This artificial seaweed attracts small fish to live amongst it as a safe place and breeding area. Big fish come into the area to eat the smaller fish which reinforces the eco system. This is the first place in the Andaman Sea for an artificial seaweed installation.”

“Artificial seaweed has been installed in 80 artificial coral reefs in other areas. The installations aim to restore marine resources for marine life habitats and provide shelters in the area for an underwater park which is three nautical miles from the shore. The area is run like an ‘underwater museum’ which helps support artificial reef tourism and decrease the detrimental affects on our natural coral reefs,” he added.

