Songkhla

Russian crewman’s hand cut off in Songkhla ship accident

Published

 on 

Photo by Maritime National Interest Administration Center- Sor Chor.

A Russian crewman’s hand was cut off in a brutal cargo ship accident off Songkhla. A team of doctors and emergency nurses rushed to help the man on Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Maritime National Interest Administration Center- Sor Chon

The Russian man, 47 year old Evgenii Kriukov, was transferred to the Songkhla Naval Base Hospital. He was still conscious and able to speak, according to the post.  

Evengii had been on board the Lady of Luck ship, about 75 nautical miles from the Songkhla Safe water buoy. It wasn’t clear what had caused the accident. 

The Panama-registered cargo ship had been on its way from Laem Chabang seaport in Chon Buri to Singapore when the incident happened. 

Rear Admiral Jaratkiat Chaipan, director of the Thailand Maritime Enforcement Centre Region 2, ordered the Phuket Royal Navy to help Evgenii after being alerted of the incident.

 

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2022-11-28 17:13
Cant' quite put my finger on it as the bandages, but doesn't it look like a partial cut?

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

