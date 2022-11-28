Russian crewman’s hand cut off in Songkhla ship accident

A Russian crewman’s hand was cut off in a brutal cargo ship accident off Songkhla. A team of doctors and emergency nurses rushed to help the man on Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Maritime National Interest Administration Center- Sor Chon.

The Russian man, 47 year old Evgenii Kriukov, was transferred to the Songkhla Naval Base Hospital. He was still conscious and able to speak, according to the post.

Evengii had been on board the Lady of Luck ship, about 75 nautical miles from the Songkhla Safe water buoy. It wasn’t clear what had caused the accident.

The Panama-registered cargo ship had been on its way from Laem Chabang seaport in Chon Buri to Singapore when the incident happened.

Rear Admiral Jaratkiat Chaipan, director of the Thailand Maritime Enforcement Centre Region 2, ordered the Phuket Royal Navy to help Evgenii after being alerted of the incident.