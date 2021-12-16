Connect with us
"The Game Changer" (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Songkhla

Night of drinking with a woman on the beach gets monk defrocked

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A monk was defrocked after sneaking out for a date. (via Assawin Pakkawan)

After a long day of work, there’s nothing wrong with sneaking off for a romantic night, perhaps some drinks on the beach with a date, right? Well, maybe not if you are a Buddhist monk. One monk from a famous Hat Yai temple learned the hard way that sneaking off for an alcoholic beverage in the company of a woman could land you in deep trouble.

The holy man was busted when someone filed a complaint about his inappropriate behaviour which led to police sending a surveillance team to tail the monk on a night out. What they observed was a tryst that violated the code of conduct for monks and led to him being promptly defrocked.

Officers followed the disgraced monk as he left Wat Khok Samankhun in Hat Yai for his evening out last night. He was seen leaving the temple in his car around 9 pm and police followed him and spotted him picking up a young woman. The pair then drove towards Muang district, en route to the beach.

They stopped on the way for the woman to hop out and run into a convenience store and pick up some alcohol. After that, they drove to Chalathat Beach where the monk parked his car and the couple walked to the beach. They sat at the shore and drank their alcohol together.

When they returned from the beach, the police who had been following the monk stopped them and asked to search them and his car. In the car, police found his saffron robes as well as an incriminating pack of condoms.

The monk was then escorted by police back to the temple where the abbot was filled in on the monk’s indiscretions on his night out of fun. The abbot then moved to immediately defrock the monk.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

