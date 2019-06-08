Driver shot at Songkhla checkpoint after shootout with soldiers | The Thaiger

Crime
Driver shot at Songkhla checkpoint after shootout with soldiers
PHOTO: ISOC Region 4 Forward Command
Soldiers have shot a suspected drug courier as he tried to speed through a checkpoint following an exchange of gunfire with soldiers.
The incident took place in the Saba Yoi district, in front of a school, last night around 8pm. Saba Yoi is the southern-most district in the province of Songkhla.
42 year old Mayunan Morar from Yala was found dead inside his pickup. A gun and ammunition were inside the vehicle along with 100 methamphetamine pills and some cash.
Police allege the pickup was coming from Kabang towards Saba Yoi before the incident. He stopped at the Saba Yoi checkpoint when flagged down by police but refused to allow soldiers to search his pickup. Police claim he pulled a gun and started to open fire as he sped off. Checkpoint officers returned the fire. The driver was killed.
Police report that the man had served time on other drug charges in the area before.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Two US tourists fined and awaiting deportation for graffiti
The two Americans, who had been arrested in Pattaya after spray painting a pick-up and walls in Sampeng, Bangkok, have been fined and are awaiting deportation.
The acting Thai immigration chief Lt-Gen Sompong Chingduang says the pair have been fined 5,000 baht and are likely to be deported in the next two days. The 28 and 24 year old Americans have also paid 10,000 baht in damages to four Thai victims for their ‘artwork’.
“They would then be blacklisted from returning to Thailand.”
Read about their spray painting adventures HERE.
Another person, who the couple met in Bangkok, is still being sought for questioning by police and an investigation is ongoing to find if the group had added graffiti anywhere else in Bangkok.
SOURCE: INN News | ThaiVisa
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
Thailand’s wet season officially starts tomorrow
Driver shot at Songkhla checkpoint after shootout with soldiers
Two US tourists fined and awaiting deportation for graffiti
Thai Medical Council warns local men against penis enlargement scams and bogus treatments
Government set to clampdown on overcharging in the pet medical care industry
Patong businessman blames “State sponsored extortion” for town’s latest tourism woes
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
Chinese tourists found dead in a Chiang Mai five-star hotel
Electric vehicles on the rise but the take up is slow in Thailand
Dumped shredded Thai baht notes found on the Trat roadside
Overstaying Russian tries to change his Thai visa stamp with a pen, badly
‘Ministry deals’ in tatters – Palang Pracharat revoke cabinet post promises
Ratchaburi officials fumigate local villages following 14 Singaporeans contracting Chikungunya
Bangkok tackles heavy rain in the lead up tonight’s peak hour
Final design for Phuket Light Rail wrapped up next week
Thailand’s food delivery business up 14% in 2019
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป]
Trending
-
Pattaya1 day ago
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
-
Hot News9 hours ago
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
-
Election3 days ago
Former Democrat Party leader and Thai PM resigns
-
Pattaya1 day ago
Phew! No prostitutes in Pattaya’s Walking Street – Police
-
Election1 day ago
Palang Pracharat are warned not to renege on Thai ministry promises
-
Business8 hours ago
Patong businessman blames “State sponsored extortion” for town’s latest tourism woes
-
Expats13 hours ago
Overstaying Russian tries to change his Thai visa stamp with a pen, badly
-
Election4 days ago
Last minute deal secures Prayut’s PM vote in today’s Thai parliamentary sitting