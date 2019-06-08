Driver shot at Songkhla checkpoint after shootout with soldiers | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Crime

Driver shot at Songkhla checkpoint after shootout with soldiers

4 hours ago

Soldiers have shot a suspected drug courier as he tried to speed through a checkpoint following an exchange of gunfire with soldiers.

The incident took place in the Saba Yoi district, in front of a school, last night around 8pm. Saba Yoi is the southern-most district in the province of Songkhla.

42 year old Mayunan Morar from Yala was found dead inside his pickup. A gun and ammunition were inside the vehicle along with 100 methamphetamine pills and some cash.

Police allege the pickup was coming from Kabang towards Saba Yoi before the incident. He stopped at the Saba Yoi checkpoint when flagged down by police but refused to allow soldiers to search his pickup. Police claim he pulled a gun and started to open fire as he sped off. Checkpoint officers returned the fire. The driver was killed.

Police report that the man had served time on other drug charges in the area before.

Bangkok

Two US tourists fined and awaiting deportation for graffiti

5 hours ago

June 8, 2019

The two Americans, who had been arrested in Pattaya after spray painting a pick-up and walls in Sampeng, Bangkok, have been fined and are awaiting deportation.

The acting Thai immigration chief Lt-Gen Sompong Chingduang says the pair have been fined 5,000 baht and are likely to be deported in the next two days. The 28 and 24 year old Americans have also paid 10,000 baht in damages to four Thai victims for their ‘artwork’.

“They would then be blacklisted from returning to Thailand.”

Read about their spray painting adventures HERE.

Another person, who the couple met in Bangkok, is still being sought for questioning by police and an investigation is ongoing to find if the group had added graffiti anywhere else in Bangkok.

